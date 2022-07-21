As we head into the upcoming U.S. Classic next week and U.S. Championships in August, Inside Gymnastics will be introducing you to some of the rising stars for Team USA! Plus, subscribe now for our August issue featuring a full Championships Preview and a conversation with the new high performance leadership team – Alicia Sacramone Quinn, Chellsie Memmel and Dan Baker.

USA Gymnastics unveils field for 2022 U.S. Classic

Nearly 150 gymnasts from around the country, including multiple Olympians and World medalists, will converge on Maverik Center July 28-31 in Salt Lake Valley, Utah for the 2022 U.S. Classic. For the first time since its inception, the event will feature junior and senior men’s competition. As the penultimate domestic event of the year, the U.S. Classic is also the final opportunity for athletes to qualify for the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships set to take place in Tampa, Fla., in August.

Reigning World All-Around silver and bronze medalists Leanne Wong and Kayla DiCello  headline the senior women’s field. Their 2021 World Championships teammate Konnor McClain, who captured Winter Cup all-around and balance beam titles in February, will also be in action as will 2021 U.S. junior All-Around and uneven bars champion Katelyn Jong, who delivered a near gold-medal sweep at last year’s U.S. Classic in the junior division.

Not on the roster is Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey, who did attend the July camp but did not try for spot on the Pan American Championships team.

With Jong competing as a senior in 2022, juniors Madray Johnson, the 2021 U.S. junior All-Around and uneven bars silver medalist, and Tiana Sumanasekera, who captured vault, balance beam and floor exercise titles at the Junior Pan American Championships earlier this month, will look to replace her atop the podium.

In the inaugural men’s competition, the spotlight will be on Olympians Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus. The trio, who represented the U.S. last summer in Tokyo, will be challenged by 2022 Winter Cup pommel horse champion and All-Around silver medalist Khoi Young, 2022 NCAA All-Around champion Paul Juda and rising star Fred Richard, who recently claimed the All-Around, floor exercise, still rings and vault titles at the 2022 Junior Pan American Championships in Brazil.

Reigning pommel horse World champion Stephen Nedoroscik is expected to compete for the first time since last year’s World Championships. A limited number of junior men’s gymnasts will also be on hand and will look to secure their spots at next month’s U.S. Championships.

How to Watch:

The 2022 Hopes Championships, which feature the next generation of female gymnasts and serve as the culmination of the Hopes season, will be held in conjunction with the event. The competition will kick off a full four-day slate of top-tier gymnastics Thursday, July 28 at 8:50 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Classic will get underway Friday, July 29. The junior women’s field has been split into two sessions: Friday at 9 p.m. ET and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Senior women will take the floor Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

The final day of the event is reserved for men’s competition. All juniors and select seniors will be in action in the first of two Sunday sessions, beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. Additional seniors will close out a busy weekend of gymnastics at Maverik Center at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Fans can tune into CNBC to catch both Saturday women’s sessions live. The first men’s session on Sunday will also air live on CNBC, and NBC will broadcast a highlight show Saturday, August 6 at 4 p.m. ET.

FlipNow Powered by USA Gymnastics will livestream the Hopes Championships, Friday’s junior women’s session, and the final men’s session Sunday. Visit FlipNow.tv to learn more and subscribe.

Podium training throughout the weekend will stream live on USA Gymnastics’ YouTube Channel. Podium training for the Hopes Championships will be held Wednesday, July 27 at noon ET, and women’s Session 1 juniors will train Thursday at noon ET. The remaining junior women are set to train on podium Friday at 10:20 a.m. ET followed by junior and senior men at noon ET and senior women at 4:30 p.m. ET.

All-session and single-day tickets are still available and may be purchased here. Learn more about the U.S. Classic at usagymclassic.com.

See below for the current roster.

Athletes participating in the 2022 U.S. Classic are listed below, alphabetically by state. The complete field for the 2022 Hopes Championships can be found here.

