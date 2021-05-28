By Ashlee Buhler with Christy Sandmaier

662 days. That’s how much time has passed from the last time the nation’s best gymnasts came together to compete in the U.S. Championships until they meet again on the floor in Fort Worth,Texas.

A lot has unfolded during that time—none of which could have been predicted when the chalk dust settled at the 2019 U.S. Championships in Kansas City. Comebacks, new skills, new champions, and a vault heard ‘round the world – all following a year no one saw coming.

2020 was supposed to be filled with Olympic magic, incredible memories and the coronation of a queen named Simone Biles. It was the year every gymnast kept in the back of their mind and was working toward. Instead, the majority of it was spent at home as the COVID-19 pandemic halted all Olympic preparations. Gyms were closed across the country for several months and every major summer elite competition was cancelled. The countdown clock to Tokyo was forced to reset.

Now, here we are nearly a year later with our top athletes more determined than ever to step out onto the competition floor to write new history. With the Tokyo Olympics just two months away, a lot will be on the line in Fort Worth. The top eight gymnasts in the All-Around will automatically punch a ticket to the Olympic Trials. The competition will also be one of the few and final opportunities to compete and show readiness for Tokyo since the start of the pandemic.

It’s well-known that making the U.S. women’s team is more difficult than competing in the Games and the field is more loaded than ever as the simultaneous marathon and sprint to the finish starts with the GOAT Simone Biles leading the way. For the men, favorites Sam Mikulak and Yul Moldauer should see their dream to go to Tokyo to fruition, barring injury. The rest of the field will be fighting for the final spots on the team and will need to make their mark starting here in Fort Worth.

For over a year, these athletes have faced the ultimate test – their Olympic story rewritten and absolutely out of their control due to a global pandemic. Through it all, they have risen to the challenge that comes with simply devoting themselves to one more year of intense training – some for the chance to compete in the Olympic Games, some to make their first senior national team and some to complete a journey they may have never taken if it hadn’t been for one more year. And for that alone, we salute them.

Following Fort Worth, the road heads to St. Louis for Olympic Trials, the final test in a dream that has been building for a lifetime. Who will make the team? We present our look at the athletes and storylines that could shape the Road to Tokyo for Team USA starting right here in Dickies Arena.