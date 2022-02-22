Inside Gymnastics will be on-site for all of the Winter Cup events bringing you all of the action from Frisco! For our Nastia Liukin Cup preview, Click Here! Look for our Winter Cup Preview Coming Soon!
***
For Immediate Release: USA Gymnastics on Tuesday announced the launch of FlipNow Powered by USA Gymnastics, a new streaming platform for live, archived and on-demand gymnastics content, with all subscription proceeds going to fund USA Gymnastics’ athlete support programs.
Already populated with a searchable library of more than 200 event broadcasts dating to the 1970s, FlipNow provides subscribers with access to streamed coverage of all 2022 USA Gymnastics premier events, key National Team selection camps, and national competitions featuring artistic, acrobatic, and rhythmic gymnastics, and trampoline and tumbling. Subscribers can search archived content by a range of search terms, including discipline, year and athlete name.
“By bringing our streaming coverage in-house, we will be able to better serve the gymnastics community and ensure that proceeds go directly to programs that support athletes, in and out of competition,” USA Gymnastics President and CEO Li Li Leung said. “FlipNow will give all of our disciplines an opportunity to be seen by fans around the world and will give gymnastics enthusiasts and the entire community access to a deep library of offerings.”
FlipNow monthly subscriptions are available for $9.99 – a 67% reduction from 2021 monthly rates, with cancellation at any time. USA Gymnastics members will receive a 25% discount off the basic annual rate, with members making a one-time payment of $74.99 ($6.24/month). Non-members’ annual subscription rate is a one-time payment of $99.99 ($8.33/month). Proceeds benefit USA Gymnastics’ athlete support programs, including direct athlete financial support, travel, medical, mental health services, National Team camps and other programs.
Kicking off with Winter Cup
The first livestreamed event of the year will be February 25-27 with the 2022 Winter Cup Presented by OZONE and TURN, Elite Team Cup Presented by TURN, and Nastia Liukin Cup at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. FlipNow will livestream all competition occurring outside the broadcast windows of NBC and Peacock and will upload individual routines after NBC coverage concludes, while podium training will be streamed live on USA Gymnastics’ YouTube channel. For a complete listing of all FlipNow, NBC and YouTube coverage, see below following the 2022 FlipNow schedule.
Preliminary 2022 FlipNow streaming schedule and information*
Livestreams in 2022 will launch as video and audio feeds, supplemented by live results for premier events through the myusagym app and/or usagym.org. Premier events will be livestreamed outside of NBC broadcast windows, with other events streamed live or uploaded to FlipNow on a same-day, tape-delayed basis. Additional technologies and features may be added as the channel grows.
- February 24-27: Winter Cup**, Elite Team Cup, Nastia Liukin Cup** (men’s and women’s artistic; Premier event)
- March 11-13: Rhythmic Challenge and Invitational (rhythmic)
- March 25-27: Men’s Collegiate National Championships (men’s artistic)
- April 8-10: Women’s Collegiate National Championships (women’s artistic)
- April 21-24: Elite Challenge (trampoline and tumbling)
- May 14-15: USA Gymnastics Men’s and Women’s Development Program National Championships (men’s and women’s artistic)
- May 20-22: Elite Qualifier (rhythmic)
- June 21-26: USA Gymnastics Championships (acrobatic, rhythmic, and trampoline and tumbling; Premier event)
- July 9: American Classic (women’s artistic)
- July 31: U.S. Classic** (women’s artistic; Premier event)
- August 18-21: U.S. Gymnastics Championships** (men’s and women’s artistic; Premier event)
- October 3-4: World Championships Selection Camp (men’s artistic)
- October 21-22: World Championships Selection Camp (women’s artistic)
*Events and dates subject to change
** Denotes events for which portions of the competition will be broadcast live on NBC platforms. For these events, podium training and competition routines outside of the NBC broadcast window will be streamed live. Routines taking place during the broadcast window, as well as the NBC broadcast, will be uploaded following the conclusion of the broadcast.
For more information and to subscribe, visit FlipNow.tv.
UPDATED! How to Watch
How to watch the 2022 Winter Cup Presented by OZONE and TURN, Nastia Liukin Cup and Elite Team Cup Presented by TURN. All times Eastern.
Live coverage on the NBC family of networks begins Friday, February 25 on Peacock with the Nastia Liukin Cup from 2:30-5 p.m. ET and the men’s Day 1 competition from 7:30-10 p.m. ET. NBC will broadcast the women’s senior competition on Saturday, February 26 from 1-3 p.m., and CNBC will re-air the men’s Day 1 session from 4-6 p.m. ET on Saturday. Streaming details for the Elite Team Cup Saturday, February 26 from 6:30-10 p.m. ET and Sunday’s Winter Cup junior women’s competition (1-3 p.m. ET) and men’s Day 2 session (6:30-9 p.m. ET) will be shared closer to the competition.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Nastia Liukin Cup Podium Training, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., USA Gymnastics YouTube
Senior Men’s Podium Training, 2:30-5 p.m., USA Gymnastics YouTube
Junior Men’s Podium Training, 5-8 p.m., USA Gymnastics YouTube
Friday, Feb. 25
Women’s Podium Training, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., USA Gymnastics YouTube
Nastia Liukin Cup, 2:30-5 p.m., Peacock
Senior Men’s Day 1, 7:30-10 p.m., Peacock
All individual routines uploaded after competition to FlipNow.tv
Saturday, Feb. 26
Junior Women’s Podium Training, 8:30-11 a.m., USA Gymnastics YouTube
Women’s competition, 1-3 p.m., NBC
Senior Men’s Day 1 (rebroadcast), 4-6 p.m., CNBC
Elite Team Cup, 6:30-10 p.m., FlipNow.tv
All individual routines uploaded after competition to FlipNow.tv
Sunday, Feb. 27
Junior Women’s competition, 1-3:30 p.m., FlipNow.tv
Junior and Senior Men’s Day 2 6:30-9 p.m. FlipNow.tv
All individual routines uploaded after competition to FlipNow.tv
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine Commemorative Olympic Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive an autographed MyKayla Skinner issue* FREE! *While supplies last