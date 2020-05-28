Olympic Gold-Medalist, NCAA Champion and Honda Sport Award Winner Kyla Ross will compete in the first ever Peloton Pro-Athlete All-Star Ride!

ESPN will air Pelotonâ€™s first ever All-Star Ride this Saturday, May 30, featuring 16 pro-athlete participants, all of whom are current Peloton members.Â

The ride will air on ESPN at noon ET and consist of two 20-minute classes.

According to an ESPN press release, the rider with the highest output number (the combination of a riderâ€™s cadence and resistance) in each of the two rides will be declared the winner for his or her respective division. If the participating pro athletes collectively reach an output of 3,000, Peloton will donate one million meals to the Food Bank for New York City. ESPNâ€™s Ryan Ruocco and Peloton instructor Ally Love will provide commentary for the one-hour special.

Among the riders are a total of 25 Olympic medals, a Grand Slam Winner, NCAA Champions, a two-time Masters winner and a two-time Super Bowl Champion.Â

Menâ€™s Division: Mike Golic, Jr., Matt Grevers, Gordon Hayward, Booger McFarland, Rory McIlroy, Kyle Rudolph, Justin Thomas & Bubba Watson

Mike Golic, Jr., Matt Grevers, Gordon Hayward, Booger McFarland, Rory McIlroy, Kyle Rudolph, Justin Thomas & Bubba Watson Womenâ€™s Division: Victoria Azarenka, Allyson Felix, Morgan Pressel, Monica Puig, Colleen Quigley, Kyla Ross, Michele Smith & Dawn StaleyÂ

A member of London’s Fierce Five, Ross was ranked No. 1 in the nation on uneven bars for an unprecedented fourth consecutive year and was also ranked No. 2 on balance beam, No. 3 in the all-around, No. 4 on floor exercise and No. 11 on vault in 2020 as a UCLA Bruin. She earned the maximum five regular season All-America honors to bring her total to a new school record of 24. Ross is the 2020 and 2019 Pac-12 and Region Gymnast of the Year, the first female gymnast ever to win Olympic, World and NCAA championships and NCAA record-holder with 14 perfect 10s in 2019.

Look for much more on Ross in a special “Senior Salute” cover story featured in the June/July issue of Inside Gymnastics! Subscribe today at www.shopinsidenation.com

Photo by Lloyd Smith