26 Feb USA Gymnastics Announces 2025 Spring International Assignments
Following the 2025 Winter Cup, USA Gymnastics announced its 2025 spring international assignments for the women’s and the men’s programs.
Per a Press Release from USA Gymnastics
Baku/Antalya/Osijek World Cup
Pommel horse specialists Brandon Dang and Patrick Hoopes will head to the 2025 FIG Baku World Cup March 6-9 in Azerbaijan and the Antalya World Cup March 20-23 in Turkey. The pair will be joined by reigning U.S still rings champion Alex Diab in Baku, while 2024 Olympic team bronze medalist Asher Hong will compete alongside Dang and Hoopes in Antalya.
On the women’s side, 2025 Winter Cup all-around silver medalist Jayla Hang and balance beam champion Claire Pease will represent the U.S. in World Cup competition in Turkey.
In April, Diab will be back on the world stage at the 2025 Osijek World Cup April 10-13 in Croatia along with 2025 Winter Cup all-around champion Riley Loos and newly minted senior Junnosuke Iwai in his international debut.
Information about the 2025 Baku World Cup and Osijek World Cup can be found on their respective competition websites. More information about the 2025 FIG Antalya World Cup will be available soon.
DTB Pokal Team Challenge and Mixed Cup
The U.S. will send a delegation of 15 athletes to compete at the 2025 DTB Pokal Team Challenge and Mixed Cup March 27-30 in Stuttgart, Germany. The men’s program will send a junior, senior and mixed cup team to the competition.
Competing on the DTB senior team will be Iwai and Loos, along with 2024 NCAA floor exercise silver medalist and horizontal bar bronze medalist Taylor Christopulos, 2024 Pacific Rim Championships team champion Kai Uemura and 2025 Winter Cup parallel bars champion Colt Walker.
The Mixed Cup team will feature both men’s and women’s athletes. The roster includes 2024 DTB Pokal junior team champion Kiran Mandava and 2023 DTB Pokal junior team champion Alex Nitache for the men, while the 2025 Winter Cup all-around champion Ashlee Sullivan, all-around bronze medalist Simone Rose and floor exercise champion Nola Matthews will compete for the women.
The junior team will be comprised of 2025 Winter Cup vault champion Nartey Brady, 2025 Winter Cup junior pommel horse gold medalist Maksim Kan, 2023 DTB Pokal junior team champions Danila Leykin and Nathan Roman, and 2024 U.S. junior all-around champion Dante Reive.
Complete information about the 2025 DTB Pokal Team Challenge and Mixed Cup can be found on the event website.
International Gymnix
Selected to compete in the junior event at the 2025 International Gymnix are 2025 Winter Cup junior all-around bronze medalist Addy VanGrinsven, 2025 Winter Cup junior uneven bars champion Charleigh Bullock, and 2025 Winter Cup fourth and fifth place all-arounders Kylie Smith and Trinity Wood. The competition is set for March 8-9 and will be hosted in Montreal, Canada.
Please visit internationalgymnix.ca for all information on this year’s International Gymnix.
Spring 2025 USA Gymnastics International Assignments
Participating athletes are listed alphabetically below by competition.
Baku World Cup, March 6-9
Brandon Dang — San Jose, Calif./University of Illinois
Alex Diab — Glen Ellyn, Ill./EVO Gymnastics
Patrick Hoopes — Lehi, Utah/U.S. Air Force Academy
International Gymnix, March 8-9
Charleigh Bullock — Spotsylvania, Va./Capital Gymnastics National Training Center
Kylie Smith —Loveland, Ohio/Cincinnati Gymnastics
Addy VanGrinsven — Champlin, Minn./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Trinity Wood — Waldorf, Md./Capital Gymnastics National Training Center
Antalya World Cup, March 20-23
Brandon Dang — San Jose, Calif./University of Illinois
Jayla Hang — Bellevue, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Asher Hong — Tomball, Texas/Stanford University
Patrick Hoopes — Lehi, Utah/U.S. Air Force Academy
Claire Pease — Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
DTB Pokal Team Challenge and Mixed Cup, March 27-30
Nartey Brady — Los Ranchos, N.M./Eagle Ridge Gymnastics
Taylor Christopulos — Layton, Utah/University of Nebraska
Junnosuke Iwai — Lewisville, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics
Maksim Kan — Muskego, Wis./Salto Gymnastics Center
Danila Leykin — Sarasota, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Riley Loos — Folsom, Calif./Stanford University
Kiran Mandava — Cypress, Texas/Stanford University
Nola Matthews — Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
Alex Nitache — Knoxville, Tenn./University of Nebraska
Dante Reive — West Point, N.Y./West Point Gymnastics
Nathan Roman — Poway, Calif./Agility
Simone Rose — Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Ashlee Sullivan — Richardson, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
Kai Uemura — Chicago, Ill./Stanford University
Colt Walker — Cedar Park, Texas/Stanford University
Osijek World Cup, April 10-13
Alex Diab — Glen Ellyn, Ill./EVO Gymnastics
Junnosuke Iwai — Lewisville, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics
Riley Loos — Folsom, Calif./Stanford University
We are excited to share the 2025 Men's Senior National Team, presented by @Xfinity AND the first set of international assignments for our Men's Program this year! pic.twitter.com/uRXZHka5cI— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) February 24, 2025
