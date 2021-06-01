TV Broadcasts – all times ET.

June 3 – 8:00 p.m. ET – Senior Men Day 1 – NBCSN (Live)

June 4 – 8:00 p.m. ET – Senior Women Day 1 – NBCSN (Live)

June 5 – 8:00 p.m. ET – Senior Men Day 2 – NBCSN (Live)

June 6 – 2:00 p.m. ET – Senior Men Day 2 – NBC (re-air)

June 6 – 7:00 p.m. ET – Senior Women Day 2 – NBC (Live)

Webcasts

All four senior competitions will be streamed in the U.S. on http://nbcsports.com/live. Cable login required.

All senior routines will be posted to the USA Gymnastics YouTube channel following each session.

Podium training, all junior competitions, and international feeds of all four senior competitions will be streamed on FloGymnastics.