USA Gymnastics kicks off National Congress, unveils refreshed brand

TAMPA, Fla. (August 18, 2022) – USA Gymnastics President and CEO Li Li Leung officially opened the organization’s 2022 National Congress Thursday afternoon, unveiling a refreshed look and feel to USAG’s visual brand that reflects the organization’s ongoing evolution.

Leung revealed the brand as part of her remarks at the opening reception of USAG’s National Congress, held at the Tampa Convention Center and taking place in conjunction with the 2022 OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Amalie Arena.

The brand is the most visible part of a cultural transformation undertaken since a new board of directors was put into place in 2018, followed by Leung’s hiring in February 2019.

“The rebuild of our organization, and our brand, began several years ago when we adopted a new organizational mission statement: to build a community and culture of health, safety and excellence, where athletes can thrive in sport and in life,” Leung said. “This brand begins with who we are and who we are aspiring to be as part of our cultural transformation.”

The brand architecture launches from the organizational mission and values and strives to represent the diversity of the gymnastics community, including athletes, coaches, judges, volunteers, parents and support staff. The tagline, “The movement starts here,” “embodies the physical movement of gymnastics that is so central to almost every sport, the movement to a better future for all participants and for the entire community, and the movement together from grassroots to the Olympic movement,” Leung said.

The new logo is anchored by a flame, whose segments represent constituencies of the gymnastics community, and is led by an abstract rendering of an athlete, signifying the athlete centric focus of the organization. The italicized USA conveys forward motion grounded in gymnastics as a foundational sport.

A full slideshow of the brand presentation is available on the USA Gymnastics website. The website will be fully redesigned later this fall.

About the USA Gymnastics National Congress

With 2,500 attendees, presenters and exhibitors, the 2022 USA Gymnastics National Congress is USAG’s largest since 2017. It includes four days of educational sessions, meetings and celebrations and is the organization’s largest non-competitive event each year.

About USA Gymnastics

Based in Indianapolis, USA Gymnastics is the national governing body for gymnastics in the United States, overseeing six disciplines: acrobatic, artistic, gymnastics for all, parkour, rhythmic, and trampoline and tumbling. A member of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Gymnastics Federation, the organization serves more than 200,000 members, including athletes from the beginner to elite levels, parents, coaches, clubs and club owners, and supports the U.S. teams for the Olympic Games, World Championships, and other top-tier international events. USA Gymnastics is committed to delivering top-quality education, actively growing the sport across all levels and disciplines, and providing safe, positive and empowering experiences for all participants. For more on USA Gymnastics, visit www.usagym.org.