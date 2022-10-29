U.S. Women Lead The Way After 2 Subs in Liverpool 

In the second rotation, it was Carey and Chiles again in the top two spots. Chiles vaulted a near stuck Yurchenko double (14.466) and a clean Lopez (14.166), while Carey posted a 14.600 for her Cheng and a 14.366 for her Yurchenko double. Vault was Leanne Wong’s sole event of the day where she posted a 13.766 for her Yurchenko double, which she landed a tad short, and a 13.100 for her Podkopayeva.

Jones and Chiles shined bright on bars in the third rotation. Chiles hit a beautiful, confident set for a 14.066, while Jones had the best routine we’ve seen her do since arriving in Liverpool (14.566).

The final rotation was a thrilling one with reigning Olympic champ Nina Derwael (BEL) competing a clean and precise routine (14.700) on the uneven bars, bouncing back strong from a fall on beam in the first rotation.

“Bars went quite well but it didn’t feel as good as it used to,” Derwael said after the competition. “I don’t know, I think it was because I was very stressed today, I really want to make it through qualifications.”

Derwael posted the top score of the evening on bars – the only event currently not led by a U.S. woman – and received the loudest applause of the night for her stunning routine.

In the race for the two All-Around spots for the U.S. women, it all came down to beam. Carey hit her routine aside from a few missed connections (13.133), as did Jones (13.200). Skye Blakely followed with only a few balance checks but her start value (6.0) helped push her into the lead on that event with a 13.733.

Jordan Chiles, who appeared to be having the meet of her life after the first three rotations, had an uncharacteristic beam routine, falling twice (11.366) and ultimately knocking herself out of contention for the All-Around final. Jones posted the highest All-Around score (55.766), followed by Carey (55.132). Chiles ended with the third highest score (53.998).

“I don’t think this will be her last Worlds,” said U.S. Technical Lead Chellsie Memmel after the meet. “She’s not going to be done after this. I think she can come back from this and do even better. It’s just a learning experience and it’s going take time to lose the sting. She was rocking.”