Tumbl Trak Teams Up with Inside Gymnastics To Present “The Tumbl Trak Training Tip of the Month”

ATLANTA, Ga. March 29, 2023 – Tumbl Trak, known for developing innovative equipment and technologically advanced products that help athletes Train Smart in the gymnastics, cheerleading and dance industry is teaming up with Inside Gymnastics to present “The Tumbl Trak Training Tip of the Month.” The collaborative partnership will appear across Inside Gymnastics’ range of social media platforms.

“The Tumbl Trak Training Tip of the Month” is part of Tumbl Trak’s multimedia advertising and promotional partnership program with Inside Gymnastics including widespread print, digital, web and social media promotion.