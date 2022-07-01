As we head into the upcoming U.S. Classic in July and U.S. Championships in August, Inside Gymnastics will be introducing you to some of the rising stars for Team USA! Plus, subscribe now for our August issue featuring a full Championships Preview and a conversation with the new high performance leadership team – Alicia Sacramone Quinn, Chellsie Memmel and Dan Baker.
In addition, look for interviews with Kayla DiCello, Levi Jung Ruivivar and Skye Blakely coming soon to InsideGym.com
USA Gymnastics has released the roster of Junior and Senior Women’s National Team members who will gather for camp and Pan American Championships selection July 3-6 in Katy, Texas.
The list also includes Olympic All-Around Champion Sunisa Lee who is coming off a stellar freshman season at Auburn! (Is she heading for a 2024 run?)
Over the course of the four-day camp, participants will work on competition readiness ahead of the domestic season, and some attendees will vie for the chance to represent the U.S. at the 2022 Junior and Senior Pan American Championships July 14-17 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Four junior athletes and five seniors, plus one traveling replacement gymnast for each division, will comprise the Pan American Championships team. Gymnasts interested in being selected to a team spot will compete July 4 and may verify on select apparatus July 5. The highest all-around scorers for each division from Monday’s competition will earn automatic team spots. The selection committee will name the remaining team members.
Gymnasts in attendance are listed below alphabetically by division.
Senior
Ciena Alipio, Maplewood, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center
Skye Blakely, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Charlotte Booth, Clermont, Fla./Brandy Johnson’s Global Gymnastics
Jade Carey, Phoenix, Ariz./Oregon State University Gymnastics Academy*
Kayla DiCello, Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics
Addison Fatta, Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics
Shilese Jones, Auburn, Wash./Ascend Gymnastics Center*
Katelyn Jong, Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
Levi Jung-Ruivivar, Woodland Hills, Calif./Twin City Twisters
Sunisa Lee, St. Paul, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center*
Lauren Little, Mooresville, N.C./Everest Gymnastics
Nola Matthews, Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
Konnor McClain, Cross Lanes, W.Va./WOGA Gymnastics*
Zoe Miller, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
Elle Mueller, Ham Lake, Minn./Twin City Twisters
Brooke Pierson, Canby, Ore./WOGA Gymnastics
Joscelyn Roberson, Texarkana, Texas/North East Texas Elite Gymnastics
Katelyn Rosen, Boerne, Texas/Twin City Twisters
Ashlee Sullivan, Richardson, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics*
Lexi Zeiss, Omaha, Neb./Twin City Twisters
Junior
Dulcy Caylor, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
Norah Christian, Bremerton, Wash./Cascade Elite West
Nicole Desmond, Wind Gap, Pa./First State Gymnastics
Kieryn Finnell, Pittsford, N.Y./Rochester Gymnastics Academy
Jayla Hang, Bellevue, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Madray Johnson, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics*
Avery King, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Zoey Molomo, Frisco, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
Ella Murphy, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Michelle Pineda, Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
Christiane Popovich, West Des Moines, Iowa/Midwest Gymnastics Center
Hezly Rivera, Plano, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Simone Rose, Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Audrey Snyder, Annapolis, Md./First State Gymnastics
Izzy Stassi, North Royalton, Ohio/Gym X-Treme
Tiana Sumanasekera, Pleasanton, Calif./West Valley Gymnastics School
Gabby Van Frayen, Lewis Center, Ohio/Gym X-Treme
Finley Weldon, Fairview, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Kelise Woolford, Blacklick, Ohio/Buckeye Gymnastics
Alicia Zhou, San Antonio, Texas/Love Gymnastics
*Indicates attendees who are not pursuing Junior or Senior Pan American Championships selection
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
For more:
U.S. Junior Champ Katelyn Jong Ready For The Jump To The Senior Ranks
Rising Star Nola Matthews Readies For The Road Ahead
Joscelyn Roberson – A Star On The Rise
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine U.S. Championship Preview Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our 2020 Olympic Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last