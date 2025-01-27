Welsh Gymnastics announces new record-breaking sponsorship partnership with Quatro Gymnastics

Press Release

January 27, 2025

Welsh Gymnastics has announced a new sponsorship partnership with Quatro Gymnastics, a global business specialising in gymnastics apparel. The deal, which will run until 2030, demonstrates the company’s commitment to supporting elite gymnastics in Wales and beyond.

Quatro Gymnastics started nearly 15 years ago in South Wales and has grown from a family business into an international company with a multi-million-pound turnover. Products are sold online, with pop-up shops featured at major gymnastics championships to connect directly with athletes and customers.

The company employs 42 full-time staff worldwide, 27 based at its headquarters in Swansea. Quatro has expanded internationally, opening offices in Paris and Pennsylvania, and delivers custom-designed apparel to over 100,000 customers in over 100 countries.

Quatro’s UK-based design team collaborates with several international gymnastics federations, including Switzerland, South Africa, Ireland, and Malta. The company’s leotards have been used at events such as the Northern European Gymnastics Championships and multiple Olympic Games.

Quatro also supports grassroots development through initiatives like its “Lights, Camera, Sparkle” programme. Now held globally, this event allows young gymnasts to connect with elite athletes and choreographers and rediscover their passion for the sport.

Former Welsh and Great Britain international gymnast Joanna Vazquez founded the company after recognising a lack of choice in leotard designs during her competitive years. She said:

“When I was competing, there weren’t many options for gymnasts, which inspired me to create a business that changed this. I wanted to create innovative, world-class leotards that make gymnasts feel confident when they train and compete.”

Through the partnership with Welsh Gymnastics, Quatro will supply Welsh gymnasts with bespoke leotards and team wear. These garments are designed and tested with gymnasts to ensure flexibility, durability, and comfort. The partnership also includes brand visibility opportunities and team wear support.

Victoria Ward, CEO at Welsh Gymnastics, said:

“We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Quatro Gymnastics, a company that shares our vision for supporting athletes at every level. Their dedication to creating high-quality, bespoke designs ensures our gymnasts have the best apparel to help them perform confidently, locally and globally.

“The deal will incorporate the next two Commonwealth Games, which allow our gymnasts to compete internationally for Wales. To see our gymnasts competing in leotards made by a Welsh company makes it extra special.”

Looking ahead, Quatro plans to expand into other European markets while maintaining its foundation in the UK. The company’s long-term vision includes increasing its pop-up shops globally, enabling gymnasts to try on apparel and connect with the brand.



Joanna added:



“We constantly look for ways to innovate and grow, whether by entering new markets, collaborating with other federations, or enhancing the experience for gymnasts of all levels.

“Gymnastics is a sport that captivates many young athletes, both girls and boys, and it deserves the same visibility and investment typically reserved for traditionally male-dominated sports. This partnership with Welsh Gymnastics addresses that imbalance, ensuring all gymnasts feel valued and supported at every level.



“The future presents exciting opportunities, and we’re committed to ensuring Quatro remains at the forefront of gymnastics apparel.”