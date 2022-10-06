Men’s Camp to Determine 2022 U.S. World Championships Team Underway in Colorado

The 2022 Men’s World Team Selection Camp kicked off Saturday at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Performances during competitions Monday and Wednesday will determine who will represent the U.S. at the World Championships in Liverpool October 29 – November 6 alongside Brody Malone and Donnell Whittenburg, who locked up their team spots by finishing 1-2 at U.S. Championships in August.

Reigning World pommel horse champion Stephen Nedoroscik, 2022 NCAA All-Around champion Paul Juda, who did not compete at Championships due to an injury sustained at the U.S. Classic, current U.S. All-Around bronze medalist Asher Hong, 2020 Olympians Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus, and Stanford’s Colt Walker will compete for the remaining three spots on the team. 2022 parallel bars champion Curran Phillips is on the roster for camp but posted on Instagram he would not be participating due a lingering back injury.

The U.S. men have been chasing World Championship team hardware since Nanning in 2014 when they captured bronze. If ever there was a perfect opportunity to step up to the medal podium – Liverpool could finally be their chance. The team was fifth in Tokyo but with Russia out of the picture this year and a strong emphasis on increasing difficulty over the last year, the U.S. men have a real shot with the likes of Malone, Hong, and Whittenburg pushing the difficulty limits and setting their sights on team success.

Following back-to-back U.S. All-Around titles, Malone is primed to lead the men’s team to Liverpool. Most impressive though, is his unwavering resolve to rise above the difficulty bonus system used at U.S. Championships for the men and get his routines to max difficulty on their own.

“Every score I got, I was looking up there and trying to subtract the bonus off to see where I was actually scoring,” Malone said in Tampa. “And we all have a lot of work to do to be able to keep up with those top guys. I’m hungry to get back in the gym.”

At the recent Paris World Challenge Cup, Malone took home gold on high bar and silver on parallel bars while Whittenburg captured bronze on both rings and parallel bars.