U.S. Women’s National High-performance Team Coordinator Tom Forster has announced the five women who will compete for the United States at the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart. Forster has designated MyKayla Skinner of Gilbert, Ariz./Desert Lights Gymnastics, as the alternate for the championships.
“This is never an easy decision to make, and this time it is especially difficult because every gymnast on the team can contribute on multiple events,” said Forster. “MyKayla is doing an incredible job with her training and is an important member of this team.”
The women’s line-up for the qualification round on Oct. 5 will be determined prior to the deadline for submission. The five women who will be competing are: Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Kara Eaker, Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum.
Our prediction for Team USA’s qualification lineup:
VT: McCallum, Lee, Carey, Biles
UB: Eaker, McCallum, Biles, Lee
BB: McCallum, Lee, Biles, Eaker
FX: McCallum, Lee, Carey, Biles
Let us know your thoughts @InsideGym!