USA Gymnastics has released comprehensive guidelines for reopening as gyms, coaches, athletes and parents across the country prepare for their new normal.

The schedule of reopening continues to vary based on specific timelines and phases set forth state by state. With athlete preparation, level and goals, and financial impact all being weighed and prioritized individually by each gym, many gym owners would love to see their facilities open for competitive training and summer camps, while others remain cautious or awaiting the green light from their state.

Included among the guidelines issued by USA Gymnastics is detailed information regarding the following items:

Establish Cleaning/Sanitation Guidelines

Risk Mitigation • Consult and follow state and/or CDC for guidance on temperature checks and face masks or facial coverings for staff and participants.

• Consult and follow state and/or CDC for guidance on temperature checks and face masks or facial coverings for staff and participants. Spotting

Parent Viewing in compliance with SafeSport Guidelines

Student Responsibilities

According to USA Gymnastics, additional materials, including guidance for athletes and coaches on a healthy return to training, will be available later in the week.

We have been so encouraged by the meticulous detail we have seen put into training schedules and planning for a return from gyms coast to coast and are eagerly anticipating a safe reopening for our sport.

The list of complete guidelines can be found here.

