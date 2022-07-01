As we head into the upcoming U.S. Classic in July and U.S. Championships in August, Inside Gymnastics will be introducing you to some of the rising stars for Team USA! Plus, subscribe now for our August issue featuring a full Championships Preview and a conversation with the new high performance leadership team – Alicia Sacramone Quinn, Chellsie Memmel and Dan Baker.

In addition, look for interviews with Kayla DiCello, Levi Jung Ruivivar and Skye Blakely coming soon to InsideGym.com

USA Gymnastics has released the roster of Junior and Senior Women’s National Team members who will gather for camp and Pan American Championships selection July 3-6 in Katy, Texas.

The list also includes Olympic All-Around Champion Sunisa Lee who is coming off a stellar freshman season at Auburn! (Is she heading for a 2024 run?)

Over the course of the four-day camp, participants will work on competition readiness ahead of the domestic season, and some attendees will vie for the chance to represent the U.S. at the 2022 Junior and Senior Pan American Championships July 14-17 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Four junior athletes and five seniors, plus one traveling replacement gymnast for each division, will comprise the Pan American Championships team. Gymnasts interested in being selected to a team spot will compete July 4 and may verify on select apparatus July 5. The highest all-around scorers for each division from Monday’s competition will earn automatic team spots. The selection committee will name the remaining team members.

Gymnasts in attendance are listed below alphabetically by division.

Senior

Ciena Alipio, Maplewood, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center

Skye Blakely, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Charlotte Booth, Clermont, Fla./Brandy Johnson’s Global Gymnastics

Jade Carey, Phoenix, Ariz./Oregon State University Gymnastics Academy*

Kayla DiCello, Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics

Addison Fatta, Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics

Shilese Jones, Auburn, Wash./Ascend Gymnastics Center*

Katelyn Jong, Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Levi Jung-Ruivivar, Woodland Hills, Calif./Twin City Twisters

Sunisa Lee, St. Paul, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center*

Lauren Little, Mooresville, N.C./Everest Gymnastics

Nola Matthews, Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center

Konnor McClain, Cross Lanes, W.Va./WOGA Gymnastics*

Zoe Miller, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre

Elle Mueller, Ham Lake, Minn./Twin City Twisters

Brooke Pierson, Canby, Ore./WOGA Gymnastics

Joscelyn Roberson, Texarkana, Texas/North East Texas Elite Gymnastics

Katelyn Rosen, Boerne, Texas/Twin City Twisters

Ashlee Sullivan, Richardson, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics*

Lexi Zeiss, Omaha, Neb./Twin City Twisters

Junior

Dulcy Caylor, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre

Norah Christian, Bremerton, Wash./Cascade Elite West

Nicole Desmond, Wind Gap, Pa./First State Gymnastics

Kieryn Finnell, Pittsford, N.Y./Rochester Gymnastics Academy

Jayla Hang, Bellevue, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics

Madray Johnson, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics*

Avery King, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Zoey Molomo, Frisco, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Ella Murphy, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Michelle Pineda, Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Christiane Popovich, West Des Moines, Iowa/Midwest Gymnastics Center

Hezly Rivera, Plano, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Simone Rose, Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics

Audrey Snyder, Annapolis, Md./First State Gymnastics

Izzy Stassi, North Royalton, Ohio/Gym X-Treme

Tiana Sumanasekera, Pleasanton, Calif./West Valley Gymnastics School

Gabby Van Frayen, Lewis Center, Ohio/Gym X-Treme

Finley Weldon, Fairview, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Kelise Woolford, Blacklick, Ohio/Buckeye Gymnastics

Alicia Zhou, San Antonio, Texas/Love Gymnastics

*Indicates attendees who are not pursuing Junior or Senior Pan American Championships selection