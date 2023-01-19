For Immediate Release:
USA Gymnastics welcomes Spieth America and AAI as Official Equipment Suppliers
USA Gymnastics on Thursday announced that two leading gymnastics equipment companies will serve as Official Equipment Suppliers for USA Gymnastics as part of two complementary partnerships.
As USA Gymnastics’ longest-standing partner, AAI will serve as the Official Gymnastics Equipment Supplier for the USA Gymnastics Artistic Development and Xcel Programs.
Joining the USAG partnership family for the first time, Spieth America will serve as the Official Gymnastics Equipment Supplier for the USA Gymnastics Elite and National Team Programs for men’s and women’s artistic gymnastics and for the acrobatic, parkour, rhythmic and trampoline & tumbling disciplines at all levels, from development through elite.
To read both announcements, visit usagym.org or click on the hyperlinks above.
Inside Gymnastics has an advertising and promotional partnership with Spieth America and AAI.
About USA Gymnastics
Based in Indianapolis, USA Gymnastics is the national governing body for gymnastics in the United States, overseeing six disciplines: acrobatic, artistic, gymnastics for all, parkour, rhythmic, and trampoline and tumbling. A member of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Gymnastics Federation, the organization serves more than 200,000 members, including athletes from the beginner to elite levels, parents, coaches, clubs and club owners, and supports the U.S. teams for the Olympic Games, World Championships, and other top-tier international events. USA Gymnastics is committed to delivering top-quality education, actively growing the sport across all levels and disciplines, and providing safe, positive and empowering experiences for all participants. For more on USA Gymnastics, visit usagym.org. To watch live and on-demand USA Gymnastics coverage, visit flipnow.tv.
About American Athletic, Inc.
American Athletic, Inc. (AAI) is an iconic brand that has a rich history for manufacturing and supplying world-class gymnastics equipment for all levels since 1954. Headquartered in Jefferson, Iowa, the company operates three facilities totaling over 240,000 square feet and employs about 100 people. AAI is the official supplier and partner to USA Gymnastics and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), exclusive equipment supplier of the Texas High School Gymnastics Coaches Association (THSGCA) as well as a proud partner with the Federation Internationale De Gymnastique (FIG). AAI supplies over 500+ events each year with the help of their trusted dealer network and takes pride in their accomplishments while continually pursuing perfection in quality, service and supplying equipment to grow the sport and our future athletes. For more information on AAI, visit www.americanathletic.com.
About Spieth America
Spieth America is a leading manufacturer of gymnastics equipment with offices in Oro-Medonte, Ontario; St. John’s, Michigan; and its sister company office in Albach, Germany. An FIG Partner, Spieth America has serviced the North American and International markets for over 50 years. Along with its sister companies, Spieth America is proud to work with gymnastics federations around the world to provide the equipment and leadership vision to elevate the innovation, safety, and global presence of gymnastics programs. Their product portfolio includes highly specialized gymnastics apparatus and mats, preschool and developmental equipment, and sport surfaces. Spieth America equipment can be found globally wherever gymnasts play, train, or compete, including gymnastics clubs, recreational gymnasiums, schools, and local, national, and international competitions. Most recently, Spieth America provided gymnastics and parkour equipment at The World Games in Birmingham, Alabama.
