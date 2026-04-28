Alex Diab: “We Wanted The Best. We Wanted To Represent EVO.”

AN EPIC EVO-LUTION

Inside Gymnastics went in-depth with EVO Executive Director Kevin Mazeika and interviewed eight senior athletes in our April issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine for this very special behind-the-scenes look. You can see more with all of them on InsideGym.com, across our social media @InsideGym and on our Inside Gymnastics YouTube channel.

Christy Sandmaier, Nate Salsman, and Sarahy Mora Rincon contributed to “An Epic EVOlution.”

Photos by Michael Jaroh; Ricardo Bufolin and Lloyd Smith

“We Wanted The Best. We Wanted To Represent EVO.”

Alex Diab has always been motivated by opportunity. So when EVO came calling in mid-2021, Diab, along with his USOPTC teammate at the time Shane Wiskus, was all in. He’s never looked back.

“I was at the Olympic Training Center at the time with Shane and Syque (Caesar), and we got calls from Kevin (Mazeika). He explained he was going to start a training center in Florida and fund guys to start training there. Immediately, we were really interested in the opportunity. We saw the potential to create a full team atmosphere at the training center. It seemed like a better opportunity to train with more guys who all are at the same level competing for international success. We were one of the first to move down here and sign with EVO. Eventually, we kept getting more and more guys to where we are today.”

Relocating and joining the new program at EVO certainly came with some hesitation due to his situation at the time, Diab said, but the potential benefits and opportunities far outweighed any early reservations.

“You think, oh, is this the right move? I’ve got a great spot here at the [USOPTC],” Diab said. “But Shane, and Syque, we were all in agreement that we were going to make this work, and EVO was going to be the best place for us.”

After experiencing success at every level of the sport, the University of Illinois alum, who is a 2020 Olympic alternate, a three-time U.S. Champion, and two NCAA Champion on rings, his specialty, having the financial means to keep training was important in order to allow him to continue the sport he loved and pursue his goals. In addition, it offered Diab the NCAA team and family atmosphere he loved and thrived under.

“Having the ability to create and train in an environment that was similar to the NCAA level, where you’re surrounded by guys who are all pushing towards a common goal, but they’re all competing as professional athletes, is such a positive,” he said. “Being financially secure and being able to say, ‘Okay, we can do this. We can pursue this as a full-time career,’ has been great.”

2026 is all about restoring health and looking ahead for Diab, something EVO specializes in through its focus on longevity in the sport and by allowing its athletes the right rehabilitation and rest at the right time.

“I had some cartilage damage in my knee, on my femur, and on my tibia,” he said. “I had a meniscus tear in the same knee three years ago. It came to the point where I really needed to take care of this and get it fixed so that I can start moving forward. I’m doing a lot of physical therapy, rehab, strength and conditioning. I’m doing a lot of ring strength, doing what I can with where I’m at right now. I probably won’t be able to compete the remainder of this year, but I’m looking towards competing at like Winter Cup next year.”

Off crutches following surgery, he told us it’s been a slow recovery process so far, but that doesn’t deter him from his future goals. LA 2028 is still on his mind, but he’s taking it day by day.

“Getting healthy, getting stronger, you know, that’s my number one goal and job right now,” he said. “Seeing my teammates in the gym doing great, competing, that’s what I miss, and that’s what motivates me to get back out there. We’ve got guys who are among the best in the world on their events, and everyone’s always trying to help each other get better, and a great group of coaches.”