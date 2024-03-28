April NTC Roster Released; Gabby Douglas not among invitees

28 Mar April NTC Roster Released; Gabby Douglas not among invitees

Posted at 17:09h in News & Features, Paris 2024 by

Today USA Gymnastics announced the April 2024 National Team camp roster. 3-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas was not among the those who received an invitation. See Olympics.com take on Gabby’s path here. 2020 Olympic All-Around Champion Suni Lee is also not on the roster at this time.

INDIANAPOLIS (March 27, 2024) – USA Gymnastics’ FlipNow.tv streaming service will cover the action live when more than 30 athletes perform verification routines April 2 at women’s artistic National Team Camp in Katy, Texas.

Up to 18 athletes will be selected to represent the country at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships April 21-28 in Cali, Colombia, and City of Jesolo Trophy April 20-21 in Jesolo, Italy. The U.S. will field a senior team for Pacific Rim and both junior and senior teams for Jesolo.

Athletes attending camp met at least one of the following criteria:

  • Current Junior and Senior National Team members
  • Senior athletes who placed in the top 12 in the all-around at 2024 Winter Cup and achieved the U.S. Championships qualification score
  • Junior athletes who placed in the top six in the all-around at 2024 Winter Cup and achieved the U.S. Championships qualification score
  • 2020 Olympic Medalists

FlipNow.tv subscribers have free access to the livestream on Tuesday, April 2, with morning and evening session. Fans also can watch via pay-per-view for $9.99 for the full day.

The rosters for both competitions will be announced no later than Wednesday, April 3.

The FlipNow.tv selection camp streaming schedule is below:

Tuesday, April 2
9:50 a.m. ET: Balance beam and floor exercise
5:30 p.m. ET: Vault and uneven bars

Camp attendees
Simone Biles — Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
Skye Blakely — Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Ly Bui — Swisher, Iowa/Great American Gymnastics Express
Dulcy Caylor — Spring , Texas/World Champions Centre
Jordan Chiles — Vancouver, Wash./World Champions Centre
Norah Christian — Bremerton, Wash./Cascade Elite West
Lavi Crain — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Kayla DiCello — Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics
Reese Esponda — Missoula, Mont./Roots Gymnastics
Addison Fatta — Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics
Kieryn Finnell — Pittsford, N.Y./RGA
Addy Fulcher — Gastonia, N.C./Bull City Gymnastics
Jayla Hang — Bellevue, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Gabrielle Hardie — Sioux Falls, S.D./Twin City Twisters
Madray Johnson — Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Shilese Jones — Auburn, Wash./Ascend Gymnastics Center
Katelyn Jong — Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
Kaliya Lincoln — Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Eveylynn Lowe — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Nola Matthews — Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
Jaysha McClendon — Scottsdale, Ariz./Rebound Gymnastics West
Caroline Moreau — Keller, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics
Marissa Neal — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Claire Pease — Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Hezly Rivera — Oradell, N.J./WOGA Gymnastics
Joscelyn Roberson — Texarkana, Texas/World Champions Centre
Simone Rose — Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Izzy Stassi — Delaware, Ohio/Performance Gymnastics Academy
Tiana Sumanasekera — Pleasanton, Calif./World Champions Centre
Trinity Thomas — York, Pa./University of Florida Gymnastics
Tyler Turner — San Jose, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
Alicia Zhou — San Antonio, Texas/Love Gymnastics

Photos by Grace Chiu and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics 

