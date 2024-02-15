Unstoppable! Maggie Nichols’ Message Shines Bright

Despite the unfathomable hardships she faced and the incredible frustration she felt towards the governing body who failed her and her teammates, and the adults who were supposed to protect them, Nichols’ finds the light throughout her story and hopes the positivity in her journey shines through above all else, together with what she’s learned about herself, to resonate most. She’s also forever grateful for the incredible support she received from her coaches and teammates during both her time as an Elite athlete at Twin City Twisters and at the University of Oklahoma, along with her parents who fought for her every step of the way and her friends who saw her through each moment.

“All of my coaches — I could just talk about all of them for so long and their inspiration to me and their help towards all my goals and dreams and helping me overcome my obstacles. And I know it sounds cliche, but a lot of my friends helped me get through some of the lowest moments of my life, but also really inspired me to share my story and spread positivity into this world.”

Sooner head coach KJ Kindler, together with the entire coaching and support staff at OU, especially, were instrumental in shaping who she is today, Nichols said.

“The people at Oklahoma were truly some of the most helpful and also inspirational people in my career who really helped me overcome and become the best person and athlete that I could be in this life… KJ was someone that I could always turn to, and that’s what really helped me get through.”