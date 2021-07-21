1. Re-Writing The Books!

Making history is what Simone Biles does best and in Tokyo she will have a shining stage of opportunities. With a medal in the team final, All-Around final, and just one of the four events, Biles will overtake Shannon Miller for the U.S.â€™s most decorated Olympic gymnast. (Shannon has seven Olympic medals to Bilesâ€™ five). Furthermore, if she wins the All-Around title, Biles will become the first female gymnast to defend her title since Vera Caslavska won in 1964 and again in 1968. In Tokyo, Biles will also look to get the Yurchenko double pike named after her. If she can land it successfully, which we saw her do easily at the GK U.S. Classic, and it will become Bilesâ€™ fifth eponymous skillâ€”and the most for an American gymnast.

2. One Last Time for King Kohei

Hampered with injuries throughout the entire Olympic cycle, the reigning back-to-back Olympic All-Around Champion Kohei Uchimura will be in Tokyo. However, for the first time in his career, he will not be competing in the team event. In what will be his fourth and final Games, Uchimura has shifted his focus to high barâ€”an event he has yet to win an Olympic medal in. Uchimura, who is widely regarded as the greatest male gymnast of all time with eight World and Olympic All-Around titles from 2009 to 2016, returned to competition at the All-Japan Championships and posted a 15.766 on the event. That kind of score would certainly bode well for his medal prospects in Tokyo and be a fitting coronation to his legendary career.

3. Oksanaâ€™s Swan Song

With a career that has spanned over a quarter century, Oksana Chusovitina is finally ready to bid farewell to the sport in Tokyo. At the age of 46, Chusovitina will be competing in her eighth consecutive Olympicsâ€”a historic achievement in a sport where few gymnasts compete in more than two or three Olympics. Chusovitinaâ€™s presence in Tokyo will be historic enough, however, she will also be vying for a spot in the vault event final. And although it will not be an easy feat, adding one more Olympic medal to her decades-long collection would be the perfect ending to her storied career.Â

4. Bridging the Gap

The U.S. is the favorite to win the team gold in Tokyo but keep your eyes on the Chinese and the Russians. Both teams have been looking mighty strong and if all goes as planned, could keep the gap from gold to bronze closer than expected. Russia finished second to the U.S. at the 2019 World Championships and has a lot of talented new faces on their team that could add some valuable tenths such as 2021 European Champion Viktoria Listunova, as well as the silver medalist on bars from the 2021 European Championships, Vladislava Urazova. The Chinese missed the podium at Worlds in 2019, so expect them to be hungry for redemption. They have a solid group of athletes who can bring in big scores like 2019 Junior Worlds All-Around bronze medalist Ou Yushan (keep your eyes on that potential 7.0 D-score beam routine for the finals) and 2021 Chinese National All-Around and Floor Champion Lu Yefei. If any team is expected to be better and stronger than we last saw them, it just may be China!