“This is never an easy decision to make, and this time it is especially difficult because every gymnast on the team can contribute on multiple events,” said Forster. “MyKayla is doing an incredible job with her training and is an important member of this team.”

The women’s line-up for the qualification round on Oct. 5 will be determined prior to the deadline for submission. The five women who will be competing are: Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Kara Eaker, Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum.

Our prediction for Team USA’s qualification lineup:

VT: McCallum, Lee, Carey, Biles

UB: Eaker, McCallum, Biles, Lee

BB: McCallum, Lee, Biles, Eaker

FX: McCallum, Lee, Carey, Biles

