USA Gymnastics announced on Monday the organization will cover costs for regular visits to mental health providers for National Team athletes and coaches under a new athlete health and wellness program rolled out this fall.

The program is funded in part through USAG’s newest partnership with GK Elite, which specifically earmarked support for mental health services. GK Elite is the Official USA Gymnastics National Team Gymnastics Competition and Training Apparel Partner through 2024.

Each National Team athlete in all disciplines will receive up to eight mental health visits per year, reimbursed by USA Gymnastics up to $125 per visit. Coaches are eligible for up to four visits per year. Athletes and coaches may use any provider of their choosing who has appropriate training and licensure in sport psychology or mental health.

“Athlete health and wellness is at the core of our value system, and the importance of mental health has been paramount not just for athletes but for everyone in recent years,” USA Gymnastics CEO Li Li Leung said. “Being able to fund services that athletes and their coaches can receive in their hometowns, by their preferred providers, is essential for wellbeing and something we have always wanted to do. We thank GK for providing the additional funding that has enabled us to make this program a reality.”

“GK Elite’s dedication to improving the lives of our athletes is a core foundation of our brand,” said Matt Cowan, President of GK Elite. “As we continue our longstanding partnership with USA Gymnastics, it is both an honor and a duty to help fund and support mental health services to National Team athletes and coaches.”

The mental health visits are part of an already robust athlete mental health support system USA Gymnastics has built over the last three years, which includes:

A mental health emergency action plan in place for every National Team camp and competitive event.

An onsite mental health provider at nearly all artistic gymnastics National Team camps and expanded support in other disciplines.

Regular mental health webinars and in-person education provided to athletes on an ongoing basis.

All National Team medical providers and athlete-facing programs staff are required to complete and maintain certification in mental health first-aid training.

A comprehensive list of online Athlete Health and Wellness resources for parents, coaches, athletes and medical providers.

For more information and a complete listing of USA Gymnastics’ Athlete Health and Wellness resources, visit https://usagym.org/pages/aboutus/wellness/.