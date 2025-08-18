Honoring Excellence in NCAA Division I, II, and III Gymnastics

Pittsburgh, PA (August 18, 2025) – The University of Alaska-Anchorage, Western Michigan University and Texas Woman’s University posted the top three team grade-point averages (GPAs) for the 2024-25 academic year based on data submitted to the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA).

Overall, 1,218 student-athletes earned a 3.5 or higher GPA on a 4.0 scale, 76.8% of all reporting gymnasts, the most ever by total number and percentage (since available records in 2008). There were 302 (19.04%) student-athletes with a 4.0 GPA. This was the fifth year in a row with more than 1,000 Scholastic All-America winners, and two of the top five universities broke into the lineup for the first time ever! Across all gymnasts this year, the average GPA was a 3.6558 which is the highest (since available records in 2015), 69 institutions had a team GPA of a 3.5 or better, and in ten of the last eleven years, at least one institution each year has had 100% of its athletes qualify for this prestigious award.

“Women’s collegiate gymnasts embody everything that is great about collegiate athletics. Their ability to excel in the classroom while performing at the highest levels of athletic competition is nothing short of inspiring,” said Casey Jo MacPherson, Chair of the WCGA Board of Directors. “These young women are the epitome of the student-athlete ideal, demonstrating discipline, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to excellence in all they do. We are proud to honor these outstanding teams and individuals for their continued efforts and success in the classroom!”

The University of Alaska-Anchorage posted the top team GPA with a 3.894. Their second consecutive year at the top of the list, the Seawolves earned the highest team GPA since available records in 2015. Head coach Marie-Sophie Boggasch had 19 team members with a 3.5 or better GPA (95% of the team), and 11 of those gymnasts earned a 4.0 GPA.

Western Michigan University took the 2nd position with a team GPA of 3.888. This is the Bronco’s 6th year in the top 5 (since available records in 2015) and they return after being ranked 44th last season. With 100% of their team achieving a 3.5 or better, tied for best in the country, Head Coach Penny Jernigan had 7 of her 20 winners earn a 4.0 GPA.

Also re-entering the top 5 this year was Texas Woman’s University, who came in at number three with a 3.8733 overall GPA. All 20 student-athletes earned over a 3.5 GPA, while 9 earned a 4.0 GPA. Head Coach Lisa Bowerman’s squad tied the nation’s best top percentage honors by having 100% of her team receiving Scholastic All-America status.

In fourth was the University of Arizona with a team GPA of 3.823. This was the first time for Head Coach John Court’s squad to make the top five after finishing 2024 in 8th place. 95% of his team earned accolades with 19 gymnasts earning above a 3.5, and seven with a 4.0 GPA.

Rounding out the top 5 was the University of Washington. Head Coach Jessa Hansen Parker’s team members earned top honors for the first time after finishing the 2024 season ranked 45th. The Huskies had fifteen gymnasts who posted a 3.5 GPA or better.

Photo credit: UAA/Eddie Bruning

About the WCGA

The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association is a membership-led, professional association representing the nation’s intercollegiate women’s gymnastics coaches within Division I, II & III of the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The WCGA is THE ADVOCATE for women’s collegiate gymnastics.