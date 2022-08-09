Inside Gymnastics will be On the Scene in Tampa bringing you in-depth coverage of the 2022 U.S. Championships! Subscribe now for our September/October issue featuring full coverage, stars, storylines and stunning photos from Tampa and a full 2022 World Championships Preview!
Look for a full, in-depth U.S. Championships preview coming soon to InsideGym.com
Support the Athletes!
For Tickets: Single-session – https://www.amaliearena.com/events/detail/gymnastics-2022
Tampa Bound! Is your favorite athlete competing in Tampa? Scroll down for the field!
From USA Gymnastics: Five Olympians, including two medalists, highlight the fields for the 2022 OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships August 18-21 at Amalie Arena.
With less than two years remaining until the 2024 Olympic Games kick off in Paris, 2020 Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey, silver medalist Jordan Chiles and Olympians Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer, and Shane Wiskus are back on the highest U.S. stage with all-around and apparatus titles up for grabs.
The 2022 OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships feature the country’s top artistic gymnasts and serve as the culmination of the domestic season. Nearly 150 athletes will compete across men’s and women’s junior and senior divisions, and champions will be crowned based on combined two-day totals. The USA Gymnastics National Teams will also be named at the event’s conclusion.
“We are excited to bring our first national championships of the new Olympic cycle to Tampa,” USA Gymnastics Chief Programs Officer Stefanie Korepin said. “The sport’s landscape has seen a tremendous amount of change and opportunity over the last 12 months, and we are already less than two years away from the Paris Games. With returning Olympians, exciting breakout stars, and a bonus system in place to incentivize high difficulty in the men’s competition, this year’s OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships will be more competitive than ever.”
The 2022 USA Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show will be held August 18-21 at the Tampa Convention Center in conjunction with the national championship event, and the 2022 USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame class induction ceremony will take place Saturday in Tampa.
How to Watch
Men will compete Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20, and women will take the floor Friday, August 19 and Sunday, August 21. Junior gymnasts will begin each day at 1:30 p.m. ET followed by seniors at 7 p.m. ET.
Senior men’s and women’s Day 1 will air live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. The final day of senior men’s competition will be broadcast live on CNBC and will also air on tape delay on NBC Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET. NBC will broadcast senior women’s Day 2 Sunday in real time. All senior competitions will also stream live on Peacock.
Junior sessions will stream exclusively on FlipNow Powered by USA Gymnastics. Monthly and annual subscription options are available. Visit FlipNow.tv to browse the content library and subscribe.
For a complete list of broadcast and streaming information, visit https://www.usgymchampionships.com/info/.
Multiple ticket packages and single-session tickets are still available for the OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships. Visit usgymchampionships.com to learn more.
Participating athletes are listed below alphabetically by division.
Who’s Competing:
Senior Women
Ciena Alipio, San Jose, Calif./Midwest Gymnastics Center
Skye Blakely, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Charlotte Booth, Clermont, Fla./Brandy Johnson’s Global Gymnastics
Jade Carey, Phoenix, Ariz./Oregon State University
Jordan Chiles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
Kayla DiCello, Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics
Amelia Disidore, Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express
Addison Fatta, Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics
Olivia Greaves, Staten Island, N.Y./World Champions Centre
Shilese Jones, Auburn, Wash./Ascend Gymnastics Center
Katelyn Jong, Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
Levi Jung-Ruivivar, Woodland Hills, Calif./Twin City Twisters
Nola Matthews, Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
Konnor McClain, Las Vegas, Nev./WOGA Gymnastics
Elle Mueller, Ham Lake, Minn./Twin City Twisters
Marissa Neal, Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Brooke Pierson, Canby, Ore./WOGA Gymnastics
Joscelyn Roberson, Texarkana, Texas/North East Texas Elite Gymnastics
Katelyn Rosen, Boerne, Texas/Twin City Twisters
Leanne Wong, Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express
Lexi Zeiss, Omaha, Neb./Twin City Twisters
Senior Men
Justin Ah Chow, Atlanta, Ga./Ohio State University
Javier Alfonso, Miami, Fla./University of Michigan
Michael Artlip, Bellaire, Texas/Penn State University
Maxim Bereznev, Woodstock, Ga./Roswell Gymnastics
Jeremy Bischoff, Canyon Country, Calif./Stanford University
Landon Blixt, Fowlerville, Mich./University of Michigan
Cameron Bock, Tustin, Calif./University of Michigan
Garrett Braunton, Olympia, Wash./U.S. Air Force Academy
Taylor Burkhart, Morrison, Colo./Stanford University
Taylor Christopulos, Layton, Utah/University of Nebraska
Asher Cohen, Lakewood, Colo./University of Nebraska
Matt Cormier, Milton, Mass./Penn State University
Alex Diab, Glen Ellyn, Ill./U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center
Isaiah Drake, Los Angeles, Calif./U.S. Naval Academy
Will Fleck, Fairfax Station, Va./Penn State University
Colin Flores, Mountain House, Calif./West Coast Olympic Gymnastics Academy
Vitaliy Guimaraes, Arvada, Colo./University of Oklahoma
Dallas Hale, Frisco, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Asher Hong, Tomball, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Patrick Hoopes, Lehi, Utah/U.S. Air Force Academy
Evan Hymanson, Morganville, N.J./Stanford Boys Gymnastics
Michael Jaroh, Northville, Mich./Penn State University
Joshua Karnes, Erie, Pa./Penn State University
Anthony Koppie, Fayetteville, Ga./Roswell Gymnastics
Ian Lasic-Ellis, Dover, Mass./Stanford University
Toby Liang, Roswell, Ga./Roswell Gymnastics
Riley Loos, El Dorado Hills, Calif./Stanford University
Brody Malone, Aragon, Ga./Stanford University
Connor McCool, Chesterfield, Mo./University of Illinios
Caleb Melton, Woodbridge, Va./Penn State University
Yul Moldauer, Wellington, Colo./5280 Gymnastics
Stephen Nedoroscik, Worcester, Mass./Penn State University
Kameron Nelson, Evans, Ga./Ohio State University
Noah Newfeld, Plano, Texas/University of California – Berkeley
Eddie Penev, Penfield, N.Y./U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center
Curran Phillips, Naperville, Ill./Stanford University
Fred Richard, Stoughton, Mass./Massachusetts Elite Gymnastics Academy
Noah Sano, Northridge, Calif./University of California – Berkeley
Garrett Schooley, Sarasota, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Daniel Simmons, Cypress, Texas/University of Oklahoma
Landon Simpson, Bellefonte, Pa./Centre Elite Gymnastics
Ian Skirkey, Pepperell, Mass./University of Illinois
Blake Sun, San Antonio, Texas/Stanford University
Colt Walker, Cedar Park, Texas/Stanford University
Donnell Whittenburg, Baltimore, Md./Salto Gymnastics
Shane Wiskus, Minneapolis, Minn./U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center
Khoi Young, Bowie, Md./Stanford University
Notably absent from the Senior rosters: Paul Juda, eMjae Frazier, and Ashlee Sullivan
Junior Women
Sage Bradford, Flower Mound, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Dulcy Caylor, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
Payton Chandler, Frisco, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
Norah Christian, Bremerton, Wash./Cascade Elite West
Nicole Desmond, Wind Gap, Pa./First State Gymnastics
Kieryn Finnell, Pittsford, N.Y./Rochester Gymnastics Academy
Jayla Hang, Bellevue, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Gabrielle Hardie, Sioux Falls, S.D./Twin City Twisters
Madray Johnson, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Avery King, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Myli Lew, Belmont, Calif./San Mateo Gymnastics
