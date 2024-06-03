Meet Us in Minneapolis! The 2024 Olympic Trials Qualfiers Have Been Announced!

Per a press release issued by USA Gymnastics

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (June 3, 2024) – USA Gymnastics announced Monday the artistic athletes who will compete in the 2024 Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics June 27-30 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Men’s and women’s artistic gymnasts named to the 2024 USA Gymnastics National Teams following the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships were invited to participate in the Olympic Trials later this month.

The full roster of gymnasts slated to compete at the 2024 Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics is below.

Women (16)