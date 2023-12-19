Core Hydration Classic Heads to Hartford May 17-18

Inside Gymnastics will be on the scene bringing you all the action heading to Paris 2024! Follow us across social media @InsideGym! Subscribe to Inside Gymnastics magazine here!

Per USA Gymnastics:

USA Gymnastics’ Core Hydration Classic heads to Hartford in 2024

The pathway to the Paris Olympics will run through Hartford, Connecticut, when the country’s leading women’s gymnasts compete at the Core Hydration Classic May 17-18 at the XL Center.

The 2024 Core Hydration Classic will be the final opportunity for women to qualify for 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, held just two weeks later in Fort Worth, Texas. It is at Fort Worth that USA Gymnastics will name the U.S. National Team members who will compete for Olympic Team berths at the 2024 Olympic Trials – Gymnastics, June 27-30 in Minneapolis.

It all starts in Hartford.

“The Core Hydration Classic is where gymnasts start to perfect the routines that they hope will take them all the way to the Olympics,” said USA Gymnastics Chief of Programs Stefanie Korepin. “We are excited to return to Hartford as we move into the 2024 championship season.”

Hartford has been a successful host for past USA Gymnastics events, including the 2016 U.S. Classic and Senior Men’s P&G Gymnastics Championships, which ran concurrently. Hartford was also the host to the 2013 P&G Gymnastics Championships and the 2010 Visa Championships.

”We are thrilled to welcome USA Gymnastics athletes back to the XL Center,” said Ben Weiss, General Manager of the XL Center, Pratt & Whitney Stadium, and Hartford Wolf Pack Business Operations. “Hartford has a great history of hosting some of gymnastics’ biggest events, and we can’t wait to see so many athletes with Olympic dreams in the arena this May.”

The 2024 Core Hydration Classic in Hartford will also feature the 2024 Hopes Championships which highlights the next generation of women’s artistic athletes in the 11-12 and 13-14 year-old age divisions on the national stage. The U.S. men’s program will not participate in the 2024 Core Hydration Classic to optimize their preparations for the Olympic Trials and Paris Games.

All-session tickets for the 2024 Core Hydration Classic and Hopes Championships will go on sale after the new year. Visit corehydrationclassic.com for event information.

Photos by Ricardo Bufolin and Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics.