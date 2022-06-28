It’s the news everyone has been waiting for since the chalk settled in Fort Worth on the 2022 NCAA Championships!

Florida senior gymnast Trinity Thomas will take her fifth season of collegiate eligibility and return to the Gator program as a “Super Senior” for the 2023 season, Thomas announced Monday night in Los Angeles at the 2022 Honda Sports Award ceremony.

Thomas was one of 12 winners from 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports vying for the Honda Cup as the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year in 2022. Thomas finished as one of the top three finalists, with South Carolina women’s basketball star Aaliyah Boston taking home the honor of Collegiate Woman of the Year.

“So, I just started my masters in Health Education and Behavior,” Thomas said during the broadcast, “and I’m excited to announce that I’ll be returning for my fifth year at the University of Florida.”

See more on Trinity in our 2022 NCAA Commemorative Issue!

Here’s a preview…

When Trinity Thomas walked on campus four years ago and jotted down her goals, winning the “Honda Award” was one of them. Check. Getting a perfect 10 on every event, the so-called ‘Gym Slam’ was another. This year, Thomas finally did it, making her the third Gator in program history and 12th gymnast in history to ever achieve that feat. Check. She holds every program record there is at Florida, including the All-Around record with a 39.90 – just one tenth shy of a four event sweep of perfection. She has 20 perfect 10’s to her name, placing her in a tie for 7th on the list of the most 10’s in NCAA history; she has won the “SEC Gymnast of the Year” award twice, and garnered 27 All-American honors. The list goes on and on.

The only thing missing from Thomas’ resume was an NCAA title. During her freshman season, the Gators failed to advance to the NCAA Championships. In her sophomore season, the pandemic canceled the event. Thomas finally made her debut on the NCAA Championship stage as a junior, but an ankle injury prevented her from performing at full strength. All eyes were on Thomas in Fort Worth. Would 2022 finally be her year?

Thomas walked into Dickies Arena on a mission, performing with a level of conviction and utter perfection that is hard to deny. She didn’t miss a beat, not even when an equipment issue left her on the podium waiting for over 15 minutes before she could begin her routine. Thomas, like most veterans, was completely unfazed. When all was said and done, she got exactly what she was missing: an NCAA title. Not just one, but three; one on bars, one on floor, and one in the All-Around. Check.