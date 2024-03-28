28 Mar April NTC Roster Released; Gabby Douglas not among invitees
Today USA Gymnastics announced the April 2024 National Team camp roster. 3-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas was not among the those who received an invitation. See Olympics.com take on Gabby’s path here. 2020 Olympic All-Around Champion Suni Lee is also not on the roster at this time.
The criteria for attending this selection event is set by the Athlete Selection Committee. As stated in the selection guidelines, petitions were not accepted, and rosters for Jesolo and Pac Rim will be chosen from athletes in attendance.
INDIANAPOLIS (March 27, 2024) – USA Gymnastics’ FlipNow.tv streaming service will cover the action live when more than 30 athletes perform verification routines April 2 at women’s artistic National Team Camp in Katy, Texas.
Up to 18 athletes will be selected to represent the country at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships April 21-28 in Cali, Colombia, and City of Jesolo Trophy April 20-21 in Jesolo, Italy. The U.S. will field a senior team for Pacific Rim and both junior and senior teams for Jesolo.
Athletes attending camp met at least one of the following criteria:
- Current Junior and Senior National Team members
- Senior athletes who placed in the top 12 in the all-around at 2024 Winter Cup and achieved the U.S. Championships qualification score
- Junior athletes who placed in the top six in the all-around at 2024 Winter Cup and achieved the U.S. Championships qualification score
- 2020 Olympic Medalists
FlipNow.tv subscribers have free access to the livestream on Tuesday, April 2, with morning and evening session. Fans also can watch via pay-per-view for $9.99 for the full day.
The rosters for both competitions will be announced no later than Wednesday, April 3.
The FlipNow.tv selection camp streaming schedule is below:
Tuesday, April 2
9:50 a.m. ET: Balance beam and floor exercise
5:30 p.m. ET: Vault and uneven bars
Camp attendees
Simone Biles — Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
Skye Blakely — Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Ly Bui — Swisher, Iowa/Great American Gymnastics Express
Dulcy Caylor — Spring , Texas/World Champions Centre
Jordan Chiles — Vancouver, Wash./World Champions Centre
Norah Christian — Bremerton, Wash./Cascade Elite West
Lavi Crain — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Kayla DiCello — Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics
Reese Esponda — Missoula, Mont./Roots Gymnastics
Addison Fatta — Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics
Kieryn Finnell — Pittsford, N.Y./RGA
Addy Fulcher — Gastonia, N.C./Bull City Gymnastics
Jayla Hang — Bellevue, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Gabrielle Hardie — Sioux Falls, S.D./Twin City Twisters
Madray Johnson — Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Shilese Jones — Auburn, Wash./Ascend Gymnastics Center
Katelyn Jong — Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
Kaliya Lincoln — Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Eveylynn Lowe — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Nola Matthews — Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
Jaysha McClendon — Scottsdale, Ariz./Rebound Gymnastics West
Caroline Moreau — Keller, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics
Marissa Neal — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Claire Pease — Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Hezly Rivera — Oradell, N.J./WOGA Gymnastics
Joscelyn Roberson — Texarkana, Texas/World Champions Centre
Simone Rose — Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Izzy Stassi — Delaware, Ohio/Performance Gymnastics Academy
Tiana Sumanasekera — Pleasanton, Calif./World Champions Centre
Trinity Thomas — York, Pa./University of Florida Gymnastics
Tyler Turner — San Jose, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
Alicia Zhou — San Antonio, Texas/Love Gymnastics
Photos by Grace Chiu and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
