It’s all eyes on Fort Worth this week as the 2021 U.S. Championships for junior and senior men’s and women’s artistic gymnastics take place at Dickies Arena. Six-time senior national champions Simone Biles and Sam Mikulak are each eyeing their seventh national title. The competition will also help to determine who will compete at Olympic Trials, June 24-27 in St. Louis.
Click Here for Inside Gymnastics‘ Preview in our 2021 U.S. Championships Event Section
How To Watch:
The below competition schedule is subject to change. All sessions are listed in central time.
- Thursday, June 3: Men’s gymnastics – 1:00 p.m., juniors, and 6:30 p.m., seniors
- Friday, June 4: Women’s gymnastics – 1:00 p.m., juniors, and 6:30 p.m., seniors
- Saturday, June 5: Men’s gymnastics – 1:00 p.m., juniors, and 6:30 p.m., seniors
- Sunday, June 6: Women’s gymnastics – 12:00 p.m., juniors, and 5:30 p.m., seniors
TV Broadcasts – all times ET.
June 3 – 8:00 p.m. ET – Senior Men Day 1 – NBCSN (Live)
June 4 – 8:00 p.m. ET – Senior Women Day 1 – NBCSN (Live)
June 5 – 8:00 p.m. ET – Senior Men Day 2 – NBCSN (Live)
June 6 – 2:00 p.m. ET – Senior Men Day 2 – NBC (re-air)
June 6 – 7:00 p.m. ET – Senior Women Day 2 – NBC (Live)
Webcasts
All four senior competitions will be streamed in the U.S. on http://nbcsports.com/live. Cable login required.
All senior routines will be posted to the USA Gymnastics YouTube channel following each session.
Podium training, all junior competitions, and international feeds of all four senior competitions will be streamed on FloGymnastics.
Who’s Competing
Men’s and Women’s National Teams will be named following the conclusion of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
Per the roster released by USA Gymnastics May 29 (stay tuned for updates!):
Men’s Competition
Arizona
Allan Bower, Chandler, Ariz., University of Oklahoma, senior
Brandon Briones, Gilbert, Ariz., Stanford University, senior
Maxwell Odden, Scottsdale, Ariz., North Valley Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Joseph Pepe, Peoria, Ariz., North Valley Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
California
Donothan Bailey, Lake Forest, Calif., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior
Jeremy Bischoff, Canyon County, Calif., Stanford University, senior
Arun Chhetri, Culver City, Calif., Gymnastics Olympica USA, Level 10 junior elite
Adrian De Los Angeles, Long Beach, Calif., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior
Ryan McVay, Roseville, Calif., U.S. Naval Academy, senior
Sam Mikulak, Newport Coast, Calif., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior
Toma Murakawa, Van Nuys, Calif., Gymnastics Olympica USA, Level 10 junior elite
Troy Nuesca, Thousand Oaks, Calif., Gymnastics Olympica USA, Level 10 junior elite
Vahe Petrosyan, Van Nuys, Calif., Gymnastics Olympica USA, Level 10 junior elite
Cailen Walker, Hercules, Calif., Head Over Heels, Level 10 junior elite
Timothy Wang, Riverside, Calif., USAF Academy, senior
Colorado
Taylor Burkhart, Morrison, Colo., 5280 Gymnastics, senior
Asher Cohen, Lakewood, Colo., 5280 Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Yul Moldauer, Arvada, Colo., 5280 Gymnastics, senior
Brandon Wynn, Golden, Colo., Ohio State, senior
Florida
Crew Bold, Delray Beach, Fla., University of Minnesota, senior
Denis Irimiea, Hallandale, Fla., Florida Gymnastics Training Center, Level 10 junior elite
Dylan Shepard, Windermere, Fla., Gymnastics USA, Level 10 junior elite
Georgia
Chase Davenport-Mills, Johns Creek, Ga., Roswell Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Toby Liang, Roswell, Ga., Roswell Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Danilo Viciana, Marietta, Ga., Cartersville Twisters, Level 10 junior elite
Illinois
Alex Diab, Glen Ellyn, Ill., University of Illinois, senior
Jack Gagamov, Mundelein, Ill., Libertyville Gymnastics Academy, Level 10 junior elite
Tai Gopaul, Buffalo Grove, Ill., Lakeshore Academy of Art Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Michael Paradise, Bartlett, Ill., University of Illinois, senior
Rithik Puri, Chicago, Ill., Lakeshore Academy of Art Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Kai Uemura, Chicago, Ill., Lakeshore Academy of Art Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Ryan Vanichtheeranont, Plainfield, Ill., Premier Gymnastics Academy West, Level 10 junior elite
Nathan York, Plainfield, Ill., Premier Gymnastics Academy West, Level 10 junior elite
Indiana
Alec Yoder, Indianapolis, Ind., Ohio State, senior
Maryland
Khoi Young, Bowie, Md., Sportsplex Gymnastics, senior
Massachusetts
Ian Lasic-Ellis, Dover, Mass., Massachusetts Elite Gymnastics Academy, senior
Stephen Nedoroscik, Worcester, Mass., Penn State University, senior
Fred Richard, Stoughton, Mass., Massachusetts Elite Gymnastics Academy, Level 10 junior elite
Michigan
Landen Blixt, Fowlerville, Mich., infinity Gymnastics Academy, Level 10 junior elite
Minnesota
Michael Moran, Minneapolis, Minn., University of Minnesota, senior
Shane Wiskus, Spring Park, Minn., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior
New Hampshire
Mike Fletcher, Nashua, N.H., University of Illinois, senior
New Jersey
Hasan Aydogdu, Carlstadt, N.J., Meadowlands Gymnastics Academy, Level 10 junior elite
Akash Modi, Morganville, N.J., Stanford University, senior
New York
Eddie Penev, Penfield, N.Y., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior
Ohio
Trevor Howard, Columbus, Ohio, Ohio State, senior
Oklahoma
Gage Dyer, Yukon, Okla., University of Oklahoma, senior
Ignacio Yockers, Tulsa, Okla., Pride Gymnastics Academy, Level 10 junior elite
Pennsylvania
