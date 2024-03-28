April NTC Roster Released; Gabby Douglas not among invitees

Today USA Gymnastics announced the April 2024 National Team camp roster. 3-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas was not among the those who received an invitation. See Olympics.com take on Gabby’s path here. 2020 Olympic All-Around Champion Suni Lee is also not on the roster at this time.

The criteria for attending this selection event is set by the Athlete Selection Committee. As stated in the selection guidelines, petitions were not accepted, and rosters for Jesolo and Pac Rim will be chosen from athletes in attendance. — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) March 28, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (March 27, 2024) – USA Gymnastics’ FlipNow.tv streaming service will cover the action live when more than 30 athletes perform verification routines April 2 at women’s artistic National Team Camp in Katy, Texas.

Up to 18 athletes will be selected to represent the country at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships April 21-28 in Cali, Colombia, and City of Jesolo Trophy April 20-21 in Jesolo, Italy. The U.S. will field a senior team for Pacific Rim and both junior and senior teams for Jesolo.

Athletes attending camp met at least one of the following criteria:

Current Junior and Senior National Team members

Senior athletes who placed in the top 12 in the all-around at 2024 Winter Cup and achieved the U.S. Championships qualification score

Junior athletes who placed in the top six in the all-around at 2024 Winter Cup and achieved the U.S. Championships qualification score

2020 Olympic Medalists

FlipNow.tv subscribers have free access to the livestream on Tuesday, April 2, with morning and evening session. Fans also can watch via pay-per-view for $9.99 for the full day.

The rosters for both competitions will be announced no later than Wednesday, April 3.

The FlipNow.tv selection camp streaming schedule is below:

Tuesday, April 2

9:50 a.m. ET: Balance beam and floor exercise

5:30 p.m. ET: Vault and uneven bars

Camp attendees

Simone Biles — Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre

Skye Blakely — Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Ly Bui — Swisher, Iowa/Great American Gymnastics Express

Dulcy Caylor — Spring , Texas/World Champions Centre

Jordan Chiles — Vancouver, Wash./World Champions Centre

Norah Christian — Bremerton, Wash./Cascade Elite West

Lavi Crain — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Kayla DiCello — Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics

Reese Esponda — Missoula, Mont./Roots Gymnastics

Addison Fatta — Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics

Kieryn Finnell — Pittsford, N.Y./RGA

Addy Fulcher — Gastonia, N.C./Bull City Gymnastics

Jayla Hang — Bellevue, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics

Gabrielle Hardie — Sioux Falls, S.D./Twin City Twisters

Madray Johnson — Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Shilese Jones — Auburn, Wash./Ascend Gymnastics Center

Katelyn Jong — Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Kaliya Lincoln — Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Eveylynn Lowe — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Nola Matthews — Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center

Jaysha McClendon — Scottsdale, Ariz./Rebound Gymnastics West

Caroline Moreau — Keller, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics

Marissa Neal — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Claire Pease — Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Hezly Rivera — Oradell, N.J./WOGA Gymnastics

Joscelyn Roberson — Texarkana, Texas/World Champions Centre

Simone Rose — Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics

Izzy Stassi — Delaware, Ohio/Performance Gymnastics Academy

Tiana Sumanasekera — Pleasanton, Calif./World Champions Centre

Trinity Thomas — York, Pa./University of Florida Gymnastics

Tyler Turner — San Jose, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center

Alicia Zhou — San Antonio, Texas/Love Gymnastics