USA Gymnastics Announces International Assignments

The USA Gymnastics men’s and women’s programs have set the National Team assignments for upcoming international competition following the 2023 Winter Cup. Competitions include the Baku World Cup, Cairo World Cup and the DTB Pokal Team Challenge and Mixed Cup in Stuttgart, Germany.

The FIG Apparatus World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan slated for March 9-12 will see Stanford athletes Riley Loos, Curran Phillips and Blake Sun competing. Phillips won 2023 Winter Cup titles on horizontal bar and parallel bars, where Sun was second. Loos picked up still rings silver.

The DTB Pokal Team Challenge and Mixed Cup March 17-19 in Stuttgart, Germany, will feature fifteen U.S. athletes in men’s, women’s and mixed competition. 2020 Olympians Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer, and Shane Wiskus will be joined by 2022 World All-Around finalist Asher Hong, and Michigan freshman Fred Richard in men’s competition. Winter Cup All-Around champion Lexi Zeiss headlines a women’s roster that includes Nola Matthews, Zoe Miller, Joscelyn Roberson and Ashlee Sullivan.

In the DTB Pokal Mixed Cup, the U.S. will be represented by Matthews, Elle Mueller, Addison Fatta, Jeremy Bischoff, Landon Blixt and Isaiah Drake. Two men and two women will compete per apparatus.

The FIG Apparatus World Cup in Cairo, Egypt on April 27-30 also will feature the U.S. men in action. Reigning U.S. still rings champion and 2022 World team member Donnell Whittenburg, will be joined by 2023 Winter Cup floor exercise and vault gold medalist Kameron Nelson and 2023 Winter Cup pommel horse title winner Ian Skirkey.

Additional international selections will be released as they are assigned. Junior assignments, including the FIG Junior World Championships, will be announced next week.

Early 2023 National Team assignments

FIG Apparatus World Cup, Baku: Riley Loos, Curran Phillips, Blake Sun

DTB Pokal Team Challenge (men): Asher Hong, Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer, Shane Wiskus, Fred Richard

DTB Pokal Team Challenge (women): Nola Matthews, Zoe Miller, Joscelyn Roberson, Ashlee Sullivan, Lexi Zeiss

DTB Mixed Cup: Jeremy Bischoff, Landon Blixt, Isaiah Drake, Addison Fatta, Nola Matthews, Elle Mueller

FIG Apparatus World Cup, Cairo: Kameron Nelson, Ian Skirkey, Donnell Whittenburg

For More:

Moldauer On a Mission

Lexi Zeiss Takes the Title in Louisville

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics

Subscribe to Inside Gymnastics for 3 Years and receive our Feb 2023 issue autographed by Ellie Black for FREE!