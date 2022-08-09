Inside Gymnastics will be On the Scene in Tampa bringing you in-depth coverage of the 2022 U.S. Championships! Subscribe now for our September/October  issue featuring full coverage, stars, storylines and stunning photos from Tampa and a full 2022 World Championships Preview!

Look for a full, in-depth U.S. Championships preview coming soon to InsideGym.com

Support the Athletes!

For Tickets: Single-session – https://www.amaliearena.com/events/detail/gymnastics-2022

Tampa Bound! Is your favorite athlete competing in Tampa? Scroll down for the field!

From USA Gymnastics: Five Olympians, including two medalists, highlight the fields for the 2022 OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships August 18-21 at Amalie Arena.

With less than two years remaining until the 2024 Olympic Games kick off in Paris, 2020 Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey, silver medalist Jordan Chiles and Olympians Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer, and Shane Wiskus  are back on the highest U.S. stage with all-around and apparatus titles up for grabs.

The 2022 OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships feature the country’s top artistic gymnasts and serve as the culmination of the domestic season. Nearly 150 athletes will compete across men’s and women’s junior and senior divisions, and champions will be crowned based on combined two-day totals. The USA Gymnastics National Teams will also be named at the event’s conclusion.

“We are excited to bring our first national championships of the new Olympic cycle to Tampa,” USA Gymnastics Chief Programs Officer Stefanie Korepin said. “The sport’s landscape has seen a tremendous amount of change and opportunity over the last 12 months, and we are already less than two years away from the Paris Games. With returning Olympians, exciting breakout stars, and a bonus system in place to incentivize high difficulty in the men’s competition, this year’s OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships will be more competitive than ever.”

The 2022 USA Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show will be held August 18-21 at the Tampa Convention Center in conjunction with the national championship event, and the 2022 USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame class induction ceremony will take place Saturday in Tampa.

How to Watch 

Men will compete Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20, and women will take the floor Friday, August 19 and Sunday, August 21. Junior gymnasts will begin each day at 1:30 p.m. ET followed by seniors at 7 p.m. ET.

Senior men’s and women’s Day 1 will air live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. The final day of senior men’s competition will be broadcast live on CNBC and will also air on tape delay on NBC Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET. NBC will broadcast senior women’s Day 2 Sunday in real time. All senior competitions will also stream live on Peacock.

Junior sessions will stream exclusively on FlipNow Powered by USA Gymnastics. Monthly and annual subscription options are available. Visit FlipNow.tv to browse the content library and subscribe. 

For a complete list of broadcast and streaming information, visit https://www.usgymchampionships.com/info/.

Multiple ticket packages and single-session tickets are still available for the OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships. Visit usgymchampionships.com to learn more.

Participating athletes are listed below alphabetically by division.

Who’s Competing:

Senior Women

Ciena Alipio, San Jose, Calif./Midwest Gymnastics Center

Skye Blakely, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Charlotte Booth, Clermont, Fla./Brandy Johnson’s Global Gymnastics

Jade Carey, Phoenix, Ariz./Oregon State University

Jordan Chiles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre

Kayla DiCello, Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics

Amelia Disidore, Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express

Addison Fatta, Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics

Olivia Greaves, Staten Island, N.Y./World Champions Centre

Shilese Jones, Auburn, Wash./Ascend Gymnastics Center

Katelyn Jong, Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Levi Jung-Ruivivar, Woodland Hills, Calif./Twin City Twisters

Nola Matthews, Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center

Konnor McClain, Las Vegas, Nev./WOGA Gymnastics

Elle Mueller, Ham Lake, Minn./Twin City Twisters

Marissa Neal, Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Brooke Pierson, Canby, Ore./WOGA Gymnastics

