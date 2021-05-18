ADVERTORIAL WITH THE USGSA
Members from across the supplier industry in gymnastics will be gathering at the National Congress and Trade Show June 25-27, at the America’s Center in St. Louis! Everything from leotards to equipment to everything in between will be on display as the gymnastics community comes together in conjunction with the 2021 USA Gymnastics Championships (rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline & tumbling, and acrobatic gymnastics) and the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics.
Inside Gymnastics magazine and the USGSA encourage you to mark your calendars for this event and visit the booths of some of the very best suppliers across the industry!
Trade Show Days and Times are as follows:
Friday June 25
- National Congress Registration-7:00a.m.-3:30p.m.
- Trade Show Hall 4: 8:00a.m.-5:00p.m.
Saturday, June 26
- National Congress Registration: 7:30a.m.-12:00p.m.
- Trade Show Hall 4: 8:00a.m.-2:00p.m.
Sunday, June 27
- National Congress Registration -8:00a.m.-12:00p.m.
- Trade Show Hall 4: 8:00a.m.-2:00p.m.
Inside Gymnastics magazine has a promotional and advertising partnership with the USGSA.
Subscribe to Inside Gymnastics magazine in 2021! Our May/June issue features a U.S. Championships Preview and the story behind the Michigan Wolverines’ historic win at the 2021 NCAA Championships! Click Here!