03 Jun Meet Us in Minneapolis! The 2024 Olympic Trials Qualfiers Have Been Announced!
Per a press release issued by USA Gymnastics
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (June 3, 2024) – USA Gymnastics announced Monday the artistic athletes who will compete in the 2024 Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics June 27-30 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Men’s and women’s artistic gymnasts named to the 2024 USA Gymnastics National Teams following the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships were invited to participate in the Olympic Trials later this month.
The full roster of gymnasts slated to compete at the 2024 Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics is below.
Women (16)
- Simone Biles — Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
- Skye Blakely — Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Jade Carey — Phoenix, Ariz./Oregon State University
- Dulcy Caylor — Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
- Jordan Chiles — Vancouver, Wash./World Champions Centre
- Kayla DiCello — Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics
- Shilese Jones — Auburn, Wash./Ascend Gymnastics Center
- Suni Lee — St. Paul, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center
- Kaliya Lincoln — Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Eveylynn Lowe — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
- Zoey Molomo — Frisco, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
- Hezly Rivera — Oradell, N.J./WOGA Gymnastics
- Joscelyn Roberson — Texarkana, Texas/World Champions Centre
- Simone Rose — Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
- Tiana Sumanasekera — Pleasanton, Calif./World Champions Centre
- Leanne Wong — Overland Park, Kan./University of Florida
Men (20)
- Fuzzy Benas — Richmond, Texas/University of Oklahoma
- Jeremy Bischoff — Santa Clarita, Calif./Stanford University
- Cameron Bock — Tustin, Calif./University of Michigan
- Tate Costa — Narragansett, R.I./University of Illinois
- Alex Diab — Hinsdale, Ill./EVO Gymnastics
- Asher Hong — Tomball, Texas/Stanford University
- Patrick Hoopes — Lehi, Utah/U.S. Air Force Academy
- Paul Juda — Deerfield, Ill./University of Michigan
- Josh Karnes — Erie, Pa./Penn State University
- Brody Malone — Aragon, Ga. /EVO Gymnastics
- Kiran Mandava — Cypress, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
- Yul Moldauer — Arvada, Colo./5280 Gymnastics
- Stephen Nedoroscik — Worcester, Mass./EVO Gymnastics
- Curran Philips — Naperville, Ill./EVO Gymnastics
- Frederick Richard — Stoughton, Mass./University of Michigan
- Kai Uemura — Chicago, Ill./Lakeshore Academy
- Colt Walker — Cedar Park, Texas/Stanford University
- Donnell Whittenburg — Baltimore, Md./Salto Gymnastics
- Shane Wiskus — Spring Park, Minn./EVO Gymnastics
- Khoi Young — Bowie, Md./Stanford University
The 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials — Gymnastics will be a part of Gymnastics City USA 2024, which includes the 2024 USA Gymnastics Championships, featuring rhythmic gymnastics, acrobatic gymnastics, and trampoline & tumbling; the USAG National Congress and Trade Show; and the USA Gymnastics for All National Championships & Gymfest in Minneapolis, Minnesota. All information about the Olympic Trials and Gymnastics City USA 2024 can be found on their respective websites.
Photo credits: Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