Who’s Competing:

Women

California

Jazmyn Jimenez, Santa Clarita, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica USA, junior

Nola Matthews, Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center, senior

Levi Jung-Ruivivar, Woodland Hills, Calif./Twin City Twisters, senior

Tiana Sumanasekera, Pleasanton, Calif./West Valley Gymnastics School, junior

Tyler Turner, San Jose, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center, junior

Florida

Charlotte Booth, Clermont, Fla./Brandy Johnson’s Global Gymnastics, senior

Georgia

Christina Shelton, Marietta, Ga./Top Notch Training Center, junior

Iowa

Christiane Popovich, West Des Moines, Iowa/Midwest Gymnastics Center, junior

Kansas

Amelia Disidore, Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express, senior

Leanne Wong, Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express, senior

Louisiana

Ella Kate Parker, West Monroe, La./Cincinnati Gymnastics, junior

Maryland

Kayla DiCello, Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics, senior

Audrey Snyder, Annapolis, Md./First State Gymnastics, junior

Sydney Snyder, Annapolis, Md./First State Gymnastics, junior

Minnesota

Ciena Alipio, Maplewood, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center, senior

Missouri

Eveylynn Lowe, Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express, junior

Annalisa Milton, Lee’s Summit, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express, junior

Malea Milton, Lee’s Summit, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express, junior

Marissa Neal, Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express, senior

North Carolina

Lauren Little, Mooresville, N.C./Everest Gymnastics, senior

New York

Kieryn Finnell, Pittsford, N.Y./Rochester Gymnastics Academy, junior

Ohio

Izzy Stassi, North Royalton, Ohio/Gym X-Treme, junior

Gabby Van Frayen, Lewis Center, Ohio/Gym X-Treme, junior

Carly Weinberg, Westerville, Ohio/Buckeye Gymnastics, junior

Kelise Woolford, Blacklick, Ohio/Buckeye Gymnastics, junior

Oregon

Brooke Pierson, Canby, Ore./WOGA Gymnastics, senior

Pennsylvania

Nicole Desmond, Wind Gap, Pa./First State Gymnastics, junior

Addison Fatta, Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics, senior

Paige Wills, Phoenixville, Pa./Parkettes National Gymnastics Center, junior

South Dakota

Gabby Hardie, Sioux Falls, S.D./Twin City Twisters, junior

Tennessee

Anabelle Dewey, Mount Juliet, Tenn./E.T.C. Gymnastics, junior

Texas

Sage Bradford, Flower Mound, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior

Payton Chandler, Frisco, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics, junior

Adriana Consoli, Pearland, Texas/Pearland Elite, senior

Madray Johnson, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior

Katelyn Jong, Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics, senior

Avery King, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics  , junior

Taylor McMahon, Flower Mound, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics, junior

Claire Pease, Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior

Michelle Pineda, Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics, junior

Camryn Richardson, Pearland, Texas/Pearland Elite, senior

Hezly Rivera, Plano, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior

Joscelyn Roberson, Texarkana, Texas/North East Texas Elite Gymnastics, senior

Katelyn Rosen, Boerne, Texas/Twin City Twisters, senior

Lacie Saltzmann, Coppell, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics, junior

Finley Weldon, Fairview, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior

Washington

Norah Christian, Bremerton, Wash./Cascade Elite West, junior

Jayla Hang, Bellevue, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics, junior

Shilese Jones, Auburn, Wash./Ascend Gymnastics Center, senior

Simone Rose, Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics, junior

West Virginia

Konnor McClain, Cross Lanes, W.Va./WOGA Gymnastics, senior

 

Men

Arizona

Ryan Swatscheno, Mesa, Ariz./Arizona Men’s Gymnastics, senior

California

Zach Green, San Jose, Calif./Stanford Boys Gymnastics, junior

Ryan Jacobsen, Elk Grove, Calif./Elevate Gymnastics Academy, junior

Toma Murakawa, Van Nuys, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica USA, junior

Preston Ngai, Elk Grove, Calif./Elevate Gymnastics Academy, junior

Deano Roberts, Woodside, Calif./Stanford Boys Gymnastics, junior

Jeremy Bischoff, Canyon Country, Calif./Stanford University, senior

Isaiah Drake, Los Angeles, Calif./U.S. Naval Academy, senior

Colin Flores, Mountain House, Calif./West Coast Olympic Gymnastics Academy, senior

Tyler Flores, Mountain House, Calif./West Coast Olympic Gymnastics Academy, senior