Joscelyn Roberson, Texarkana, Texas/North East Texas Elite Gymnastics

Katelyn Rosen, Boerne, Texas/Twin City Twisters

Leanne Wong, Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express

Lexi Zeiss, Omaha, Neb./Twin City Twisters

Senior Men

Justin Ah Chow, Atlanta, Ga./Ohio State University

Javier Alfonso, Miami, Fla./University of Michigan

Michael Artlip, Bellaire, Texas/Penn State University

Maxim Bereznev, Woodstock, Ga./Roswell Gymnastics

Jeremy Bischoff, Canyon Country, Calif./Stanford University

Landon Blixt, Fowlerville, Mich./University of Michigan

Cameron Bock, Tustin, Calif./University of Michigan

Garrett Braunton, Olympia, Wash./U.S. Air Force Academy

Taylor Burkhart, Morrison, Colo./Stanford University

Taylor Christopulos, Layton, Utah/University of Nebraska

Asher Cohen, Lakewood, Colo./University of Nebraska

Matt Cormier, Milton, Mass./Penn State University

Alex Diab, Glen Ellyn, Ill./U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center

Isaiah Drake, Los Angeles, Calif./U.S. Naval Academy

Will Fleck, Fairfax Station, Va./Penn State University

Colin Flores, Mountain House, Calif./West Coast Olympic Gymnastics Academy

Vitaliy Guimaraes, Arvada, Colo./University of Oklahoma

Dallas Hale, Frisco, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics

Asher Hong, Tomball, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics

Patrick Hoopes, Lehi, Utah/U.S. Air Force Academy

Evan Hymanson, Morganville, N.J./Stanford Boys Gymnastics

Michael Jaroh, Northville, Mich./Penn State University

Joshua Karnes, Erie, Pa./Penn State University

Anthony Koppie, Fayetteville, Ga./Roswell Gymnastics

Ian Lasic-Ellis, Dover, Mass./Stanford University

Toby Liang, Roswell, Ga./Roswell Gymnastics

Riley Loos, El Dorado Hills, Calif./Stanford University

Brody Malone, Aragon, Ga./Stanford University

Connor McCool, Chesterfield, Mo./University of Illinios

Caleb Melton, Woodbridge, Va./Penn State University

Yul Moldauer, Wellington, Colo./5280 Gymnastics

Stephen Nedoroscik, Worcester, Mass./Penn State University

Kameron Nelson, Evans, Ga./Ohio State University

Noah Newfeld, Plano, Texas/University of California – Berkeley

Eddie Penev, Penfield, N.Y./U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center

Curran Phillips, Naperville, Ill./Stanford University

Fred Richard, Stoughton, Mass./Massachusetts Elite Gymnastics Academy

Noah Sano, Northridge, Calif./University of California – Berkeley

Garrett Schooley, Sarasota, Fla./EVO Gymnastics

Daniel Simmons, Cypress, Texas/University of Oklahoma

Landon Simpson, Bellefonte, Pa./Centre Elite Gymnastics

Ian Skirkey, Pepperell, Mass./University of Illinois

Blake Sun, San Antonio, Texas/Stanford University

Colt Walker, Cedar Park, Texas/Stanford University

Donnell Whittenburg, Baltimore, Md./Salto Gymnastics

Shane Wiskus, Minneapolis, Minn./U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center

Khoi Young, Bowie, Md./Stanford University

Notably absent from the Senior rosters: Paul Juda, eMjae Frazier, and Ashlee Sullivan 

Junior Women

Sage Bradford, Flower Mound, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Dulcy Caylor, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre

Payton Chandler, Frisco, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Norah Christian, Bremerton, Wash./Cascade Elite West

Nicole Desmond, Wind Gap, Pa./First State Gymnastics

Kieryn Finnell, Pittsford, N.Y./Rochester Gymnastics Academy

Jayla Hang, Bellevue, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics

Gabrielle Hardie, Sioux Falls, S.D./Twin City Twisters

Madray Johnson, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Avery King, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Myli Lew, Belmont, Calif./San Mateo Gymnastics

Annalisa Milton, Lee’s Summit, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Malea Milton, Lee’s Summit, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Zoey Molomo, McKinney, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Ella Murphy, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Ella Kate Parker, West Monroe, La./WOGA Gymnastics

Claire Pease, Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Michelle Pineda, Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Christiane Popovich, West Des Moines, Iowa/Midwest Gymnastics Center

Hezly Rivera, Plano, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Simone Rose, Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics

