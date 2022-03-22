Salt Lake City To Welcome Women’s and Men’s Gymnastics Stars for 2022 U.S. Classic

USA Gymnastics today announced the 2022 U.S. Classic will bring together the country’s top elite gymnasts at West Valley City’s Maverik Center for four days of world-class competition, July 28-31.

Held since 1983 as a showcase for the senior and junior women’s ranks, the U.S. Classic for the first time will feature men’s competition and will serve as the final qualifying opportunity for the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, to be held August 18-21 in Tampa. The U.S. Classic also is held in conjunction with the 2022 Hopes Championships, a national-level event for female gymnasts in the 11-12 and 13-14 year-old age groups.

“The 2022 U.S. Classic is a unique opportunity to see three generations of gymnasts competing at the top levels,” USA Gymnastics Chief Programs Officer Stefanie Korepin said. “By adding men’s competition, it will give fans, coaches and athletes a preview of what is to come at the U.S. Championships in August, and it is an important step in the journey toward the World Championships this fall in Liverpool, England.”

“The U.S. Classic will be an amazing event for Salt Lake,” said Clay Partain, Sports Salt Lake – a division of Visit Salt Lake. “It is a key part of returning to our post-pandemic schedule of world-class events. We look forward to hosting it and know that athletes and fans will find our destination to be warm and welcoming.”

Competition in West Valley City begins Thursday, July 28 with the Hopes Championships. The U.S. Classic will follow with junior women competing Friday, July 29, senior women on Saturday the 30th, and junior and senior men closing out the weekend on Sunday, July 31.