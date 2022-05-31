It’s always tough for an athlete and support staff when a new leader comes in, no matter the necessity or excitement level. Are you starting to feel buy in and trust developed?

Wendy Bruce-Martin: I think it comes in levels. I think at the beginning they definitely didn’t like us, not disrespectfully at all. We come in and we say, ‘oh, we’re going to train this amount of hours a week.’ We didn’t know that they didn’t train that. So they were very tired and sore, and, of course, with the language – and they all speak great English – but unless we ask them a specific question, they don’t just give the information out regularly. It took me about two months to say, well, ‘what exact conditioning did you do?’ And then they showed me the paper. I’m like, ‘that’s not really conditioning. So, now I understand why you were so tired, because we did a lot more than you’re used to.’

Nicole Langevin: I did, I did with the kids. On the very first rotation on the very first day we were doing tour jetes and switch halfs. I somehow had the right kid with the right drill at the right time. And she did it – she felt her oversplit and she landed and her face lit up! For me, it was more the coaches and not being able to have my personal touch of how I typically can relate to coaches. I think it definitely took a couple of days because there are certain things like beam acro landings, that if you only see step one and you don’t realize that’s actually step one of three, it gets lost in translation. Some of them were thinking, ‘why are you teaching that?’ and it was hard to explain. By the second day when they were able to see the progressions together, you could see the light bulb go off. Honestly, they needed to see it instead of me explaining it. That’s the new tool that I’ve had to develop – figuring out how to relate visually and then talking later.

What have you both taken from your own experiences as athletes and working with different coaches that you have incorporated into your own coaching? Or not?

NL: I remember going into the gym and not knowing what type of day it was going to and it caused anxiety. So when I was running my program, I was always very clear with the athletes on what the expectations are, what they need to prepare themselves for, the why behind everything. I had a moment with the junior team on the third day where it was the second practice of the day, and it’s a lot. It’s a lot of gymnastics. You could just see them emotionally, physically starting to get a little drained. When that happens, you get a little tense. Emotions start running high. It was about a minute and a half, I think, and I just took them over and had them sit on their knees and I said, ‘you are here because you’re great. Just think about that for a second. You can be frustrated, you can not be getting something, but you’re in this building right now because you’re great.’ We did a couple of breathing things and we moved on. If they’re elite athletes, they’re not going to rest on their laurels. I think it’s our job every once in a while to let them enjoy the moment and give themselves some credit.

WBM: I was lucky enough to have really good coaches. I remember Kevin Brown would always give me that high five and hug regardless of what I did. It was never a personal judgment. I have a really good understanding now of him just wanting to have the answers for me. I think that’s where I feel like as a coach, I want to have all the answers for them if they don’t compete well.

The country is amazing. Management above us is phenomenal. So it’s so easy to be able to want to be better here. I feel like I’m literally at the beginning of my coaching career. I’m so energized to learn! I know as a gymnast, I always wanted to be the best gymnast I could be. And I feel that way as a coach. I want to be the best coach. I want to be the world’s best coach. Not ego-wise, but I think that when you have that competitiveness inside of you, I want to know what you know. Like, when Nicole comes in and she talks, I take everything in because I just put that in my pocket, and I’m going to use that now!

