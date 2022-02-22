Inside Gymnastics will be on-site for all of the Winter Cup events bringing you all of the action from Frisco! For our Nastia Liukin Cup preview, Click Here! Look for our Winter Cup Preview Coming Soon!

For Immediate Release: USA Gymnastics on Tuesday announced the launch of FlipNow Powered by USA Gymnastics, a new streaming platform for live, archived and on-demand gymnastics content, with all subscription proceeds going to fund USA Gymnastics’ athlete support programs.

Already populated with a searchable library of more than 200 event broadcasts dating to the 1970s, FlipNow provides subscribers with access to streamed coverage of all 2022 USA Gymnastics premier events, key National Team selection camps, and national competitions featuring artistic, acrobatic, and rhythmic gymnastics, and trampoline and tumbling. Subscribers can search archived content by a range of search terms, including discipline, year and athlete name.

“By bringing our streaming coverage in-house, we will be able to better serve the gymnastics community and ensure that proceeds go directly to programs that support athletes, in and out of competition,” USA Gymnastics President and CEO Li Li Leung said. “FlipNow will give all of our disciplines an opportunity to be seen by fans around the world and will give gymnastics enthusiasts and the entire community access to a deep library of offerings.”

FlipNow monthly subscriptions are available for $9.99 – a 67% reduction from 2021 monthly rates, with cancellation at any time. USA Gymnastics members will receive a 25% discount off the basic annual rate, with members making a one-time payment of $74.99 ($6.24/month). Non-members’ annual subscription rate is a one-time payment of $99.99 ($8.33/month). Proceeds benefit USA Gymnastics’ athlete support programs, including direct athlete financial support, travel, medical, mental health services, National Team camps and other programs.