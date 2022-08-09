Tampa Bound! Is your favorite athlete competing in Tampa? Scroll down for the field!

From USA Gymnastics: Five Olympians, including two medalists, highlight the fields for the 2022 OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships August 18-21 at Amalie Arena.

With less than two years remaining until the 2024 Olympic Games kick off in Paris, 2020 Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey, silver medalist Jordan Chiles and Olympians Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer, and Shane Wiskus are back on the highest U.S. stage with all-around and apparatus titles up for grabs.

The 2022 OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships feature the country’s top artistic gymnasts and serve as the culmination of the domestic season. Nearly 150 athletes will compete across men’s and women’s junior and senior divisions, and champions will be crowned based on combined two-day totals. The USA Gymnastics National Teams will also be named at the event’s conclusion.

“We are excited to bring our first national championships of the new Olympic cycle to Tampa,” USA Gymnastics Chief Programs Officer Stefanie Korepin said. “The sport’s landscape has seen a tremendous amount of change and opportunity over the last 12 months, and we are already less than two years away from the Paris Games. With returning Olympians, exciting breakout stars, and a bonus system in place to incentivize high difficulty in the men’s competition, this year’s OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships will be more competitive than ever.”

The 2022 USA Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show will be held August 18-21 at the Tampa Convention Center in conjunction with the national championship event, and the 2022 USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame class induction ceremony will take place Saturday in Tampa.

How to Watch

Men will compete Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20, and women will take the floor Friday, August 19 and Sunday, August 21. Junior gymnasts will begin each day at 1:30 p.m. ET followed by seniors at 7 p.m. ET.

Senior men’s and women’s Day 1 will air live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. The final day of senior men’s competition will be broadcast live on CNBC and will also air on tape delay on NBC Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET. NBC will broadcast senior women’s Day 2 Sunday in real time. All senior competitions will also stream live on Peacock.

Junior sessions will stream exclusively on FlipNow Powered by USA Gymnastics. Monthly and annual subscription options are available. Visit FlipNow.tv to browse the content library and subscribe.

For a complete list of broadcast and streaming information, visit https://www.usgymchampionships.com/info/.

Multiple ticket packages and single-session tickets are still available for the OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships. Visit usgymchampionships.com to learn more.

Participating athletes are listed below alphabetically by division.