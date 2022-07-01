U.S. Junior Champ Katelyn Jong Ready For The Jump To The Senior Ranks

By Ashlee Buhler

Katelyn Jong couldn’t have asked for a better 2021 season. After the pandemic brought life (and her first Elite season) to a halt in 2020, Jong returned to competition in 2021 with the confidence and composure of a seasoned veteran. An individual with a soft and quiet demeanor, she prefers to let her gymnastics do the talking!

Jong won four gold medals at the 2021 U.S. Classic, including the All-Around title. Then came the U.S. Championships where she solidified her spot as the top junior gymnast in the nation by winning the All-Around and bar titles, as well as winning a silver on floor and bronze on vault. Her success continued at the Pan American Championships and Junior Pan American Games where she won a total of nine medals, six gold and three silver.

Jong enters the senior ranks in 2022 with a lot of eyes on her. Most would think the level of success she had as a junior would translate into pressure and expectations as a senior, but Jong feels confident and prepared for the transition. Wth two and a half years to go until the Paris 2024 Olympics, Jong is simply taking the journey day by day, but if one thing is certain, she’s ready to shine bright on the senior stage!

Inside Gymnastics caught up with Katelyn to talk about the first few meets of her senior career, her goals for the season and more!