ADVERTORIAL WITH THE USGSA

Members from across the supplier industry in gymnastics will be gathering at the National Congress and Trade Show June 25-27, at the America’s Center in St. Louis! Everything from leotards to equipment to everything in between will be on display as the gymnastics community comes together in conjunction with the 2021 USA Gymnastics Championships (rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline & tumbling, and acrobatic gymnastics) and the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics.

Inside Gymnastics magazine and the USGSA encourage you to mark your calendars for this event and visit the booths of some of the very best suppliers across the industry!

Trade Show Days and Times are as follows:

Friday June 25

National Congress Registration-7:00a.m.-3:30p.m.

Trade Show Hall 4: 8:00a.m.-5:00p.m.

Saturday, June 26

National Congress Registration: 7:30a.m.-12:00p.m.

Trade Show Hall 4: 8:00a.m.-2:00p.m.

Sunday, June 27