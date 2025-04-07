USA Gymnastics Announces New Spring International Assignments

Following the women’s artistic April National Team and Selection Camp in Crossville, Tennessee, 14 athletes were selected to represent the U.S. this spring at international competitions.

Osijek World Cup

2025 Winter Cup all-around, vault and floor exercise silver medalist Jayla Hang a will join a trio of U.S. men at the 2025 Osijek World Cup April 10-13 in Croatia.

Hang is currently set to contest all apparatus and looks to return to the medal stand after winning vault gold at the Antalya World Cup in March.

City of Jesolo Trophy

Six seniors and six juniors compose a roster of 12 athletes who will compete for the U.S. at the 2025 City of Jesolo Trophy April 12-13 in Italy.

Dulcy Caylor will be joined by 2025 Antalya World Cup balance beam champion Claire Pease, 2025 DTB Mixed Cup champions Ashlee Sullivan and Simone Rose, 2025 Winter Cup vault champion Zoey Molomo and 2025 Winter Cup balance beam co-champion Tatum Drusch.

Representing the junior team are 2024 City of Jesolo junior team champions Lavi Crain and Addy Fulcher, Caroline Moreau and 2025 International Gymnix team silver medalists Charleigh Bullock, Kylie Smith and Addalye VanGrinsven.

Athletes will compete in team and apparatus competition in Jesolo.

Varna World Challenge Cup

2025 DTB Mixed Cup team champion Nola Matthews will head to Bulgaria for the 2025 Varna World Challenge Cup May 8-11, where gymnasts will compete for apparatus titles.

PLUS!

