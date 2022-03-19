The U.S. men secured the men’s junior and senior team titles Friday on the opening day of the 2022 DTB Pokal Team Challenge and Mixed Cup at Porsche-Arena in Stuttgart, Germany setting up an exciting 2022 and Road to Paris in 2024!
The junior men finished a full five points ahead of runner up Germany, while the seniors edged a surging Italian team in the final rotation to secure the American sweep. Based on today’s performances, U.S. gymnasts also secured spots in all junior and senior men’s apparatus finals, which will close out the men’s competition Saturday.
In the senior division, Winter Cup All-Around champion Vitaliy Guimaraes, first-year senior Asher Hong, 2020 Olympians Brody Malone, and Yul Moldauer,Â and Stanford freshman Khoi YoungÂ scored 249.100 in a four-up-three-count format over Italy (247.800). Germany was third with a 241.800.
Hong led the way on floor exercise (14.550), still rings (14.250) and parallel bars (14.200), advancing to Saturday’s apparatus finals on each. Young paced the field on pommel horse with a 14.750 and vault with a 14.475 (15.000, 13.950), qualifying to both finals in the top spot. Malone’s 14.800 on horizontal bar separated him from all other competitors by more than a point. The reigning World bronze medalist on the apparatus will look to keep the momentum going during tomorrow’s final. Moldauer picked up top-five finishes on floor (14.400), pommel horse (13.850) and rings (13.750) but did not advance beyond Day 1 due to the one-athlete-per-country limit. Malone claimed the second-highest score on rings with a 13.800, but was edged out of the final by teammate Hong.
In the junior men’s competition, Toby Liang, Vahe Petrosyan, Fred Richard, David Shamah, and Kai Uemura posted a collective 235.250 en route to the division title. Teams from Germany (230.000) and Italy (229.200) rounded out the top three junior squads.
The junior women’s competition kicks off Day 2 Saturday at 5 a.m. ET. 2021 World team members eMjae Frazier and Konnor McClain will lead the U.S. seniors at 8:45 a.m. ET. Junior and senior men’s individual event finals will follow at 1:30 p.m. ET. Stream all of the action live here.
U.S. Menâ€™s Program announces Senior National Team, Senior Development Team rosters through 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Following the conclusion of the 2022 Winter Cup Presented by OZONE and TURN, USA Gymnasticsâ€™ menâ€™s program shared the full list of athletes comprising the Senior National Team and Senior Development Team through this yearâ€™s U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which will be held August 18-21 in Tampa, Fla.
Five gymnasts automatically qualified to the Senior National Team based on their All-Around performances on the first night of Winter Cup competition. As 2021 World medalists, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik also secured automatic selection. The remaining individuals were named to the team by the Menâ€™s Program Committee who considered results from last weekendâ€™s competition in addition to submitted petitions. The Menâ€™s Program Committee is made up of elected representatives from the menâ€™s gymnastics community.
Members of the current U.S. National Team are listed alphabetically below.
- Cameron Bock, Tustin, Calif./University of Michigan
- Alex Diab, Glen Ellyn, Ill./U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center
- Vitaliy Guimaraes, Arvada, Colo./University of Oklahoma*
- Asher Hong, Tomball, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics*
- Paul Juda, Deerfield, Ill./University of Michigan
- Ian Lasic-Ellis, Dover, Mass./Stanford University
- Riley Loos, El Dorado Hills, Calif./Stanford University
- Brody Malone, Belfast, Tenn./Stanford University**
- Yul Moldauer, Wellington, Colo./5280 Gymnastics*
- Stephen Nedoroscik, Worcester, Mass./Penn State University**
- Curran Phillips, Naperville, Ill./Stanford University
- Colt Walker, Cedar Park, Texas/Stanford University*
- Shane Wiskus, Spring Park, Minn./U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center
- Alec Yoder, Indianapolis, Ind./Ohio State University
- Khoi Young, Bowie, Md./Stanford University*
*Indicates gymnasts automatically named to the team following the Winter Cup All-Around competition
**Indicates 2021 World medalists
Members of the Senior Development Team are also listed alphabetically.
- Jeremy Bischoff, Canyon Country, Calif./Stanford University
- Taylor Burkhart, Morrison, Colo./Stanford Boys Gymnastics
- Dallas Hale, Frisco, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
- Joey Pepe, Peoria, Ariz./University of Nebraska
- Frederick Richard, Stoughton, Mass./Massachusetts Elite Gymnastics Academy
DTB Team Photo by Qingwei Chen.
Additional Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
