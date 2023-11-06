Vote Now! YOU Choose Our Trinity Thomas Autographed Limited-Edition Poster!

Trinity Thomas has made it official. And Paris 2024 is the goal!

The 2022 NCAA All-Around Champion, 34-time NCAA All-American, and NCAA Career 10.0 co-leader (28) for the University of Florida announced her Elite comeback exclusively with Inside Gymnastics in July.

“There is one more dream that I’ve always had,” Thomas said while seated center floor at the Gators’ training facility inside the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. “And it’s been cut short a couple of times. I’m glad that I get the opportunity to come back to Elite gymnastics with my eyes set on Paris 2024.”

Fresh off a whirlwind trip to L.A. where she attended the Collegiate Women Sports Awards presented by Honda as a nominee for the 2023 Honda Cup, Thomas, who also announced she’d be pursuing a second master’s degree at Florida and will begin her role as a student-coach with the Gators for the 2024 season, told Inside Gymnastics that officially sharing the news had her heart racing.

“My heart is actually beating really fast because I’ve been dodging people’s questions for a while,” she said with a laugh. “So to be able to talk about it finally is super special!”

Returning to the Elite stage and striving for an Olympic dream has been a long time in the making for Thomas. Throughout her career, she has proven time and time again how to turn moments of adversity into moments of incredible triumph and rise to record-setting achievements in the sport. Ultimately it’s her resilience, mental strength and heart for gymnastics that shines through and has helped make the path to Paris possible for her.

“It’s one more year. This is something I still love, something that I still want to do,” Thomas said. “I still have fuel in the tank and we’re going to find out how much, but I’m so excited and just can’t wait to continue my journey.”

Florida head coach Jenny Rowland, who has been at the helm throughout Thomas’ NCAA career is thrilled to see where the new journey takes her.

“It is impossible to put into words to adequately describe all that Trinity accomplished, impacted and just truly embraced during her Florida Gator career,” Rowland said. “Trinity is an exceptional talent who is also an outstanding person and example to her teammates and fans everywhere. She’s an inspiration to so many in the gymnastics community. We support Trinity in her return to Elite as she pursues her Olympic dreams. We’re extremely excited to be part of this journey with her and look forward to seeing what the future holds. We will support and cheer her on as she pursues her Elite goals.”

