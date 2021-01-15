Look for an interview with Ambert Yeung, Founder and CEO coming soon to Inside Gymnastics magazine!

January 15th, 2021

HISTORIC FIRST FOR NCAA MEN’S GYMNASTICS

Virtual Becomes Reality PALO ALTO, CA – Today marks the beginning of an NCAA Men’s Gymnastics season like no other. In November, the College Gymnastics Association (CGA) successfully lobbied the NCAA to allow virtual competition to be recognized, and with the pandemic still looming large, the 2020-21 season kicks off with three virtual competitions hosted by Virtius.

“I have been motivated by the urgency to provide an opportunity to compete in 2021 and fortunate to have developed the skills and interest in technology to deliver something timely and modern,” states Ambert Yeung, Founder and CEO. “Today I’m so proud of what my team has created in such a short period of time and are about to share with the world, and very thankful for the support from within the gymnastics community which has pulled Virtius into existence.”

Join us for the following competitions this weekend and watch how head-to-head competition unfolds live, free, and in HD from different locations around the country:

Illinois vs NIU on Friday, January 15th at 5:30pm CT – Link: https://virti.us/session?s=nUltZ7LgSH Penn State vs Army on Saturday, January 16th at 1:00pm ET – Link: https://virti.us/session?s=al5TXaUSVa Michigan vs UIC on Sunday, January 17th at 1:00pm ET – Link: https://virti.us/session?s=Ah4x-2OZzm

V has stood for many things over the generations. This year, V is for Virtius. Join us.

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, Virtius is a platform built for the athlete, for the judges, and for the fans. With a fan-friendly interface and easy-to-follow gameplay and live scoring, Virtius opens up a new world of possibilities that will carry us through the next generation of athlete, technology, and interaction.

