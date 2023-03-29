Tumbl Trak Teams Up with Inside Gymnastics To Present “The Tumbl Trak Training Tip of the Month”
ATLANTA, Ga. March 29, 2023 – Tumbl Trak, known for developing innovative equipment and technologically advanced products that help athletes Train Smart in the gymnastics, cheerleading and dance industry is teaming up with Inside Gymnastics to present “The Tumbl Trak Training Tip of the Month.” The collaborative partnership will appear across Inside Gymnastics’ range of social media platforms.
“The Tumbl Trak Training Tip of the Month” is part of Tumbl Trak’s multimedia advertising and promotional partnership program with Inside Gymnastics including widespread print, digital, web and social media promotion.
The new monthly segment will feature a variety of Tumbl Trak’s new and state-of-the-art products designed to help athletes strengthen their training and advance their development in the sport.
“Tumbl Trak continues our mission to support athletes, coaches, and families with the launch of our Training Tip collaboration thanks to Inside Publications! Stay tuned for this new series coming soon,” said Carrie Spender, Education Coordinator for Tumbl Trak.
The feature will debut in April 2023 and continue throughout the year.
About Inside Publications
Inside Publications produces niche titles including Inside Gymnastics magazine, Inside Dance magazine, Inside Cheerleading magazine, and Inside Action Sports magazines. The company also has a powerful online, digital and social media presence, boasting more than 1 million Followers. The Custom Pubs division develops custom books, magazines, catalogs, look-books, calendars, ads and promotional materials. The company also produces two Annual titles: The Gymnastics Coach’s Resource Guide and The Cheerleading Coach’s Handbook. GymConUSA is the company’s gymnastics conference for coaches and club owners, athletes and industry members, with virtual and in-person events. For more information on the company and its titles, visit InsidePubs.com