Joshua Karnes, Erie, Pa., Lakettes Gymnastic Academy, Level 10 junior elite
Landon Simpson, Bellefonte, Pa., Centre Elite Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Genki Suzuki, North Wales, Pa., University of Oklahoma, senior
Tennessee
Brody Malone, Belfast, Tenn., Stanford University, senior
Alexandru Nitache, Knoxville, Tenn., GymTek Academy, Level 10 junior elite
Texas
Caden Clinton, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Evan Davis, Houston, Texas, University of Iowa, senior
Ian Gunther, Houston, Texas, Stanford University, senior
Dallas Hale, Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Asher Hong, Tomball, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Xander Hong, Tomball, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Cameron Lee, Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Kiran Mandava, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Vishal Mandava, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Logan McKeown, Austin, Texas, Crenshaw Athletic Club, Level 10 junior elite
Ian Sandoval, Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
David Shamah, Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Aaron Stein, Houston, Texas, Houston Gymnastics Center of the JCC, Level 10 junior elite
Erich Upton, Richmond, Texas, Iron Cross Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Colt Walker, Cedar Park, Texas, Stanford University, senior
Matt Wenske, Houston, Texas, University of Oklahoma, senior
Bryan Woffinden, League City, Texas, Thorntons Gymnastics Center, Level 10 junior elite
Dave Wolma, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Utah
Emmit Glover, Saratoga Springs, Utah, All American Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Cole Partridge, Bountiful, Utah, USA Gymnastics World, Level 10 junior elite
Virginia
Caleb Melton, Woodbridge, Va., Apollo Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite
Kiwan Watts, Richmond, Va., Arizona State, senior
Washington
Nicolas Kuebler, Seattle, Wash., Metropolitan Gymnastics, senior
Wisconsin
Robert Neff, Brookfield, Wis., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior
Women’s Competition
Arizona
Jade Carey, Phoenix, Ariz./Arizona Sunrays, senior
MyKayla Skinner, Gilbert, Ariz./Desert Lights Gymnastics, senior
California
Ciena Alipio, San Jose, Calif./Midwest Gymnastics Center, senior
Emily Lee, Los Gatos, Calif./West Valley Gymnastics School, senior
Nola Matthews, Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center, junior
Delaware
Morgan Hurd, Middletown, Del./First State Gymnastics, senior
Florida
Charlotte Booth, Clermont, Fla./Brandy Johnson’s Global Gymnastics, junior
Kansas
Leanne Wong, Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express, senior
Maryland
Kayla DiCello, Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics, senior
Azaraya Ra-Akbar, Columbia, Md./World Class Gymnastics, junior
Minnesota
Sunisa Lee, St. Paul, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center, senior
Grace McCallum, Isanti, Minn./Twin City Twisters, senior
Lyden Saltness, Chisago City, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center, senior
Missouri
Kara Eaker, Grain Valley, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express, senior
Aleah Finnegan, Lee’s Summit, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express, senior
Nevada
Kailin Chio, Henderson, Nev./Gymcats Gymnastics, junior
New Jersey
eMjae Frazier, Erial, N.J./Parkettes National Gymnastics Center, senior
Laurie Hernandez, Old Bridge, N.J./Gym-Max Gymnastics, senior
Riley McCusker, Brielle, N.J./Arizona Sunrays, senior
North Carolina
Kaylen Morgan, Huntersville, N.C./Everest Gymnastics, senior
Ohio
Shilese Jones, Westerville, Ohio/Future Gymnastics Academy, senior
Ella Kate Parker, West Chester, Ohio/Cincinnati Gymnastics, junior
Izzy Stassi, North Royalton, Ohio/Gym X-Treme, junior
Gabriella Van Frayen, Lewis Center, Ohio/Gym X-Treme, junior
Pennsylvania
Addison Fatta, Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics, senior
Texas
Sydney Barros, Lewisville, Texas/World Champions Center, senior
Simone Biles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Center, senior
Skye Blakely, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, senior
Jordan Chiles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre, senior
Amari Drayton, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre, senior
Karis German, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre, senior
Madray Johnson, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior
Katelyn Jong, Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics, junior
Avery King, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior
Kaliya Lincoln, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior
Emma Malabuyo, Flower Mound, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics, senior
Zoe Miller, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre, senior
Ella Murphy, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior
Joscelyn Roberson, Texarkana, Texas/North East Texas Elite Gymnastics, junior
Katelyn Rosen, Boerne, Texas/Mavericks Gymnastics, senior
Virginia
Ava Siegfeldt, Williamsburg, Va./World Class Gymnastics, senior
West Virginia
Konnor McClain, Cross Lanes, W.Va./WOGA Gymnastics, senior
Wisconsin
Chellsie Memmel, Dousman, Wis./M and M Gymnastics, senior
Faith Torrez, Bristol, Wis./Legacy Elite Gymnastics, senior
Photos by Lloyd Smith and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym for the latest updates from Fort Worth!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine Olympic Preview Issue and Special Edition Olympic Issue!