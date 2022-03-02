Inside Gymnastics is proud to partner with AAI and Energym Music for Winter Cup as we present in-depth coverage of all the events in Frisco. We sincerely thank them for helping make our coverage across all platforms possible.

Style, Sticks and Staunch Determination!

Before this past weekend, when talking about Team USA’s top All-Arounders, Oklahoma’s Vitaliy Guimaraes wasn’t a name many people might have mentioned. A steady, stylish, and clean competitor, Guimaraes had never finished higher than ninth in a senior U.S. All-Around. But when the Winter Cup dust settled, it was Guimaraes who topped a stacked field.

It was an upset victory made even more improbable when Vit, as he’s known to friends, revealed after the competition’s conclusion, that just one month earlier he’d found himself in an even more unexpected position: lying on the floor of the Denver airport in a pool of his own blood, confused and disoriented…

Vitaliy Guimaraes: I was on the way back with my team from the Rocky Mountain Open, and just started to feel a little lightheaded, kind of dizzy, and then, as far as I knew, I just passed out. The next thing I remember, I had regained consciousness, and the paramedics were saying I had a seizure. I broke my nose in the fall—went down face first—and there was a lot of blood. I really don’t remember anything else about what happened.

I never thought in a million years that something like this would happen—nothing like that had ever happened to me before—but it did, and it shook me to my core. Getting past that was a process. I dealt with the broken nose and had to have a small surgery to reset it. Then I had to sit out from not only competition, but training. To let everything heal and get my bearings back. I had to make sure I was doing all the right things. There were a lot of tests, and [because I lost consciousness], they treated me for a concussion, too. We still don’t know exactly why it happened, but we’ve ruled out a lot of things, and taken precautions to prevent it happening again.

Inside Gymnastics: With such a short time between the incident and this competition—just 33 days—how much were you able to train before Winter Cup?

Guimaraes: I had about 2-1/2 weeks of training. I also wasn’t just jumping right back in. The first week, I was just slowly progressing, starting from basics. We just took it really, really easy, to see what I could do.

With so little time to train did you feel prepared coming to Texas?

I mean, I felt prepared, but didn’t feel 100%. I was confident with my routines, because we’d structured them differently than originally planned … but it wasn’t really until after the meet with Nebraska last weekend, and then the last couple of days before we left, when I had good practices, that I really felt confident I could do all six events. Knowing if I could just do routines like I had been in training, that I could at least fight for a spot on the National Team. Where I finally didn’t feel super cautious or anxious on every turn and I could just think about breathing and let it flow.

Basically, I was just trying to focus on doing my gymnastics, hitting routines, and, I mean, I guess it all worked out.

You could say that. When did you know you’d won?

I hadn’t really looked at the scoreboard at all and when I finished vault at the end of the meet, I was getting dressed and, really, just waiting for the meet to be over. That’s when Mark came up to me and said, ‘Congratulations.’ That’s the first time I looked at the scoreboard. I couldn’t believe it. I thought, ‘There has got to be something wrong with the scores.’ Someone’s score that wasn’t in or something.

I was in disbelief when I saw the results. I surprised myself, in all honesty.

My mom was there, and as soon as I saw her, we both started tearing up. She just said, ‘I’m so proud of you. I love you.’ She couldn’t really say anything else, but that was enough.

And your coach, Mark Williams, said you celebrated with a trip to McDonald’s?

[laughs] Yep, 11:30 PM trip to McDonalds. It was awesome. [laughs again]

I literally got my food, went back to my room, talked on the phone with some people, took a shower, and went to bed. I was pretty exhausted from the day itself.

Now that it’s been a few days, has it sunk in yet? Do you feel any different?

I mean, yeah it does feel a little bit different, when you hear all the congratulations. The more I hear it, the more it hits me. It’s slowly and gradually getting to that place, but even now there’s still a little bit of disbelief. Like, ‘Did that really happen?’

After going through what you have over the last month, does this win mean a little bit more?

It does. I just feel grateful and blessed that I’m still able to do the sport that I love. That I did what I set out to, what I told myself I wanted to do—to have fun, hit routines, and let the results speak for themselves.

You’ve long been known as a very clean, consistent gymnast, who maybe doesn’t have the highest level of difficulty. Now, under a new Code of Points and with a substantial U.S. bonus system, which favors big tricks, does winning this title despite having no additional bonus feel like a vindication for your approach to the sport?

Yeah. I mean, I guess you could say that. I know I don’t have highest difficulty in the country. I’ve told myself to stick to my technique, trust my training, and trust the numbers we do here. That if I can do my gymnastics cleanly, I should still come out with good scores. Just be solid and consistent. I knew it would be harder to compete with all these new bonuses, but I just tried to focus on my gymnastics, and doing it well.

When we talk about D-score, it’s easy for a bystander to say things like, ‘If you just add X amount of difficulty,’ or ‘Do such-and-such new skill,’ …But can you articulate how difficult those sorts of upgrades are to train and compete, when you’re already working at such a high level?

I mean, we are working on some upgrades—like doing a 2-1/2 on vault and adding another release on high bar—but it’s extremely difficult. I wouldn’t say the new Code helped me out necessarily. It isn’t better or worse for me, just different, and I’m working with my coaches to try to figure out the best structure for my routines. What I can do without losing my consistency.

Also, like, my body can also only withstand so much. My body is going through pain constantly—that’s normal with gymnasts—but you have to manage it. It’s just a matter of doing numbers and bumping the difficulty, while still being efficient and smart.

It is hard to hear the ‘just add difficulty’ [comments] sometimes, but I try to take it constructively. I know there’s always room for improvement, or some way I can be even cleaner, so I just try to take those comments as a way to improve. To get better at my craft.