Lacie Saltzmann, Coppell, Texas/Texas Dreams

Audrey Snyder, Annapolis, Md./First State Gymnastics

Izzy Stassi, Delaware, Ohio/Gym X-Treme

Tiana Sumanasekera, Pleasanton, Calif./West Valley Gymnastics School

Gabby Van Frayen, Lewis Center, Ohio/Gym X-Treme

Kelise Woolford, Columbus, Ohio/Buckeye Gymnastics

Alicia Zhou, San Antonio, Texas/Love Gymnastics

Junior Men

Benjamin Aguilar, Siesta Key, Fla./EVO Gymnastics

Bobby Alessio, Belleville, N.J./Meadowlands Gymnastics Academy

Hasan Aydogdu, Carlstadt, N.J./Meadowlands Gymnastics Academy

Robert Banks, High Point, N.C./Salem Gymnastics Center

Jaden Blank, Lakewood Ranch, Fla./EVO Gymnastics

Sasha Bogonosiuk, Buffalo Grove, Ill./Gymkhana Gymnastics Club and Dance Studio

Solen Chiodi, St. Paul, Minn./Mini-Hops Gymnastics

Noah Copeland, Lancaster, Ohio/Hocking Valley Gymnastics Center

Chase Davenport-Mills, Johns Creek, Ga./Roswell Gymnastics

Alex Duebler, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Carson Eshleman, Monroe, Mich./Michigan Elite Gymnastics Academy

Jared Fry, Wolfforth, Texas/Texas Elite Gymnastics Academy

Emmit Glover, Saratoga Springs, Utah/All American Gymnastics

Zach Green, San Jose, Calif./Stanford Boys’ Gymnastics

Nico Hamilton, Grapevine, Texas/Texas Dreams

Conor Heary, Sarasota, Fla./EVO Gymnastics

Jake Islam, Suffield, Conn./Western Mass Gymnastics

Cash Johnston, Houston, Texas/Houston Gymnastics Associates

Ty Jordan, Morrison, Colo./5280 Gymnastics North

Alex Karadzhov, Saint Petersburg, Fla./EVO Gymnastics

William Keller, Centerville, Utah/USA Gymnastics World

Cooper Kim, Grand Ledge, Mich./Capital City Flips Gymnastics

Adam Lakomy, Roselle Park, N.J./Sunburst Gymnastics Training Center

Kiran Mandava, Cypress, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics

Toma Murakawa, Van Nuys, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica USA

Preston Ngai, Elk Grove, Calif./Elevate Gymnastics Academy

Alexandru Nitache, Knoxville, Tenn./GymTek Academy

Tristen Nye, Strongsville, Ohio/Above the Barre Gymnastics

Maxwell Odden, Scottsdale, Ariz./North Valley Gymnastics

Kaleb Palacio, Bacliff, Texas/Above the Bar Gymnastics Academy

Jake Prabhakaran, Tampa, Fla./LaFleur’s Gymnastics

David Ramirez, Nipomo, Calif./Central Coast Gymnastics Sports Center

Evan Reichert, Oswego, Ill./Premier Gymnastics Academy West

Deano Roberts, Woodside, Calif./Stanford Boys’ Gymnastics

David Shamah, McKinney, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Dylan Shepard, Casselberry, Fla./Gymnastics USA

Jonah Soltz, Tacoma, Wash./Metropolitan Gymnastics

Brendan Strom, Simi Valley, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica USA

Kai Uemura, Chicago, Ill./Lakeshore Academy of Artistic Gymnastics

Kyle Walchuk, Howell, Mich./Infinity Gymnastics Academy

Pierce Wolfgang, Bryn Mawr, Pa./Montgomery County Sports Performance Center

Gavin Zborowski, Arvada, Colo./5280 Gymnastics North

Photos by Lloyd Smith and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics

For more:

2022 U.S. Classic

Brazil Brilliant at Pan Ams

TCT’s Levi Jung-Ruivivar Ready to Shine

Skye Blakely Ready to Soar

U.S. Junior Champ Katelyn Jong Ready For The Jump To The Senior Ranks 

Rising Star Nola Matthews Readies For The Road Ahead 

Joscelyn Roberson – A Star On The Rise 

August 2022 Issue Preview!

Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!

Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine U.S. Championship Preview Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our 2020 Olympic Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last

Check out our new App!