Troy Lipis, Valencia, Calif./Gymnastics World, senior

Riley Loos, Folsom, Calif./Stanford University, senior

Izaiha Mlay, Fremont, Calif./West Coast Olympic Gymnastics Academy, senior

Jared Noyman, Palo Alto, Calif./Stanford Boys Gymnastics, senior

Caleb Rickard, Chino Hills, Calif./University of California – Berkeley, senior

Noah Sano, Porter Ranch, Calif./University of California – Berkeley, senior

Blake Sun, Palo Alto, Calif./Stanford University, senior

Colorado

Taylor Burkhart, Morrison, Colo./Stanford University, senior

Yul Moldauer, Arvada, Colo./5280 Gymnastics, senior

Logan Myers, Morrison, Colo./University of Illinois, senior

Florida

Dylan Shepard, Casselberry, Fla./Gymnastics USA, junior

Javier Alfonso, Miami, Fla./University of Michigan, senior

Georgia

Justin Ah Chow, Atlanta, Ga./Ohio State University, senior

Brody Malone, Aragon, Ga./Stanford University, senior

Kameron Nelson, Evans, Ga./Ohio State University, senior

Illinois

David Grossman, Buffalo Grove, Ill./Libertyville Gymnastics Academy, junior

Evan Reichert, Oswego, Ill./Premier Gymnastics Academy West, junior

Zachary Cipra, DeKalb, Ill./Northern Illinois University, senior

Paul Juda, Deerfield, Ill./University of Michigan, senior

Curran Phillips, Naperville, Ill./Stanford University, senior

Rithik Puri, Chicago, Ill./University of Michigan, senior

Massachusetts

Brian Solomon, Lynnfield, Mass./Interstate Gymnastics, junior

Matt Cormier, Milton, Mass./Penn State University, senior

Ian Lasic-Ellis, Dover, Mass./Stanford University, senior

Stephen Nedoroscik, Worcester, Mass./Penn State University, senior

Fred Richard, Stoughton, Mass./Massachusetts Elite Gymnastics Academy, senior

Ian Skirkey, Pepperell, Mass./University of Illinois, senior

Maryland

Khoi Young, Bowie, Md./Stanford University, senior

Michigan

Landen Blixt, Fowlerville, Mich./University of Michigan, senior

Cameron Bock, Ann Arbor, Mich./University of Michigan, senior

Logan Teal, Lenox, Mich./Troy Gymnastics, senior

Minnesota

Shane Wiskus, Minneapolis, Minn./U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior

Missouri

Connor McCool, Chesterfield, Mo./University of Illinois, senior

Nebraska

Samuel Phillips, Lincoln, Neb./University of Nebraska, senior

New Jersey

Evan Hymanson, Morganville, N.J./Stanford Boys Gymnastics, senior

New York

Eddie Penev, Penfield, N.Y./U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior

 Oklahoma

Austin Padgett, Broken Arrow, Okla./Pride Gymnastics Academy, senior

Pennsylvania

Michael Jaroh, State College, Pa./Penn State University, senior

Joshua Karnes, Erie, Pa./Penn State University, senior

Rhode Island

Tate Costa, Narragansett, R.I./University of Illinois, senior

Aidan Cuy, Warwick, R.I./William and Mary, senior

South Carolina

Zach English, Duncan, S.C./Palmetto Gymnastics Academy, senior

Tennessee

Favian Valdez, Knoxville, Tenn./GymTek Academy, senior

Texas

Cash Johnston, Houston, Texas/Houston Gymnastics Associates, junior

Michael Artlip, Bellaire, Texas/Penn State University, senior

Daniel Simmons, Cypress, Texas/University of Oklahoma, senior

Erich Upton, Richmond, Texas/U.S. Air Force Academy, senior

Colin Van Wicklen, Spring, Texas/University of Oklahoma, senior

Colt Walker, Cedar Park, Texas/Stanford University, senior

Oliver Zavel, Lakeway, Texas/U.S. Air Force Academy, senior

Utah

Gus McGowen, Farmington, Utah/USA Gymnastics World, junior

Taylor Christopulos, Layton, Utah/University of Nebraska, senior

Patrick Hoopes, Lehi, Utah/U.S. Air Force Academy, senior

Virginia

Will Fleck, Fairfax Station, Va./Penn State University, senior

Caleb Melton, Woodbridge, Va./Penn State University, senior

Wisconsin

Donnell Whittenburg, Milwaukee, Wis./Salto Gymnastics Center, senior

Photos by Lloyd Smith and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics

