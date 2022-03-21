On Sunday, the women earned additional individual hardware as the apparatus finals wrapped up. Konnor McClain and Tiana Sumanasekera each picked up a gold and a silver, while Nola Matthews and Ella Kate Parker notched bronze!

McClain (14.033) edged Italy’s Martina Maggio (14.000) for the top spot on balance beam. Sanna Veerman of the Netherlands was third with a 12.600. On floor, Italy’s Angela Andreoli delivered the day’s high score with a 13.666 followed by McClain with a 13.300 and Australia’s Emily Whitehead with a 13.000. Fellow senior Matthews added bronze on uneven bars, posting a 13.700. Australia’s Romi Brown, who also scored a 13.700, came out ahead in the tie break to claim silver. Italy’s Giorgia Villa led the way with a 13.833.

In the junior division, Sumanasekera soared to the vault title with a 13.683 (14.033, 13.333). Australia’s Ruby Pass (13.250) and Spain’s Laia Font (12.883) rounded out the podium. Later, Pass (13.266) outpaced Sumanasekera (13.166) by a tenth of a point to claim the top spot on balance beam. Great Britain’s Tiegan Trafford was third with an 11.700. Parker represented the U.S. on floor exercise, earning bronze with a 12.266. She finished just behind Italy’s Chiara Barzasi (12.433) and Germany’s Meolie Jauch (12.333) who were one and two.

With new faces on the scene and new skills making their debut throughout the meet, we’re so excited to see what’s next for Team USA!

Meanwhile, the U.S. men secured the men’s junior and senior team titles on the opening day of the competition setting up an exciting 2022 and Road to Paris in 2024! Click here for the story!

