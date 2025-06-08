The kids are the why of every initiative.

“This community across the board has been so supportive of what we do, and it really affects the kids’ lives,” she said. “The stories we have from the different kids that we have, it’s a big range. In gymnastics, as you understand, the parental part is big. That’s why we’re in the community, right? We have to support families as well, oftentimes.

“The cool thing about our gym is that the reason we all wear the same leotard is because once you’re there, everybody’s the same. We’ve had kids in homeless services. We met one of our team kids in rhythmic, and we had to write the homeless shelter to say, ‘We’re picking her up on Friday. We’ll be back.’ It’s that level of care that you have for the kids. We do that so that once everybody’s in the gym, everybody’s the same. And that’s a really special.”

Because of the support of so many, Hilliard has been able to expand and offer opportunities to the young gymnasts the foundation serves on multiple levels.

“We do get a lot of really talented kids because not all of them have a lot of other outlets. So when they get this gymnastics and they’re doing good at gymnastics, they’re sticking with that gymnastics. And we’re taking them. We’re traveling locally, nationally. John Roethlisberger, for the last four or five years, has always given us some scholarships to go to FlipFest. So now we’re flying to Tennessee to do FlipFest. People don’t always understand how special it is to kids that don’t always get out a lot.”

June 11 offers the opportunity for everyone in attendance to feel that support up close, and to see the impact they’re making in each athlete’s life.

“I appreciate those that support us. This is the big one,” Hilliard said. “It’s been a tough year for all nonprofits and fundraising, so we are going all out. I hope people are very, very generous and know that their support will definitely go to the kids. It’s really what we do. We serve a lot of kids, and they get a lot of great gymnastics. So we hope that they do this, of course, on June 11th, but throughout the year. Giving back is a really important part of development as well. I’ve learned that from our top athletes, Simone, Gabby (Douglas), Jordan (Chiles), Laurie (Hernandez); John has been giving back. Frederick (Richard) is doing it all… I’m grateful to do that when it really does give a lot to your life. I just appreciate everyone, and I hope they support us on the 11th.”