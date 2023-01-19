For Immediate Release:

USA Gymnastics welcomes Spieth America and AAI as Official Equipment Suppliers

USA Gymnastics on Thursday announced that two leading gymnastics equipment companies will serve as Official Equipment Suppliers for USA Gymnastics as part of two complementary partnerships.

As USA Gymnastics’ longest-standing partner, AAI will serve as the Official Gymnastics Equipment Supplier for the USA Gymnastics Artistic Development and Xcel Programs.

Joining the USAG partnership family for the first time, Spieth America will serve as the Official Gymnastics Equipment Supplier for the USA Gymnastics Elite and National Team Programs for men’s and women’s artistic gymnastics and for the acrobatic, parkour, rhythmic and trampoline & tumbling disciplines at all levels, from development through elite.

To read both announcements, visit usagym.org or click on the hyperlinks above.

Inside Gymnastics has an advertising and promotional partnership with Spieth America and AAI.