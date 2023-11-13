Vote Now! YOU Choose the Name of the New Podcast Hosted by Nicole Langevin & Justin Spring

About Our Hosts

Nicole Langevin is the Owner of Precision Choreography (aka Precision Choreo & Camps) and My Gym Judge (formerly with Chellsie Memmel)! She is also the host of the “What Makes You Think…” podcast, a show that consists of VERY UNIQUE, in-depth interviews with impactful individuals in gymnastics. Nicole also choreographed Chellsie Memmel’s comeback floor routine 2020, worked with Kyla Ross on Artistry Training prior to 2013 World Championships, and is the Beam Choreographer for the Swiss Senior National Team.

A member of the United States’ bronze-medal winning Olympic squad, Justin Spring joined the Crimson Tide staff following his 12th season as the head coach of the Illinois men’s team and 16th season overall with the Illinois coaching staff. He was named National Coach of the Year in 2012 after guiding Illinois to its 10th NCAA Championship. At 28, he was the youngest coach in NCAA history to earn National Coach of the Year honors. He led Illinois to 11 top-six finishes at the NCAA Championships, including the 2012 title, as well as four Big Ten titles with the latest coming in 2018.

In 12 seasons as the head coach of the Fighting Illini, Spring guided 11 gymnasts to individual NCAA titles, including three NCAA champions in 2010, 2011 and 2012. The Illini racked up 79 All-America honors in Spring’s tenure as head coach. During his Illini coaching career, he was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2018, 2012, 2011 and 2010, Central Region Coach of the Year in 2011 and 2010 and Central Region Assistant Coach of the Year in 2009.