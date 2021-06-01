It’s all eyes on Fort Worth this week as the 2021 U.S. Championships for junior and senior men’s and women’s artistic gymnastics take place at Dickies Arena. Six-time senior national champions Simone Biles and Sam Mikulak are each eyeing their seventh national title. The competition will also help to determine who will compete at Olympic Trials, June 24-27 in St. Louis.

How To Watch:

The below competition schedule is subject to change. All sessions are listed in central time.

  • Thursday, June 3: Men’s gymnastics – 1:00 p.m., juniors, and 6:30 p.m., seniors
  • Friday, June 4: Women’s gymnastics – 1:00 p.m., juniors, and 6:30 p.m., seniors
  • Saturday, June 5: Men’s gymnastics – 1:00 p.m., juniors, and 6:30 p.m., seniors
  • Sunday, June 6: Women’s gymnastics – 12:00 p.m., juniors, and 5:30 p.m., seniors

TV Broadcasts – all times ET.
June 3 – 8:00 p.m. ET – Senior Men Day 1 – NBCSN (Live)
June 4 – 8:00 p.m. ET – Senior Women Day 1 – NBCSN (Live)
June 5 – 8:00 p.m. ET – Senior Men Day 2 – NBCSN (Live)
June 6 – 2:00 p.m. ET – Senior Men Day 2 – NBC (re-air)
June 6 – 7:00 p.m. ET – Senior Women Day 2 – NBC (Live)

Webcasts
All four senior competitions will be streamed in the U.S. on http://nbcsports.com/live. Cable login required.

All senior routines will be posted to the USA Gymnastics YouTube channel following each session.

Podium training, all junior competitions, and international feeds of all four senior competitions will be streamed on FloGymnastics.

Who’s Competing

Men’s and Women’s National Teams will be named following the conclusion of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

Per the roster released by USA Gymnastics May 29 (stay tuned for updates!):

Men’s Competition

Arizona

Allan Bower, Chandler, Ariz., University of Oklahoma, senior

Brandon Briones, Gilbert, Ariz., Stanford University, senior

Maxwell Odden, Scottsdale, Ariz., North Valley Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Joseph Pepe, Peoria, Ariz., North Valley Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

California

Donothan Bailey, Lake Forest, Calif., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior

Jeremy Bischoff, Canyon County, Calif., Stanford University, senior

Arun Chhetri, Culver City, Calif., Gymnastics Olympica USA, Level 10 junior elite

Adrian De Los Angeles, Long Beach, Calif., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior

Ryan McVay, Roseville, Calif., U.S. Naval Academy, senior

Sam Mikulak, Newport Coast, Calif., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior

Toma Murakawa, Van Nuys, Calif., Gymnastics Olympica USA, Level 10 junior elite

Troy Nuesca, Thousand Oaks, Calif., Gymnastics Olympica USA, Level 10 junior elite

Vahe Petrosyan, Van Nuys, Calif., Gymnastics Olympica USA, Level 10 junior elite

Cailen Walker, Hercules, Calif., Head Over Heels, Level 10 junior elite

Timothy Wang, Riverside, Calif., USAF Academy, senior

Colorado

Taylor Burkhart, Morrison, Colo., 5280 Gymnastics, senior

Asher Cohen, Lakewood, Colo., 5280 Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Yul Moldauer, Arvada, Colo., 5280 Gymnastics, senior

Brandon Wynn, Golden, Colo., Ohio State, senior

Florida

Crew Bold, Delray Beach, Fla., University of Minnesota, senior

Denis Irimiea, Hallandale, Fla., Florida Gymnastics Training Center, Level 10 junior elite

Dylan Shepard, Windermere, Fla., Gymnastics USA, Level 10 junior elite

Georgia

Chase Davenport-Mills, Johns Creek, Ga., Roswell Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Toby Liang, Roswell, Ga., Roswell Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Danilo Viciana, Marietta, Ga., Cartersville Twisters, Level 10 junior elite

Illinois

Alex Diab, Glen Ellyn, Ill., University of Illinois, senior

Jack Gagamov, Mundelein, Ill., Libertyville Gymnastics Academy, Level 10 junior elite

Tai Gopaul, Buffalo Grove, Ill., Lakeshore Academy of Art Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Michael Paradise, Bartlett, Ill., University of Illinois, senior

Rithik Puri, Chicago, Ill., Lakeshore Academy of Art Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Kai Uemura, Chicago, Ill., Lakeshore Academy of Art Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Ryan Vanichtheeranont, Plainfield, Ill., Premier Gymnastics Academy West, Level 10 junior elite

Nathan York, Plainfield, Ill., Premier Gymnastics Academy West, Level 10 junior elite

Indiana

Alec Yoder, Indianapolis, Ind., Ohio State, senior

 Maryland

Khoi Young, Bowie, Md., Sportsplex Gymnastics, senior

 Massachusetts

Ian Lasic-Ellis, Dover, Mass., Massachusetts Elite Gymnastics Academy, senior

Stephen Nedoroscik, Worcester, Mass., Penn State University, senior

Fred Richard, Stoughton, Mass., Massachusetts Elite Gymnastics Academy, Level 10 junior elite

Michigan

Landen Blixt, Fowlerville, Mich., infinity Gymnastics Academy, Level 10 junior elite

Minnesota

Michael Moran, Minneapolis, Minn., University of Minnesota, senior

Shane Wiskus, Spring Park, Minn., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior

