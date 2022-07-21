As we head into the upcoming U.S. Classic next week and U.S. Championships in August, Inside Gymnastics will be introducing you to some of the rising stars for Team USA! Plus, subscribe now for our August issue featuring a full Championships Preview and a conversation with the new high performance leadership team – Alicia Sacramone Quinn, Chellsie Memmel and Dan Baker.
USA Gymnastics unveils field for 2022 U.S. Classic
Nearly 150 gymnasts from around the country, including multiple Olympians and World medalists, will converge on Maverik Center July 28-31 in Salt Lake Valley, Utah for the 2022 U.S. Classic. For the first time since its inception, the event will feature junior and senior men’s competition. As the penultimate domestic event of the year, the U.S. Classic is also the final opportunity for athletes to qualify for the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships set to take place in Tampa, Fla., in August.
Reigning World All-Around silver and bronze medalists Leanne Wong and Kayla DiCello headline the senior women’s field. Their 2021 World Championships teammate Konnor McClain, who captured Winter Cup all-around and balance beam titles in February, will also be in action as will 2021 U.S. junior All-Around and uneven bars champion Katelyn Jong, who delivered a near gold-medal sweep at last year’s U.S. Classic in the junior division.
Not on the roster is Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey, who did attend the July camp but did not try for spot on the Pan American Championships team.
With Jong competing as a senior in 2022, juniors Madray Johnson, the 2021 U.S. junior All-Around and uneven bars silver medalist, and Tiana Sumanasekera, who captured vault, balance beam and floor exercise titles at the Junior Pan American Championships earlier this month, will look to replace her atop the podium.
In the inaugural men’s competition, the spotlight will be on Olympians Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus. The trio, who represented the U.S. last summer in Tokyo, will be challenged by 2022 Winter Cup pommel horse champion and All-Around silver medalist Khoi Young, 2022 NCAA All-Around champion Paul Juda and rising star Fred Richard, who recently claimed the All-Around, floor exercise, still rings and vault titles at the 2022 Junior Pan American Championships in Brazil.
Reigning pommel horse World champion Stephen Nedoroscik is expected to compete for the first time since last year’s World Championships. A limited number of junior men’s gymnasts will also be on hand and will look to secure their spots at next month’s U.S. Championships.
How to Watch:
The 2022 Hopes Championships, which feature the next generation of female gymnasts and serve as the culmination of the Hopes season, will be held in conjunction with the event. The competition will kick off a full four-day slate of top-tier gymnastics Thursday, July 28 at 8:50 p.m. ET.
The U.S. Classic will get underway Friday, July 29. The junior women’s field has been split into two sessions: Friday at 9 p.m. ET and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Senior women will take the floor Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.
The final day of the event is reserved for men’s competition. All juniors and select seniors will be in action in the first of two Sunday sessions, beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. Additional seniors will close out a busy weekend of gymnastics at Maverik Center at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Fans can tune into CNBC to catch both Saturday women’s sessions live. The first men’s session on Sunday will also air live on CNBC, and NBC will broadcast a highlight show Saturday, August 6 at 4 p.m. ET.
FlipNow Powered by USA Gymnastics will livestream the Hopes Championships, Friday’s junior women’s session, and the final men’s session Sunday. Visit FlipNow.tv to learn more and subscribe.
Podium training throughout the weekend will stream live on USA Gymnastics’ YouTube Channel. Podium training for the Hopes Championships will be held Wednesday, July 27 at noon ET, and women’s Session 1 juniors will train Thursday at noon ET. The remaining junior women are set to train on podium Friday at 10:20 a.m. ET followed by junior and senior men at noon ET and senior women at 4:30 p.m. ET.
All-session and single-day tickets are still available and may be purchased here. Learn more about the U.S. Classic at usagymclassic.com.
See below for the current roster.
Athletes participating in the 2022 U.S. Classic are listed below, alphabetically by state. The complete field for the 2022 Hopes Championships can be found here.
Who’s Competing:
Women
California
Jazmyn Jimenez, Santa Clarita, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica USA, junior
Nola Matthews, Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center, senior
Levi Jung-Ruivivar, Woodland Hills, Calif./Twin City Twisters, senior
Tiana Sumanasekera, Pleasanton, Calif./West Valley Gymnastics School, junior
Tyler Turner, San Jose, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center, junior
Florida
Charlotte Booth, Clermont, Fla./Brandy Johnson’s Global Gymnastics, senior
Georgia
Christina Shelton, Marietta, Ga./Top Notch Training Center, junior
Iowa
Christiane Popovich, West Des Moines, Iowa/Midwest Gymnastics Center, junior
Kansas
Amelia Disidore, Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express, senior
Leanne Wong, Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express, senior
Louisiana
Ella Kate Parker, West Monroe, La./Cincinnati Gymnastics, junior
Maryland
Kayla DiCello, Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics, senior
Audrey Snyder, Annapolis, Md./First State Gymnastics, junior
Sydney Snyder, Annapolis, Md./First State Gymnastics, junior
Minnesota
Ciena Alipio, Maplewood, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center, senior
Missouri
Eveylynn Lowe, Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express, junior
Annalisa Milton, Lee’s Summit, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express, junior
Malea Milton, Lee’s Summit, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express, junior
Marissa Neal, Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express, senior
North Carolina
Lauren Little, Mooresville, N.C./Everest Gymnastics, senior
New York
Kieryn Finnell, Pittsford, N.Y./Rochester Gymnastics Academy, junior
Ohio
Izzy Stassi, North Royalton, Ohio/Gym X-Treme, junior
Gabby Van Frayen, Lewis Center, Ohio/Gym X-Treme, junior
Carly Weinberg, Westerville, Ohio/Buckeye Gymnastics, junior
Kelise Woolford, Blacklick, Ohio/Buckeye Gymnastics, junior
Oregon
Brooke Pierson, Canby, Ore./WOGA Gymnastics, senior
Pennsylvania
Nicole Desmond, Wind Gap, Pa./First State Gymnastics, junior
Addison Fatta, Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics, senior
Paige Wills, Phoenixville, Pa./Parkettes National Gymnastics Center, junior
South Dakota
Gabby Hardie, Sioux Falls, S.D./Twin City Twisters, junior
Tennessee
Anabelle Dewey, Mount Juliet, Tenn./E.T.C. Gymnastics, junior
Texas
Sage Bradford, Flower Mound, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior
Payton Chandler, Frisco, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics, junior
Adriana Consoli, Pearland, Texas/Pearland Elite, senior
Madray Johnson, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior
Katelyn Jong, Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics, senior
Avery King, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics , junior
Taylor McMahon, Flower Mound, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics, junior
Claire Pease, Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior
Michelle Pineda, Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics, junior
Camryn Richardson, Pearland, Texas/Pearland Elite, senior
Hezly Rivera, Plano, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior
Joscelyn Roberson, Texarkana, Texas/North East Texas Elite Gymnastics, senior
Katelyn Rosen, Boerne, Texas/Twin City Twisters, senior
Lacie Saltzmann, Coppell, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics, junior
Finley Weldon, Fairview, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior
Washington
Norah Christian, Bremerton, Wash./Cascade Elite West, junior
Jayla Hang, Bellevue, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics, junior
Shilese Jones, Auburn, Wash./Ascend Gymnastics Center, senior
Simone Rose, Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics, junior
West Virginia
Konnor McClain, Cross Lanes, W.Va./WOGA Gymnastics, senior
Men
Arizona
Ryan Swatscheno, Mesa, Ariz./Arizona Men’s Gymnastics, senior
California
Zach Green, San Jose, Calif./Stanford Boys Gymnastics, junior
Ryan Jacobsen, Elk Grove, Calif./Elevate Gymnastics Academy, junior
Toma Murakawa, Van Nuys, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica USA, junior
