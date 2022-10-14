Inside Gymnastics will be On the Scene in Liverpool beginning with podium training on October 27 all the way through event finals on November 6. Check us out on InsideGym.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym to follow all of the action! Head to www.shopinsidenation.com now to Subscribe for our 2022 Worlds issue!
11 Women To Compete for 5 Spots on U.S. World Team
The Women’s World Team Selection Camp competition will stream exclusively on FlipNow.TV, October 21st starting at 7pm ET and October 22nd starting at 5:50pm ET. The team will be named following the second day of competition on October 22nd.
Camp will run October 20-23.
The highest-scoring All-Around athlete from the first day of competition will automatically qualify to the 2022 World Championships team. The Athlete Selection Committee will select an additional five athletes who will travel to Liverpool. Only five of the six will compete. Additional gymnasts may be named non-traveling replacement athletes. Team members will be announced October 22. Selection procedures are publicly available here.
Camp participants include Skye Blakely, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Amelia Disidore, Addison Fatta, Shilese Jones, Katelyn Jong, Nola Matthews, Marissa Neal, Leanne Wong and Lexi Zeiss.
Per USA Gymnastics, as Senior National Team members, Elle Mueller and Levi Jung-Ruivivar were both invited to attend camp but declined.
A Mix of Veteran Talent and Rising Stars Head to Liverpool for Team USA
On Wednesday, USA Gymnastics named U.S. All-Around bronze medalist Asher Hong, reigning pommel horse World champion Stephen Nedoroscik, and U.S. parallel bars silver medalist Colt Walker to the five-person men’s World Championships team after two days of competition at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. The trio joins World individual medalists Brody Malone and Donnell Whittenburg who secured their team spots in August based on their performances at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Tampa.
2020 Olympian and 2017 World floor bronze medalist Yul Moldauer will travel with the team as a replacement athlete. Current NCAA All-Around champion Paul Juda, who was injured at the U.S. Classic and sat out U.S. Championships, and Olympian Shane Wiskus, were named non-traveling replacement athletes.
The top-three teams in Liverpool will secure their country a place in the team competition at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The U.S. men compete in Qualifications on Monday, October 31 with Subdivision 1, beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET.
Men’s Camp to Determine 2022 U.S. World Championships Team Underway in Colorado
The 2022 Men’s World Team Selection Camp kicked off Saturday at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Performances during competitions Monday and Wednesday will determine who will represent the U.S. at the World Championships in Liverpool October 29 – November 6 alongside Brody Malone and Donnell Whittenburg, who locked up their team spots by finishing 1-2 at U.S. Championships in August.
Reigning World pommel horse champion Stephen Nedoroscik, 2022 NCAA All-Around champion Paul Juda, who did not compete at Championships due to an injury sustained at the U.S. Classic, current U.S. All-Around bronze medalist Asher Hong, 2020 Olympians Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus, and Stanford’s Colt Walker will compete for the remaining three spots on the team. 2022 parallel bars champion Curran Phillips is on the roster for camp but posted on Instagram he would not be participating due a lingering back injury.
The U.S. men have been chasing World Championship team hardware since Nanning in 2014 when they captured bronze. If ever there was a perfect opportunity to step up to the medal podium – Liverpool could finally be their chance. The team was fifth in Tokyo but with Russia out of the picture this year and a strong emphasis on increasing difficulty over the last year, the U.S. men have a real shot with the likes of Malone, Hong, and Whittenburg pushing the difficulty limits and setting their sights on team success.
Following back-to-back U.S. All-Around titles, Malone is primed to lead the men’s team to Liverpool. Most impressive though, is his unwavering resolve to rise above the difficulty bonus system used at U.S. Championships for the men and get his routines to max difficulty on their own.
“Every score I got, I was looking up there and trying to subtract the bonus off to see where I was actually scoring,” Malone said in Tampa. “And we all have a lot of work to do to be able to keep up with those top guys. I’m hungry to get back in the gym.”
At the recent Paris World Challenge Cup, Malone took home gold on high bar and silver on parallel bars while Whittenburg captured bronze on both rings and parallel bars.
Moldauer should also be a shoo-in for the team. The bonus system implemented by the U.S. men’s program sometimes hurts Moldauer’s All- Around rankings domestically (without the bonus, he was second on Day 1 and third after Day 2 in Tampa) but at an event like Worlds, his clean execution could pull him ahead if he hits. Don’t forget, Moldauer had the U.S. men’s highest All-Around finish at Worlds in a decade last year, finishing just a half a point from a medal – and that’s with a fall factored in!
With traditional powerhouses China and Japan leading the way and a strong British team with momentum on their side, the U.S. men will have to come out of the gates as strong as ever.
How to Watch
The competition portions of camp will stream live Monday and Wednesday on FlipNow Powered by USA Gymnastics, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. Visit FlipNow.tv to learn more and subscribe.
Back To Back! Brody Malone Defends National Title | 2022 U.S. Championships
Heading into the second day of competition for the senior men, reigning U.S. Champion Brody Malone had the lead and didn’t let up – at all. Malone maintained the lead throughout the entire second day of competition, starting with his 14.409 on pommel horse all the way to his 15.116 on floor in the final rotation. In addition to defending his All-Around title (combined score of 176.590), Malone grabbed the gold on floor and high bar.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Malone said after the competition. “A little disappointed with how high bar went today but I just got to get back in the gym and keep working out the kinks. I’m super excited that I get to go to Worlds and also the Paris competition. I’ve never been to Paris, I’ve just kind of flown over it so I’m excited.”
Malone also commended his teammates for their strong performances, noting that he didn’t realize he was ahead of the rest of the field by over 5 points, but he likes what he’s seeing, particularly from the younger guys on Team USA.
“We’re all doing what we’re suppose to be doing to meet the end goal of getting on the podium,” he said. “The future looks bright for USAG.”
Malone told us that he plans to celebrate by going home to Georgia to spend a week with his family. “That’s my vacation,” he said. “I’m going to lay on the couch and eat potato chips.”
Donnell Whittenburg had one of the best All-Around meets we’ve seen from him, improving his All-Around score from Day 1 by over 2 points to finish with a combined score of 171.571. Whittenburg also took home the title on rings after posting a 15.322 in the first rotation.
“Me and my coach had a plan to get top 2 and honestly, I just had to believe that I could do it and we made it happen,” Whittenburg said. “Thanks to my coach for having the plan for me set and all I had to do is follow it the best I could.”
Asher Hong finished in third with a combined score of 171.210. Hong had a terrific day and was sitting in second heading into the final rotation but a fall on his high bar dismount pushed him to third. Additionally, he won the vault title after posting a massive 16.830.
“I feel great about it,” Hong said of his performance. “I had a few hiccups, but I’ll go back to the gym and work even harder to reevaluate the routines and hopefully perform at the Worlds Selection Camp and do well.”
World Champion Stephen Nedoroscik defended his title on pommel horse, while Curran Phillips took home the parallel bar title.
2022 U.S. Senior National Team:
Brody Malone, Donnell Whittenburg, Stephen Nedoroscik, Curran Phillips, Asher Hong, Colt Walker, Shane Wiskus, Yul Moldauer, Fred Richard and Paul Juda
2022 World Championship Automatic Qualifiers:
Brody Malone and Donnell Whittenburg
Photos by Grace Chiu and Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
