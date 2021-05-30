By Ashlee Buhler for Inside Gymnastics

We are in for an exciting weekend of gymnastics and so ready to see who and what shapes the competition Fort Worth!

The best male and female gymnasts in the country are ready to meet again at the U.S. Championships as they continue their journey to Tokyo. In one of the largest—and arguably one of the deepest field of contenders the U.S. has seen in a long time—there will be no shortage of incredible routines to keep your eyes on! Some routines will make you smile, while others will leave you in awe and wanting more and we can’t wait!

Here are 10 routines you don’t want to miss in Fort Worth!