New Hampshire

Mike Fletcher, Nashua, N.H., University of Illinois, senior

New Jersey

Hasan Aydogdu, Carlstadt, N.J., Meadowlands Gymnastics Academy, Level 10 junior elite

Akash Modi, Morganville, N.J., Stanford University, senior

New York

Eddie Penev, Penfield, N.Y., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior

Ohio

Trevor Howard, Columbus, Ohio, Ohio State, senior

Oklahoma

Gage Dyer, Yukon, Okla., University of Oklahoma, senior

Ignacio Yockers, Tulsa, Okla., Pride Gymnastics Academy, Level 10 junior elite

Pennsylvania

Joshua Karnes, Erie, Pa., Lakettes Gymnastic Academy, Level 10 junior elite

Landon Simpson, Bellefonte, Pa., Centre Elite Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Genki Suzuki, North Wales, Pa., University of Oklahoma, senior

Tennessee

Brody Malone, Belfast, Tenn., Stanford University, senior

Alexandru Nitache, Knoxville, Tenn., GymTek Academy, Level 10 junior elite

Texas

Caden Clinton, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Evan Davis, Houston, Texas, University of Iowa, senior

Ian Gunther, Houston, Texas, Stanford University, senior

Dallas Hale, Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Asher Hong, Tomball, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Xander Hong, Tomball, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Cameron Lee, Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Kiran Mandava, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Vishal Mandava, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Logan McKeown, Austin, Texas, Crenshaw Athletic Club, Level 10 junior elite

Ian Sandoval, Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

David Shamah, Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Aaron Stein, Houston, Texas, Houston Gymnastics Center of the JCC, Level 10 junior elite

Erich Upton, Richmond, Texas, Iron Cross Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Colt Walker, Cedar Park, Texas, Stanford University, senior

Matt Wenske, Houston, Texas, University of Oklahoma, senior

Bryan Woffinden, League City, Texas, Thorntons Gymnastics Center, Level 10 junior elite

Dave Wolma, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Utah

Emmit Glover, Saratoga Springs, Utah, All American Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Cole Partridge, Bountiful, Utah, USA Gymnastics World, Level 10 junior elite

Virginia

Caleb Melton, Woodbridge, Va., Apollo Gymnastics, Level 10 junior elite

Kiwan Watts, Richmond, Va., Arizona State, senior

Washington

Nicolas Kuebler, Seattle, Wash., Metropolitan Gymnastics, senior

Wisconsin

Robert Neff, Brookfield, Wis., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior

Women’s Competition

Arizona

Jade Carey, Phoenix, Ariz./Arizona Sunrays, senior

MyKayla Skinner, Gilbert, Ariz./Desert Lights Gymnastics, senior

California

Ciena Alipio, San Jose, Calif./Midwest Gymnastics Center, senior

Emily Lee, Los Gatos, Calif./West Valley Gymnastics School, senior

Nola Matthews, Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center, junior

Delaware

Morgan Hurd, Middletown, Del./First State Gymnastics, senior

Florida

Charlotte Booth, Clermont, Fla./Brandy Johnson’s Global Gymnastics, junior

Kansas

Leanne Wong, Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express, senior

Maryland

Kayla DiCello, Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics, senior

Azaraya Ra-Akbar, Columbia, Md./World Class Gymnastics, junior

Minnesota

Sunisa Lee, St. Paul, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center, senior

Grace McCallum, Isanti, Minn./Twin City Twisters, senior

Lyden Saltness, Chisago City, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center, senior

Missouri

Kara Eaker, Grain Valley, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express, senior

Aleah Finnegan, Lee’s Summit, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express, senior

Nevada

Kailin Chio, Henderson, Nev./Gymcats Gymnastics, junior

New Jersey

eMjae Frazier, Erial, N.J./Parkettes National Gymnastics Center, senior

Laurie Hernandez, Old Bridge, N.J./Gym-Max Gymnastics, senior

Riley McCusker, Brielle, N.J./Arizona Sunrays, senior

North Carolina

Kaylen Morgan, Huntersville, N.C./Everest Gymnastics, senior

Ohio

Shilese Jones, Westerville, Ohio/Future Gymnastics Academy, senior

Ella Kate Parker, West Chester, Ohio/Cincinnati Gymnastics, junior

Izzy Stassi, North Royalton, Ohio/Gym X-Treme, junior

Gabriella Van Frayen, Lewis Center, Ohio/Gym X-Treme, junior

Pennsylvania

Addison Fatta, Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics, senior

Texas

Sydney Barros, Lewisville, Texas/World Champions Center, senior

Simone Biles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Center, senior

Skye Blakely, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, senior

Jordan Chiles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre, senior

Amari Drayton, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre, senior

Karis German, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre, senior

Madray Johnson, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior

Katelyn Jong, Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics, junior

Avery King, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior

Kaliya Lincoln, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior

Emma Malabuyo, Flower Mound, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics, senior

Zoe Miller, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre, senior

Ella Murphy, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, junior

Joscelyn Roberson, Texarkana, Texas/North East Texas Elite Gymnastics, junior

Katelyn Rosen, Boerne, Texas/Mavericks Gymnastics, senior

Virginia

Ava Siegfeldt, Williamsburg, Va./World Class Gymnastics, senior

West Virginia

Konnor McClain, Cross Lanes, W.Va./WOGA Gymnastics, senior

Wisconsin

Chellsie Memmel, Dousman, Wis./M and M Gymnastics, senior

Faith Torrez, Bristol, Wis./Legacy Elite Gymnastics, senior

Photos by Lloyd Smith and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics

