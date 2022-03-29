USA Gymnastics has announced the 2022 Hall of Fame inductees.

Tamara “Tammy” Biggs – Longtime National Team coach, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient

Erin Blanchard – 2008 Olympian, three-time T&T national champion

Kiley Boynton and Ryan Ward – 2014 World Championships bronze medalists; 2015 World Cup series champions

Kurt Golder – Four-time NCAA team champion coach, 2012 Olympic Team coach

Annia Hatch – Two-time Olympic silver medalist, two-time U.S. vault champion

Jonathan Horton – Two-time Olympic medalist, four-time U.S. champion

Tim Rand – longtime USAG Development Program and elite coach and contributor, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient

Bios of all inductees are below.

Tamara “Tammy” Biggs – Lifetime Achievement Award

Biggs has impacted the sport of gymnastics and its athletes on all levels as few have. A Women’s Artistic National Team coach since 1986, she has worked with every National Team for the past 36 years and has attended every Olympics since 1988. During her career she has been a coach, mentor and most importantly an educator. In addition to delivering countless lectures annually around the country, she has produced 25 educational videos, is a Brevet judge and has consulted on the USA Gymnastics Women’s Development Program (previously known as Junior Olympic) compulsory routines. Biggs co-authored the Women’s TOPs program, which has proven pivotal to identifying the most talented gymnasts in the U.S. and was the first to introduce the flexibility testing that is now standard at both the U.S. developmental and international levels. She has co-authored numerous educational resources that are used in the development of coaches throughout the U.S. and abroad and holds a Master of Sport for USA Gymnastics and is a FIG Academy Expert. As a coach, she was the personal coach of 1988 Olympian Missy Marlowe. She is a recipient of the USA Gymnastics Choreographer of the year award and received the Gymnastics Association of Texas (GAT) Lifetime Award in 2006. Today, Biggs continues as a member of the National Team Coaching staff where she attends 15-20 camps per year and spends her time traveling to countless of clubs throughout the world to strengthen the sport of gymnastics at all levels.

Erin Blanchard – Trampoline & Tumbling

Growing up in Broussard, La., Blanchard was inspired to pursue gymnastics after watching the 1996 Olympic Games. She took up the sport in the fall of 1996 and found great success as a trampoline and tumbling athlete. Erin went on to win her first international competition in 2001 at the World Age Group Games in Odense, Denmark. From 2002 through 2006, she won national titles in individual and synchronized trampoline before stepping away from the sport for a time during 2007. When the U.S. secured a wildcard Olympic spot in women’s trampoline for the 2008 Olympics, she returned to the sport and went on to earn an Olympic Team berth. At the Beijing Games, Blanchard finished 13th. Significant first-place finishes for Blanchard in international competition included the 2001 Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions, 2006 Pacific Alliance and 2008 Grenzland Cup. Blanchard now resides in Texas with her husband, Lucas Willis, and two children, Audrey, seven, and Cameron, three.

Kiley Boynton and Ryan Ward – Acrobatic Gymnastics

The 2014-15 season found the pair of Kiley Boynton and Ryan Ward on top of the acrobatic gymnastics world. In 2014, they won their second-consecutive U.S. mixed pair title and went on to win bronze in the mixed pair division at the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships. Over the full 2014-2015 season, they became the first U.S. mixed pair to win an acro World Cup series title. Top finishes included gold at the 2015 Geneva World Cup, 2015 Varna World Cup, 2014 Mais World Cup and 2013 Sofia World Cup. Boynton and Ward also were original members of the acrobatic gymnastics group “Acro Army,” which finished in third place on Season 9 of “America’s Got Talent” in 2014. After retiring from competitive gymnastics, Ward served as USA Gymnastics’ Program Director for Acrobatic Gymnastics from 2016-19. Boynton currently is the head acrobatic coach for Aspire Gymnastics in Tempe, Arizona and is a full time nursing student at Arizona State University.

