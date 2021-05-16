USA Gymnastics announced Cameron Bock of Ann Arbor, Mich./University of Michigan, Paul Juda of Deerfield, Ill./University of Michigan, Riley Loos of El Dorado Hills, Calif./Stanford University, and Vitaliy Guimaraes of Norman, Okla./University of Oklahoma will represent the U.S. at the Senior Pan American Championships June 4-6 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Donnell Whittenburg of New Berlin, Wis./Salto Gymnastics is the traveling alternate.

Mark Freeman of Stanford University and Yuan Xiao of the University of Michigan have been named to the coaching staff.

The Senior Pan American Championships serve as the continental championships for North and South America. As designated by the International Gymnastics Federation, if an American gymnast finishes in one of the top-two positions in the all-around, the U.S. will earn a +1 quota spot for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games. This is the final opportunity for the program to do so.

Bock, Juda and Whittenburg, who were featured in the U.S. Championships preview in our May/June issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine, along with Loos and Guimaraes will automatically qualify to the trials due the event being scheduled for the same weekend as the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. U.S. Olympic Team Trials are June 24-27 in St. Louis, Mo.

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics