Breaking News: Tom Farden Out; Utah Athletics Announces Change in Leadership of Gymnastics Program

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023
Utah Athletics Announces Change in Leadership of Gymnastics Program
SALT LAKE CITY—University of Utah Director of Athletics Mark Harlan announced today that the University and Head Gymnastics Coach Tom Farden have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately. Farden served as Head Coach of the Red Rocks since 2020, after serving four years as Co-Head Coach and five years as an Assistant Coach. Interim Head Coach Carly Dockendorf, entering her seventh year with Utah’s Gymnastics program, will continue to lead the Red Rocks as they prepare for the 2024 season.
“The past several months have been an extremely challenging time for our gymnastics program,” said Harlan. “Changes like this are never easy, and only come after extensive analysis and discussion. In this case, the decision provides necessary clarity and stability for our student-athletes and prevents further distraction from their upcoming season. I want to acknowledge the tremendous contributions Tom has made both as an assistant and head coach for the Red Rocks, and the significant accomplishments of the program in which he has played a key role. I am grateful that Carly Dockendorf has stepped in as the interim head coach of our gymnastics program, and I am confident that she will provide tremendous leadership for the student-athletes as they strive to reach their championship goals this season.”
Farden put together a record of 182-48-1 over eight seasons as either head coach or co-head coach. In his four years as the sole head coach, Farden led the Red Rocks to four consecutive Pac-12 regular season championships, three-straight Pac-12 Championships, three NCAA Regional titles and a third-place finish at three consecutive NCAA Championship meets from 2021-23.
“I am grateful to the University of Utah for the privilege of coaching its storied gymnastics program,” said Farden. “The University of Utah has been my home for a decade, and it is difficult to say goodbye, but the time has come for me to embark on a new chapter. I am immensely proud of the young women who have poured their hearts and souls into Utah gymnastics during my time here and who have brought so much to this community. It has truly been an honor to coach them, and I extend my heartfelt thanks and wishes for their continued success, now and in the years to come.”
November 12, 2023:
STATEMENT FROM UNIVERSITY OF UTAH ATHLETICS
The University of Utah has placed Head Gymnastics Coach Tom Farden on paid administrative leave effective immediately. This action comes after recent conduct and actions by Coach Farden not related to student-athlete welfare, which simply do not align with our values and expectations. Associate Head Coach Carly Dockendorf has agreed to serve as Interim Head Coach.
The Red Rocks Preview is scheduled for December 15.
The news, which broke late Sunday night, follows weeks of speculation, and silence from the University, over Farden’s standing as head coach for the Utes following an Instagram post on October 20 from 2020 Olympic alternate Kara Eaker. Eaker, a former national team member and two-time world champion (2018 and 2019 as part of Team USA), announced her retirement from the sport after experiencing alleged abuse at the University of Utah.
A Message from Kara Eaker
“To all of you who have been waiting patiently for an answer
Thank you all for the love and support I’ve received and I’m truly grateful to have you all stand with me!
Today I’m announcing my retirement from the University of Utah gymnastics team, the sport of gymnastics, and my withdrawal as a student at the University of Utah. I accepted an athletic scholarship to the University of Utah because I truly believed the school was a place where I could contribute to the community, be a strong asset to the gymnastics team, and be free to develop myself and future career.
For two years, while training with the Utah Gymnastics Team, I was a victim of verbal and emotional abuse. As a result, my physical, mental, and emotional health has rapidly declined …
I have now reached a turning point and I’m speaking out for all the women who can’t because they are mentally debilitated and paralyzed by fear. I, too, find myself frozen in moments when fear takes over. But I can no longer stand by while perpretors are still allowed in sports and are causing young girls and women to suffer.”
Read the full statement from Kara Eaker here
Note: Inside Gymnastics reached out to Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan, Deputy Athletics Director Charmelle Green, and Liz Prince, Associate Athletics Director for Sport Administration and Student-Athlete Wellbeing, on October 23 as a follow up to our initial request on October 20 for a statement regarding Eaker’s post. As of this latest development, we have yet to receive a response directly related to Eaker.
Farden was the subject of an investigation that concluded in September. Husch Blackwell, an outside law firm, determined Farden “did not engage in any severe, pervasive or egregious acts of emotional or verbal abuse of student-athletes” and “did not engage in any acts of physical abuse, emotional abuse or harassment as defined by SafeSport Code.” He was said to have made a derogatory comment to a member of the team, but other similar reported comments could “not be independently corroborated and were denied by Coach Farden.” He also “more likely than not threw a stopwatch and a cellular telephone in frustration in the presence of student-athletes” but the investigation concluded the acts were “not repeated or severe.”
Kim Tessen Speaks Out
Former University of Utah gymnast Kim Tessen also posted a statement on Instagram in support of Kara Eaker and condemned the U and its various departments for failing to address abusive coaching.
Tessen said she isn’t trying to compare her trauma to Eaker’s, rather, she is “sharing this in support of her and all other survivors of abusive coaching.”
She added that while she recognizes she had a lot of opportunities such as free education, food and housing, it was not worth enduring an abusive and toxic environment for four years.
Full Story from The Daily Utah Chronicle