Kurt Golder – Men’s Artistic Gymnastics

Active from the mid 1970s through his retirement in 2021, Golder is one of the most successful and admired men’s artistic coaches in the country. Throughout a 25-year career at the helm of the University of Michigan men’s team, Golder coached three Olympians: Sam Mikulak, Syque Caesar and Uche Eke. He also coached six World Championships competitors – Daniel Diaz-Luong, Chris Cameron, Mikulak, Rohan Sebasian, Tristian Rivera-Perez and Ian Makowske – while earning four NCAA team titles and four NCAA Coach of the Year honors (1999, 2010, 2013, 2014). A 2012 Olympic coach, Golder began his career as an assistant at Alphena High School in 1972 and 1976 before transitioning to Ann Arbor Huron High School, and he began his career as an assistant at Michigan State University in 1979. He served as program director and head coach at Genesee Valley Gymnastics until from 1984-91. Following five years as an assistant at the University of Iowa, in 1996 Golder took over the Michigan program, where he and the athletes he coached found their greatest success. Among his charges were Olympic alternate Cameron Bock and Olympians Caesar, Eke and seven-time NCAA champion Mikulak, who also won six U.S. all-around titles while being coached by Golder. Respected as much for his coaching style as for his success, Golder’s mantra for his athletes was “Blame nothing. Blame no one. Be prepared to handle everything.”

Annia Hatch – Women’s Artistic Gymnastics

The 1996 World Championships bronze medalist in vault for her native Cuba, Hatch retired from the sport and moved to the U.S. in 1997. After becoming an American citizen in 2001, she was part of the U.S. National Team from 2002-04 and was eligible to represent her new country starting in 2003. After winning the 2003 national title in vault, Hatch tore her ACL during podium training at the World Championships. She returned to competition just in time to repeat as U.S. vault champion in 2004, compete in the Olympic Trials and qualify for the 2004 Olympic Team. In Athens, she became the first American woman since Mary Lou Retton in 1984 to win a medal in vault, claiming silver on the apparatus while also winning a team silver. A gymnastics coach for more than 20 years, in 2016 she launched the Annia Cares Project, whose mission is to serve athletes and families in the poorest communities in the world and across the country. Hatch received a degree in Fashion Design and Business Merchandise from Biggs College, and serves as a Brevet judge, motivational speaker, clinician and currently serves as Executive Director of the Professional Gymnastics League, PYL. She currently resides in Long Island, N.Y., with her children, Faith and Andron, and her mother Maria.

Jonathan Horton – Men’s Artistic Gymnastics

One of the most consistent American athletes of the 2000s on the NCAA, U.S. and international levels, Horton’s career includes two Olympic medals, two World Championships medals, four U.S. titles, an Olympic Trials title and six NCAA crowns. Not yet 17 years old, Horton won his first U.S. title as a senior on vault in 2002, the same year he won the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic all-around. After earning the U.S. junior all-around title in 2003, he went on to win another senior vault title in 2006 and was a back-to-back all-around champion in 2009 and 2010. The 2008 Olympic Trials all-around champion, he won Olympic silver on high bar and team bronze in Beijing, adding World Championships bronze medals in the all-around in 2010 and as a member of the team in 2011. As a collegiate athlete at the University of Oklahoma, Horton was a record-setting, 18-time NCAA All-American. In addition to the 2005 NCAA team crown, Horton won the NCAA all-around, floor and still rings in 2006, floor in 2007 and rings in 2008. A two-time Olympian who was sixth in high bar and fifth in the team competition in 2012, Horton retired from competitive gymnastics in 2016 and is active as a motivational speaker and fitness industry consultant. He currently resides in Houston, Texas, with his wife Haley and their children Addison and David.

Tim Rand – Lifetime Achievement Award

One of the most successful coaches in the history of USA Gymnastics’ Junior Olympic program (now known as the Development Program), Rand was hugely influential both regionally and nationally as an administrator, gym owner, volunteer and coach. Rand began his coaching career at Durham Dynasty Gymnastics in Durham, N.C., before moving to Florida and eventually opening his own gym, American Twisters, in 1986 in East Boca Raton and a second location in Boca Raton 10 years later. Over the course of his career, Rand trained 12 National Team members, but his biggest impact may have been beyond the competitive arena. An innovator in the gym business realm, he also served for years as the Junior Olympic State and Regional Committee chair, as well as the Elite Regional chair. He was instrumental in designing the women’s 2005 Junior Olympic compulsories and was a charter member of the Elite Coaches Association. Rand produced a series of 20 instructional videos and organized or spoke at countless camps and clinics. USA Gymnastics Women’s Program Service Award honorees, Rand and his wife, Toni LaFleur Rand, were inducted into the Region 8 Hall of Fame in 2006, the year Rand retired from the gym business. Rand passed away in 2007 and will be inducted into the USAG Hall of Fame posthumously. He and is survived by Toni, their daughters Alissa McGraw and Serena Albauer, and two grandchildren, Parker and Addison. The Tim Rand Invitational is now held annually in his name.

The Class of 2022 will be inducted Saturday, August 20 in Tampa, Fla., in conjunction with USA Gymnastics’ 2022 National Congress & Trade Show and U.S. Gymnastics Championships.