Preston Ngai, Elk Grove, Calif./Elevate Gymnastics Academy, junior
Deano Roberts, Woodside, Calif./Stanford Boys Gymnastics, junior
Jeremy Bischoff, Canyon Country, Calif./Stanford University, senior
Isaiah Drake, Los Angeles, Calif./U.S. Naval Academy, senior
Colin Flores, Mountain House, Calif./West Coast Olympic Gymnastics Academy, senior
Tyler Flores, Mountain House, Calif./West Coast Olympic Gymnastics Academy, senior
Troy Lipis, Valencia, Calif./Gymnastics World, senior
Riley Loos, Folsom, Calif./Stanford University, senior
Izaiha Mlay, Fremont, Calif./West Coast Olympic Gymnastics Academy, senior
Jared Noyman, Palo Alto, Calif./Stanford Boys Gymnastics, senior
Caleb Rickard, Chino Hills, Calif./University of California – Berkeley, senior
Noah Sano, Porter Ranch, Calif./University of California – Berkeley, senior
Blake Sun, Palo Alto, Calif./Stanford University, senior
Colorado
Taylor Burkhart, Morrison, Colo./Stanford University, senior
Yul Moldauer, Arvada, Colo./5280 Gymnastics, senior
Logan Myers, Morrison, Colo./University of Illinois, senior
Florida
Dylan Shepard, Casselberry, Fla./Gymnastics USA, junior
Javier Alfonso, Miami, Fla./University of Michigan, senior
Georgia
Justin Ah Chow, Atlanta, Ga./Ohio State University, senior
Brody Malone, Aragon, Ga./Stanford University, senior
Kameron Nelson, Evans, Ga./Ohio State University, senior
Illinois
David Grossman, Buffalo Grove, Ill./Libertyville Gymnastics Academy, junior
Evan Reichert, Oswego, Ill./Premier Gymnastics Academy West, junior
Zachary Cipra, DeKalb, Ill./Northern Illinois University, senior
Paul Juda, Deerfield, Ill./University of Michigan, senior
Curran Phillips, Naperville, Ill./Stanford University, senior
Rithik Puri, Chicago, Ill./University of Michigan, senior
Massachusetts
Brian Solomon, Lynnfield, Mass./Interstate Gymnastics, junior
Matt Cormier, Milton, Mass./Penn State University, senior
Ian Lasic-Ellis, Dover, Mass./Stanford University, senior
Stephen Nedoroscik, Worcester, Mass./Penn State University, senior
Fred Richard, Stoughton, Mass./Massachusetts Elite Gymnastics Academy, senior
Ian Skirkey, Pepperell, Mass./University of Illinois, senior
Maryland
Khoi Young, Bowie, Md./Stanford University, senior
Michigan
Landen Blixt, Fowlerville, Mich./University of Michigan, senior
Cameron Bock, Ann Arbor, Mich./University of Michigan, senior
Logan Teal, Lenox, Mich./Troy Gymnastics, senior
Minnesota
Shane Wiskus, Minneapolis, Minn./U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior
Missouri
Connor McCool, Chesterfield, Mo./University of Illinois, senior
Nebraska
Samuel Phillips, Lincoln, Neb./University of Nebraska, senior
New Jersey
Evan Hymanson, Morganville, N.J./Stanford Boys Gymnastics, senior
New York
Eddie Penev, Penfield, N.Y./U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior
Oklahoma
Austin Padgett, Broken Arrow, Okla./Pride Gymnastics Academy, senior
Pennsylvania
Michael Jaroh, State College, Pa./Penn State University, senior
Joshua Karnes, Erie, Pa./Penn State University, senior
Rhode Island
Tate Costa, Narragansett, R.I./University of Illinois, senior
Aidan Cuy, Warwick, R.I./William and Mary, senior
South Carolina
Zach English, Duncan, S.C./Palmetto Gymnastics Academy, senior
Tennessee
Favian Valdez, Knoxville, Tenn./GymTek Academy, senior
Texas
Cash Johnston, Houston, Texas/Houston Gymnastics Associates, junior
Michael Artlip, Bellaire, Texas/Penn State University, senior
Daniel Simmons, Cypress, Texas/University of Oklahoma, senior
Erich Upton, Richmond, Texas/U.S. Air Force Academy, senior
Colin Van Wicklen, Spring, Texas/University of Oklahoma, senior
Colt Walker, Cedar Park, Texas/Stanford University, senior
Oliver Zavel, Lakeway, Texas/U.S. Air Force Academy, senior
Utah
Gus McGowen, Farmington, Utah/USA Gymnastics World, junior
Taylor Christopulos, Layton, Utah/University of Nebraska, senior
Patrick Hoopes, Lehi, Utah/U.S. Air Force Academy, senior
Virginia
Will Fleck, Fairfax Station, Va./Penn State University, senior
Caleb Melton, Woodbridge, Va./Penn State University, senior
Wisconsin
Donnell Whittenburg, Milwaukee, Wis./Salto Gymnastics Center, senior
Photos by Lloyd Smith and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
