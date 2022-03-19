The U.S. men secured the men’s junior and senior team titles Friday on the opening day of the 2022 DTB Pokal Team Challenge and Mixed Cup at Porsche-Arena in Stuttgart, Germany setting up an exciting 2022 and Road to Paris in 2024!

The junior men finished a full five points ahead of runner up Germany, while the seniors edged a surging Italian team in the final rotation to secure the American sweep. Based on today’s performances, U.S. gymnasts also secured spots in all junior and senior men’s apparatus finals, which will close out the men’s competition Saturday.

In the senior division, Winter Cup All-Around champion Vitaliy Guimaraes, first-year senior Asher Hong, 2020 Olympians Brody Malone, and Yul Moldauer,Â and Stanford freshman Khoi YoungÂ scored 249.100 in a four-up-three-count format over Italy (247.800). Germany was third with a 241.800.