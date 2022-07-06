Reigning World All-Around bronze medalist and 2020 Olympic alternate Kayla DiCello is among nine women’s artistic gymnasts who will represent the U.S. July 15-17 at the Junior and Senior Pan American Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, USA Gymnastics announced today. She’ll be supported in the senior competition by 2022 Winter Cup All-Around runner up Skye Blakely, 2022 City of Jesolo Trophy team champions Zoe Miller and Elle Mueller, and Lexi Zeiss who is set to make her international debut.

For the juniors, Tiana Sumanasekera, who collected junior team, All-Around, vault, balance beam and floor exercise titles in Jesolo in April and topped the junior team and vault podiums at the DTB Pokal Team Challenge in Stuttgart in March, will look to add to her growing collection of international hardware. Sumanasekera’s City of Jesolo Trophy teammate Zoey Molomo, 2021 Nastia Liukin Cup junior champion Alicia Zhou and Dulcy Caylor round out the U.S. juniors slated to compete next week in Brazil.

The team was selected following competition and routine verification July 4 and 5 at the ongoing Women’s National Team camp in Katy, Texas. Blakely and Molomo led the way in the all-around in their respective divisions behind scores of 55.250 and 54.100. Each also set the bar on vault and beam. Miller posted the day’s high score on uneven bars, while DiCello and Zeiss split the top spot on floor exercise. Zhou topped the scoresheet on bars, and Sumanasekera paced the field on floor in the junior competition.

Addison Fatta was named the traveling alternate for the senior team, and Audrey Snyder will assume that role for the juniors.