Annalisa Milton, Lee’s Summit, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Malea Milton, Lee’s Summit, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Zoey Molomo, McKinney, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
Ella Murphy, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Ella Kate Parker, West Monroe, La./WOGA Gymnastics
Claire Pease, Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Michelle Pineda, Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
Christiane Popovich, West Des Moines, Iowa/Midwest Gymnastics Center
Hezly Rivera, Plano, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Simone Rose, Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Lacie Saltzmann, Coppell, Texas/Texas Dreams
Audrey Snyder, Annapolis, Md./First State Gymnastics
Izzy Stassi, Delaware, Ohio/Gym X-Treme
Tiana Sumanasekera, Pleasanton, Calif./West Valley Gymnastics School
Gabby Van Frayen, Lewis Center, Ohio/Gym X-Treme
Kelise Woolford, Columbus, Ohio/Buckeye Gymnastics
Alicia Zhou, San Antonio, Texas/Love Gymnastics
Junior Men
Benjamin Aguilar, Siesta Key, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Bobby Alessio, Belleville, N.J./Meadowlands Gymnastics Academy
Hasan Aydogdu, Carlstadt, N.J./Meadowlands Gymnastics Academy
Robert Banks, High Point, N.C./Salem Gymnastics Center
Jaden Blank, Lakewood Ranch, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Sasha Bogonosiuk, Buffalo Grove, Ill./Gymkhana Gymnastics Club and Dance Studio
Solen Chiodi, St. Paul, Minn./Mini-Hops Gymnastics
Noah Copeland, Lancaster, Ohio/Hocking Valley Gymnastics Center
Chase Davenport-Mills, Johns Creek, Ga./Roswell Gymnastics
Alex Duebler, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Carson Eshleman, Monroe, Mich./Michigan Elite Gymnastics Academy
Jared Fry, Wolfforth, Texas/Texas Elite Gymnastics Academy
Emmit Glover, Saratoga Springs, Utah/All American Gymnastics
Zach Green, San Jose, Calif./Stanford Boys’ Gymnastics
Nico Hamilton, Grapevine, Texas/Texas Dreams
Conor Heary, Sarasota, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Jake Islam, Suffield, Conn./Western Mass Gymnastics
Cash Johnston, Houston, Texas/Houston Gymnastics Associates
Ty Jordan, Morrison, Colo./5280 Gymnastics North
Alex Karadzhov, Saint Petersburg, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
William Keller, Centerville, Utah/USA Gymnastics World
Cooper Kim, Grand Ledge, Mich./Capital City Flips Gymnastics
Adam Lakomy, Roselle Park, N.J./Sunburst Gymnastics Training Center
Kiran Mandava, Cypress, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Toma Murakawa, Van Nuys, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica USA
Preston Ngai, Elk Grove, Calif./Elevate Gymnastics Academy
Alexandru Nitache, Knoxville, Tenn./GymTek Academy
Tristen Nye, Strongsville, Ohio/Above the Barre Gymnastics
Maxwell Odden, Scottsdale, Ariz./North Valley Gymnastics
Kaleb Palacio, Bacliff, Texas/Above the Bar Gymnastics Academy
Jake Prabhakaran, Tampa, Fla./LaFleur’s Gymnastics
David Ramirez, Nipomo, Calif./Central Coast Gymnastics Sports Center
Evan Reichert, Oswego, Ill./Premier Gymnastics Academy West
Deano Roberts, Woodside, Calif./Stanford Boys’ Gymnastics
David Shamah, McKinney, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Dylan Shepard, Casselberry, Fla./Gymnastics USA
Jonah Soltz, Tacoma, Wash./Metropolitan Gymnastics
Brendan Strom, Simi Valley, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica USA
Kai Uemura, Chicago, Ill./Lakeshore Academy of Artistic Gymnastics
Kyle Walchuk, Howell, Mich./Infinity Gymnastics Academy
Pierce Wolfgang, Bryn Mawr, Pa./Montgomery County Sports Performance Center
Gavin Zborowski, Arvada, Colo./5280 Gymnastics North
Photos by Lloyd Smith and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
For more:
TCT’s Levi Jung-Ruivivar Ready to Shine
U.S. Junior Champ Katelyn Jong Ready For The Jump To The Senior Ranks
Rising Star Nola Matthews Readies For The Road Ahead
Joscelyn Roberson – A Star On The Rise
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine U.S. Championship Preview Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our 2020 Olympic Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last