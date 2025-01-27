Vote Now! YOU Choose Our February 2025 Cover Featuring Hezly Rivera!

Vote Now For the Cover You’d Love To See!

When Hezly Rivera was 11 years-old she drew a vision board. A golden Eiffel Tower surrounded by purple swirls, a single golden star, and the words “2024 Olympics” written in shades of reds and blues framing the French monument. It traveled with her from New Jersey to Texas and was a daily reminder that competing in Paris 2024 as a member of Team USA was always her dream.

“I wrote 2024 at the top, and then I drew the Eiffel Tower in the middle and some things around it, and I hung it up in my room. So every time I walked in the door, that’s what I saw. I was like, that’s the goal. You know? This is my dream.”

See our full feature on Hezly’s journey from 2023 Junior National Champion to 2024 Olympic gold medalist, and her goals on the road to LA2028 in our February 2025 issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine!