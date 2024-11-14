14 Nov Trailblazer! Take 10 With Vanessa Zamarripa
“Going Elite after winning the NCAA championships pushed me to my limits, motivating me to keep growing and I’ve loved every moment of it.” – Vanessa Zamarripa
By Chris Korotky and Christy Sandmaier
When we launched Inside Gymnastics magazine in 2002, our goal was to share a glimpse into the lives of some of the world’s most incredible athletes. And our focus was to go beyond the competition floor to show their impact on the outside world as well. In our two decades plus of covering the sport, we’ve been fortunate to showcase some incredibly talented and well-accomplished gymnasts. As much as accolades and resumes can be impressive, it’s really the true character and personalities that inspire us most.
One athlete in particular we were fortunate to cover in her competitive days and see shine on and off the competition floor is Vanessa Zamarripa. An athlete, artist and a trailblazer, three-time Level 10 National Champion Zamarripa went on to have an incredibly successful NCAA career at UCLA. There, she scored a whopping nine ‘Perfect 10s’ on vault and was part of that epic 2010 National Championship team that really delivered some breathtaking performances and thrillingly memorable moments. She also leapt into the Elite scene that same year and was one of the rare athletes in that timeframe that competed both NCAA and Elite.
Off the competition floor, she’s as genuine and engaging of a person that you’ll ever meet. We had the pleasure of working with her on a pilot that we were working on in Los Angeles (that we still hope to deliver to the gymnastics world one day!) and she was an absolute delight to work with and had that indescribable spark that assures you that she’s going to be successful no matter what project she tackles. After UCLA, she flourished in the Stunt scene in the movie and television world.
Ever creative, she’s also embarking on some new adventures and recently shared more with Inside Gymnastics magazine. As always, she’s a shining star!
Tell us what being inducted into the 2024 UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame Class means to you! What was your favorite part of the ceremony weekend?
Thank you! I still can’t believe it happened. The weekend was incredible, not just for the induction but also for reuniting with family, friends, coaches, and teammates. Being inducted reflects the hard work and dedication I put into my sport and time at UCLA. When I arrived, I wasn’t a perfect student or athlete. School and training were tough, and adjusting to life in Los Angeles was a challenge. But through hard work, open-mindedness, and learning from others, I grew both in athletics and life.
This induction isn’t just about my achievements — it’s a testament to the support from my coaches, teammates, and the UCLA community. Their influence shaped my performance.
Reconnecting with family, friends, former teammates, and coaches was a true highlight. The last time we were all together like that was back when I was competing on the team, and it reminded me of the importance of being present with those you love. Family is truly one of life’s greatest treasures.
The thought of my name being permanently etched on a wall is incredible, and I’m deeply grateful to everyone who influenced my journey, as well as the Hall of Fame Committee for this honor. I’m proud to join the Class of 2024 and be in the same company as UCLA greats like John Wooden and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
You stood out so much during your career for your artistry, style and difficulty. Talk about your instinct for performing and why you were drawn to gymnastics.
Thank you! As a child, I was inspired by so many gymnasts including Dominique Moceanu, Kerri Strug, Shannon Miller, Tasha Schwikert, Carly Patterson, Elise Ray, and Kristen Maloney — the list goes on! Their performances influenced my own gymnastics style. Almost every night before bed, I would rewatch elite competitions, from U.S. Nationals to the Olympics, often visualizing their movements and trying to emulate them in the gym. I was obsessed with gymnastics as a kid and I didn’t want to watch anything else before I fell asleep.
Performing brought me so much joy, and once I started competing for myself, my team, and the love of the sport—rather than worrying about others’ opinions or things I couldn’t control, like the judges’ scores—the nerves disappeared. Each routine became a story I told. If I was having fun, I knew the audience would be having fun with me as I expressed my personality and my authentic self.
What meant the most to you as a student-athlete at UCLA? Tell us about some of your most special memories!
As a student-athlete at UCLA, balancing academic rigor and athletic excellence meant the most to me. The support from my coaches and professors empowered me to excel in both areas. Some of my fondest memories include team bonding activities, like preseason training days in Tehachapi, and competitive games in the gym that strengthened our sense of family. Competing at Pauley Pavilion, fueled by the energy of our fans, was unforgettable. What an amazing chapter of my life.
A particularly memorable moment was winning the team title at the NCAA Championship in 2010. I walked in feeling like we had already won, knowing all we had to do was our best and enjoy it. My teammates and I were completely in sync, supporting each other with full confidence. Celebrating together afterward reminded me of the joy in being part of something bigger than myself. Those experiences and friendships will always hold a special place in my heart.
I’m also proud of graduating with honors from UCLA. It wasn’t easy at first, but over time I adjusted, and receiving academic honors felt like winning a championship in its own right. Even the moments of struggle in the gym and school were valuable, teaching me a lot about myself and leading to personal growth.
You were such a trailblazer in 2010, training Elite while competing NCAA. What do you think has changed most in the sport that has allowed more and more women to be able to balance both? Obviously, NIL is a factor in the why, but, beyond that?
Thank you! It’s amazing to see how the sport has evolved. Beyond the introduction of NIL, which has definitely provided more financial opportunities, I think a major change is the growing emphasis on athlete well-being and support systems. There’s a much better understanding now of the physical and mental demands of balancing NCAA and Elite gymnastics and it has empowered athletes to prioritize their health while continuing to push boundaries.
The visibility of athletes successfully navigating both pathways has also created more awareness and opportunities, encouraging more college age and those that have graduated to have a shot at making the U.S. Team and beyond. It was usually pretty rare to see an older Elite gymnast. It’s nice to see that it is now more acceptable for older women to be able to compete at the Elite level and not feel like being of older age is seen as a negative thing anymore.
Give us your take on artistry versus difficulty in the sport now. What’s amazing? What would you like to see improved or changed?
It seems there’s an imbalance between difficulty and artistry in gymnastics. There’s no question that the difficulty of skills is impressive, but after all, the sport is called Artistic Gymnastics. Difficulty should be rewarded accordingly, and I deeply respect the awe-inspiring level athletes demonstrate today. However, I wonder if there could be a future where artistry is given equal or even greater weight than difficulty. Such a shift might create new opportunities for gymnasts from different countries to medal — opportunities that might not otherwise arise—and potentially extend the longevity of a gymnast’s career, allowing them to compete beyond college, through multiple Olympic cycles, and explore more financial opportunities.
At the same time, the current level of difficulty is remarkable compared to when I was competing. One of the most challenging skills I performed was the Cheng Fei vault — I was the first female American gymnast to do it. Now, it has become more common, which shows just how much the sport continues to evolve. The skills and combinations performed today are on a whole new level. Just when you think a routine or skill can’t be taken further, someone around the world manages to push the boundaries even more. It’s incredible to witness the continuous progression of gymnastics.
Talk about taking the road into stunt work, tv, film, etc. following your gymnastics career… What did you learn most about yourself in those first few years that turned you into the woman you are now?
With stunt work, I kind of just fell into it… sorry, I just had to say that! Gymnastics really gave me a solid foundation for everything I wanted to do in the stunt world. Right after I graduated, I had to learn a whole new set of skills. I started training in martial arts like boxing, Muay Thai, and Filipino martial arts. But I also had to “untrain” myself in some ways — especially when it came to not making everything look perfect. In gymnastics, everything had to be clean and precise. In stunts, though, you often have to make falls and movements look messy and chaotic, which was the complete opposite of what I had trained for my whole life.
What I learned about myself in those early years was the importance of adaptability. It was humbling to realize that while my gymnastics training gave me a strong base, I had to let go of that perfectionism and embrace a different approach. I learned how to let go of doing something with perfect form which was a big shift for me after years of competitive gymnastics. But what stayed with me from gymnastics was the discipline and precision in hitting my marks when the camera is rolling on set. On a film set, it’s crucial to position yourself just right for the camera, and that’s where my background in being meticulous really helped.
Overall, I learned that I was more resilient and versatile than I gave myself credit for. Those first few years taught me that I could take on new challenges and adapt, which ultimately shaped me into the woman I am today — someone who isn’t afraid to take risks, learn new things, and embrace new experiences.
What have some of your favorite roles or work been so far?
Some of my favorite roles so far have been playing a character in Free Guy, where I fought against Ryan Reynolds. I would’ve never imagined that growing up in Southern Illinois and moving to California to compete on the UCLA gymnastics team, I would one day play a character in one of Ryan Reynolds’ films! Another fun gig was playing a modifier in The Book of Boba Fett.
I’m currently working on a movie based on a children’s book, which I’m very excited about, especially since the timing coincides with the release of my debut children’s book. This entire experience has inspired me to keep writing, as well as to direct and produce my own films.
For athletes who want to break into “the business”, what advice would you offer to them to get started and stay in it?
For the film industry, if you want to be a stunt performer, I think it’s becoming increasingly difficult to break into an already challenging industry. Many productions are moving away from California or even Georgia and heading overseas to places like the UK or Budapest. With advancements in AI and fewer jobs available since the industry strikes, you really have to stand out as a performer and be more versatile.
The new kind of stunt performer also knows how to film and edit, making them an asset to the team by helping with previs (a preview of an action scene before it’s actually filmed) on movies or TV shows. It’s also useful to know some rigging. If you’re a stunt performer who can do multiple things, you’re more desirable because they can place you anywhere and more likely to be hired more often or on a core team on a film — whether that’s performing in front of the camera, helping set up the shot by rigging, or filming and editing an action sequence with the stunt/fight coordinator to show to the producer or director.
This versatility also helps you move to the next level of being a stunt coordinator and beyond. I would also advise being open to change, having the ability to adapt, and promoting yourself as much as possible. You could be the best performer with all these abilities, but they won’t hire you or even know you exist if you don’t put yourself out there.
What inspired you to delve into writing your children’s book and what’s the message you most want to convey?
Yes! Thank you so much! The book is called Mia and the Win From Within for ages 6-12 with 80 pages. (There have been younger children that have enjoyed the book as well) and it officially released on November 12. It is currently available on Amazon and it received the “Top New Release” banner! In the future, it will also be available on other platforms, along with additional books I’m planning to write.
I have some exciting podcasts and events coming up, so stay tuned! For updates and exclusive content, you can follow my journey by subscribing on my website.
I initially wrote Mia and the Win From Within as a short film script and decided it would also work great as a children’s book, drawing from my own experiences and the valuable lessons I learned as an athlete. Mia’s story conveys a message of self-worth, perseverance, the power of family, and finding the true win that comes from within.
Some of the best wins don’t come in the form of a trophy.
While Mia’s journey is rooted in gymnastics, the lessons she learns are applicable to all children, regardless of gender or involvement in sports. Ultimately, the book inspires young readers to face challenges with resilience and to see every effort toward their goals, regardless of the outcome, as a step toward personal growth. It teaches the importance of enjoying the journey, celebrating small victories, and learning valuable lessons along the way.
I also want to thank my illustrator, Wina Witaria; all of my UCLA coaches, club coaches, friends, and family; as well as Heidi Scheleski and Brian Johnson.
For more on Vanessa, including her letter to her younger self, see the December issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine!
Photos courtesy of UCLA; Vanessa Zamarripa; Ian Fisher and Kathrine Kohl
