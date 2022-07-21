Inside Gymnastics will be On the Scene in Salt Lake City Valley for the 2022 U.S. Classic!

USA Gymnastics unveils field for 2022 U.S. Classic

Nearly 150 gymnasts from around the country, including multiple Olympians and World medalists, will converge on Maverik Center July 28-31 in Salt Lake Valley, Utah for the 2022 U.S. Classic. For the first time since its inception, the event will feature junior and senior men’s competition. As the penultimate domestic event of the year, the U.S. Classic is also the final opportunity for athletes to qualify for the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships set to take place in Tampa, Fla., in August.

Reigning World All-Around silver and bronze medalists Leanne Wong and Kayla DiCello headline the senior women’s field. Their 2021 World Championships teammate Konnor McClain, who captured Winter Cup all-around and balance beam titles in February, will also be in action as will 2021 U.S. junior All-Around and uneven bars champion Katelyn Jong, who delivered a near gold-medal sweep at last year’s U.S. Classic in the junior division.

Not on the roster is Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey, who did attend the July camp but did not try for spot on the Pan American Championships team.

With Jong competing as a senior in 2022, juniors Madray Johnson, the 2021 U.S. junior All-Around and uneven bars silver medalist, and Tiana Sumanasekera, who captured vault, balance beam and floor exercise titles at the Junior Pan American Championships earlier this month, will look to replace her atop the podium.

In the inaugural men’s competition, the spotlight will be on Olympians Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus. The trio, who represented the U.S. last summer in Tokyo, will be challenged by 2022 Winter Cup pommel horse champion and All-Around silver medalist Khoi Young, 2022 NCAA All-Around champion Paul Juda and rising star Fred Richard, who recently claimed the All-Around, floor exercise, still rings and vault titles at the 2022 Junior Pan American Championships in Brazil.

Reigning pommel horse World champion Stephen Nedoroscik is expected to compete for the first time since last year’s World Championships. A limited number of junior men’s gymnasts will also be on hand and will look to secure their spots at next month’s U.S. Championships.

How to Watch:

The 2022 Hopes Championships, which feature the next generation of female gymnasts and serve as the culmination of the Hopes season, will be held in conjunction with the event. The competition will kick off a full four-day slate of top-tier gymnastics Thursday, July 28 at 8:50 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Classic will get underway Friday, July 29. The junior women’s field has been split into two sessions: Friday at 9 p.m. ET and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Senior women will take the floor Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

The final day of the event is reserved for men’s competition. All juniors and select seniors will be in action in the first of two Sunday sessions, beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. Additional seniors will close out a busy weekend of gymnastics at Maverik Center at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Fans can tune into CNBC to catch both Saturday women’s sessions live. The first men’s session on Sunday will also air live on CNBC, and NBC will broadcast a highlight show Saturday, August 6 at 4 p.m. ET.

FlipNow Powered by USA Gymnastics will livestream the Hopes Championships, Friday’s junior women’s session, and the final men’s session Sunday. Visit FlipNow.tv to learn more and subscribe.

Podium training throughout the weekend will stream live on USA Gymnastics’ YouTube Channel. Podium training for the Hopes Championships will be held Wednesday, July 27 at noon ET, and women’s Session 1 juniors will train Thursday at noon ET. The remaining junior women are set to train on podium Friday at 10:20 a.m. ET followed by junior and senior men at noon ET and senior women at 4:30 p.m. ET.

All-session and single-day tickets are still available and may be purchased here. Learn more about the U.S. Classic at usagymclassic.com.

See below for the current roster.