USA Gymnastics Announces Spring Assignments; Suni Lee Absent

Notably absent from the list is Olympic All-Around Champion Suni Lee, who had hoped to go to Baku for the chance to compete and have the full-twisting Jaeger named after her.

This was our take following Winter Cup:

Even Olympic Champs Have Bad Days…

After all that 2020 Olympic Champ Suni Lee has endured over the last year, it’s remarkable that she’s even back on the competition floor and on a path to challenge for a spot on the 2024 Olympic team. After a kidney illness cut her NCAA season short at Auburn last year, Lee has been on a roller coaster of a ride. At one point, swelling from her illness was so bad that the uneven bars great couldn’t even get in her grips to chalk up. She also found herself battling not only the physical ailments of the illness, but the mental anguish that comes along with it that resulted in some depression. Just to make it back to a competitive level is an achievement. But Lee not only made it back, she learned new skills along the way, including a full twisting Jaeger release on uneven bars that will be named for her if she completes it in a World Cup or the Olympics.

In podium training at Winter Cup, Lee was looking confident and sharp as she landed skill after skill and did it with her typical polish and style. But in competition, she struggled. Two falls on uneven bars followed by another on beam left the Olympic Champ looking temporarily dismayed and audiences stunned. We wish everyone could have seen her in podium training to know just how sharp she actually looks and to know that the potential to make this 2024 Olympic team is absolutely, without a doubt, a real possibility.

But the day reminded us that even the greatest athletes in the world are, indeed, human. How she responds is the true mark of a champion and Lee is already putting the meet into perspective and moving forward.

“It obviously wasn’t what I wanted, but in all honesty, I think that it’s good that it happened here rather than somewhere else. Like, you can’t get anywhere without failing,” she said.

For athletes of all ages and levels, this is an important reminder. We all have bad days, even the defending Olympic Champion. But how we brush ourselves off and pick up the pieces is how we’ll make our mark – a sentiment echoed by her coach Jess Graba following the meet who noted even an Olympic Champion makes mistakes.

“It’s just a day. This is a day. I told her after she came off, ‘You’re not going to make this without making mistakes.’ … She’s doing stuff that nobody else has ever done, and so how do you expect to go out here and not make a mistake?”

With time, continued healing and a focus on her overall health, we have no doubt Lee will be back and a contender for this team. Count on it.