15 Feb Unstoppable! Maggie Nichols’ Message Shines Bright
“The team we all should be playing for is society. We were all born to that team, and all the positions have the same goal, which is to look out for one another. We win when we are all treated with respect and care. The takeaway is not a trophy that gets displayed behind glass; it is the same sense of belonging and safety I felt when I was competing with my Sooner teammates.
When we are in college, we spend a lot of time deciding what we want to be after graduation. Let’s spend more time deciding who we want to be, because how we act in our communities is even more important than any job we will ever hold. This whole experience has me committed to the team… and I hope after reading this book, you will be too.” – Maggie Nichols, Chapter 15, Unstoppable!
By Christy Sandmaier
In the summer of 2020 Maggie Nichols took over as guest editor for a day for Inside Gymnastics on our social media. Gracious as always, she told us what the sport of gymnastics has taught her most is resilience. It’s resonated with me ever since.
Under the pressure-packed lights of the Elite arena, Nichols was one of the best ever for Team USA. On the NCAA stage, her true love for the sport captured us all. In her memoir Unstoppable! she demonstrates the utmost courage. It’s a story of perseverance and the culmination of a journey.
Nichols was an odds-on favorite to make the 2016 Olympic team following her tremendous success at the 2015 World Championships. Earlier that year she reported USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar for sexual abuse to USA Gymnastics officials who failed to immediately report the abuse to the FBI. After not being named to the Olympic team – something she believes was a consequence of her decision to report her abuse – Nichols went on to become one of the most-decorated collegiate gymnasts of all time.
Her athletic achievements created a framework for her career and are a result of her determination to rise above everything she’s faced and more. But her results in competition are truly only one piece of her story.
“Something unique in my story is, sometimes when you go through disappointments, you think that your dream is crushed but then another door swings wide open with so many more amazing opportunities than you could ever imagine,” Nichols told CBS Mornings. “You know, me not making the Olympic team, I thought my dreams were dashed but then I got to go to the University of Oklahoma and I had the most amazing career there.”
A five-time U.S. National Team member, 2015 World team gold medalist and All-Around bronze medalist, and eight-time NCAA Champion, Nichols is one of the most successful the United States has ever seen both in the Elite and NCAA field. Her resolve to overcome what she did has helped her use her platform and voice to not only let survivors of abuse or any hardship know that they are not alone, but that there is hope within the journey.
In a letter insert within the book, Nichols details her own process of self-discovery as a journey of personal triumph – a testament to the power of resilience, determination and unwavering belief. She writes: “It encapsulates the essence of chasing dreams, conquering obstacles, and discovering the invaluable lessons within life’s trials and triumphs.”
“I’ve wanted to write a book for a while now, and especially through college, I always had that idea in my head. But, I always thought of it as one of those goals that you probably won’t ever achieve,” she told us shortly after the official release in January. “So I was really excited when I got the opportunity to do so. I wanted to share my story and all the ups and also all the downs that I faced.
“I faced a lot of injuries in my career, obviously, and I just wanted people to, whether they’re relating to it – I know a lot of athletes go through injuries – so just hearing that you can get through it and that will bring you to even a better opportunity or make you even a stronger athlete or person. I wanted to share that, and then obviously, what I faced at USAG and the sexual abuse and everything. Just to let people know that they’re not alone.”
Despite the unfathomable hardships she faced and the incredible frustration she felt towards the governing body who failed her and her teammates, and the adults who were supposed to protect them, Nichols’ finds the light throughout her story and hopes the positivity in her journey shines through above all else, together with what she’s learned about herself, to resonate most. She’s also forever grateful for the incredible support she received from her coaches and teammates during both her time as an Elite athlete at Twin City Twisters and at the University of Oklahoma, along with her parents who fought for her every step of the way and her friends who saw her through each moment.
“All of my coaches — I could just talk about all of them for so long and their inspiration to me and their help towards all my goals and dreams and helping me overcome my obstacles. And I know it sounds cliche, but a lot of my friends helped me get through some of the lowest moments of my life, but also really inspired me to share my story and spread positivity into this world.”
Sooner head coach KJ Kindler, together with the entire coaching and support staff at OU, especially, were instrumental in shaping who she is today, Nichols said.
“The people at Oklahoma were truly some of the most helpful and also inspirational people in my career who really helped me overcome and become the best person and athlete that I could be in this life… KJ was someone that I could always turn to, and that’s what really helped me get through.”
Time, experience and allowing herself grace has created a space for Nichols to realize that her broken Olympic dream was only a detour leading to an even more remarkable path. It paved the way for courage to take precedent and for her to achieve what was nearly a dream NCAA career — cut short only by COVID in her senior year.
“Being older now, I think I’ve learned a lot about myself,” she said. “Sometimes when we’re facing adversity in life, it’s a blessing in disguise. And I think that’s something that I truly learned about my story. A lot of the injuries that I faced when I was an Elite gymnast led me to even a better opportunity or allowed me to become a stronger athlete and person. If I wouldn’t have had that injury in 2014, I don’t know if I would have made it to the World Championships in 2015. Not making the Olympic team, I was able to go to Oklahoma and be so successful there. What I really learned was that a lot of the difficulties that I faced led me to something so much greater and truly grew me into a better person and athlete and into the person that I am today.”
In addition to writing the book and advocating for survivors, Nichols is using her voice and her platform to share her journey, yes, but also provide resources to those in need through her recently established Maggie Nichols Foundation to assist charities that help heal victims and survivors of all types of abuse. The book itself also lists resources for anyone in need.
“I love to use my platform to obviously spread positivity and inspiration. I created [my foundation] with my competition series, the We Are Strong Invitational. I wanted to make those gymnastics meets more than just gymnastics and allow the girls to give back and raise money for people who need it or are struggling. So my foundation supports charities that help victims of all types of abuse. It’s definitely been a learning process, but I just really wanted to give back and help whoever I can.”
And as for the current generation striving for the Games and those whose dreams are waiting in the wings, Nichols offers these words of wisdom: “just always enjoy every single moment. I mean, it’s not always going to be fun and not going to be sunshine and rainbows, but I think another thing that I learned throughout my career is try to enjoy every single moment because it’s going to go by super fast. And the conditioning might not be fun, the hard days might not be fun, but it’s all growing you and teaching you something, and it’s just part of the process. It’s part of growing you into who you’re meant to be. And so just trying to enjoy every single moment and soak it all in, be present in the moment, is something that I always tried to do. And that’s what I try to teach the younger generation as well.”
