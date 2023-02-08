USA Gymnastics to stream 2023 events on YouTube, FlipNow

INDIANAPOLIS (February 8, 2023) – USA Gymnastics’ livestreamed event coverage in 2023 will include a combination of free coverage on YouTube and pay-per-view and subscription coverage on FlipNow Powered by USA Gymnastics, the organization announced Wednesday.

USA Gymnastics’ YouTube channel will livestream all parts of premier event competition and podium training not otherwise covered by over-the-air television. Free coverage is slated to include Winter Cup and the accompanying Nastia Liukin Cup and Elite Team Cup; USA Gymnastics Championships arena competition (elite championships for acrobatics, rhythmic and trampoline and tumbling); U.S. Classic; and U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

FlipNow’s livestream schedule is anticipated to feature seven events spanning USAG’s various disciplines and will include women’s and men’s Team USA selection competitions for the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Fans with active FlipNow subscriptions can watch all events at no charge, while those without subscriptions can watch on a pay-per-view basis, either live or on-demand at FlipNow.tv or on the app. PPV pricing will range from $7.99/day for multiday competitions to $14.99 for a two-day event.

Winter Cup on NBC, YouTube

Coverage of elite gymnastics begins with Winter Cup, Feb. 24-26 in Louisville, Kentucky. NBC live coverage will air from 1-3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 25, with USA Gymnastics streaming all other competition, as well as podium training, on YouTube.

USA Gymnastics’ full, tentative 2023 livestreaming schedule is below and is subject to change. Specific television and streaming coverage times will be announced prior to each premier event.

YouTube Coverage

Feb. 24-26: Winter Cup (all junior and senior elite competition not broadcast during NBC coverage, elite podium training, Elite Team Cup and the Nastia Liukin Cup)

June 21-24: USA Gymnastics Championships (arena/elite competition only)

Aug. 4-5: U.S. Classic (all elite competition not broadcast on television and podium training)

Aug. 24-27: U.S. Gymnastics Championships (all elite competition not broadcast on television and podium training)

FlipNow.tv – Subscription or PPV

May 9-14: Men’s and Women’s Development Program National Championships presented by AAI and GymACT Championships

May 20-22: Rhythmic Elite Qualifier

Jun3 20-24: USA Gymnastics Championships (non-arena competition)

July 7-8: American Classic and Hopes Classic

Aug. 4: Hopes Championships

Sept. 7-8: Artistic World and Pan American Championships selection camp (men)

Sept. 22-23: Artistic World Championships selection camp (women)

