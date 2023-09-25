Preview: Top Women’s Storylines for the 2023 World Championships

Of course you can’t forget about Japan, who was close to landing on the medal podium last year in Liverpool if not for a disappointing final rotation on uneven bars. Luckily they return with Miyata Shoko, who stole our hearts last year and finished second on beam and 7th all-around. We’ll have our eyes on her once again as well as 2021 World beam champion Ashikawa Urara, who is back after being left off Japan’s World Championships team in 2022. Notably missing from Japan’s team is reigning World beam champion Hazuki Wantabe, who is out with an ACL injury. Nevertheless, this is a team that should have no problem punching a ticket to Paris.

There are a number of teams right on the brink. Germany is without their star Elisabeth Seitz, as well as 2022 European beam champion Emma Malewski, who injured her foot just days before the action was set to kick off in Antwerp. The German’s still have a talented team with three-time beam World medalist Pauline Schäfer and 2022 European team bronze medalist Sarah Voss back from injury, but qualifying a team won’t be any easy task with such a steep loss of leadership and scoring potential. This team will need to be dialed in and ready to fight with everything they have.

Coming off a bronze medal performance as a team at the 2023 European Championships, the Netherlands will take that same group to Antwerp and hope to lock in a team spot. It’s a solid group for the Dutch, with veterans like 4-time European medalist Eythora Thorsdottir and 2016 Olympic beam champion Sanne Wevers leading the charge. This is a team that will rely on execution and consistency to punch that ticket.

Then of course there is China, who has the talent as always; they just need to find consistency among a group of newcomers. Tokyo Olympian Ou Yushan is one of the most experienced members of the Chinese team (in fact she’s the only one who has competed at a World Championships at the senior level), so her experience will certainly be relied upon. Then there are newcomers ripe with potential like Wu Ran, who won three gold medals at the 2022 Asian Championships, and Qiu Qiyuan who has had a stellar year so far, winning gold on bars at the Baku World Cup, as well as three gold medals (including the all-around title) at both the Chinese National Championships and Asian Championships. This is a team that has a good amount of difficulty, particularly on bars and beam, but consistency will be key in order to punch their ticket to Paris.

Team Belgium has a lot of adversity to overcome at their home World Championships if they want to qualify a team to Paris. With their star Nina Derwael, who of course is a 2-time World Champion and the reigning Olympic Champion on uneven bars, out with a shoulder injury, as well 2023 European vault bronze medalist Lisa Vaelen out with an illness, the team’s path to Paris isn’t clearcut. While the team won’t be able to recover those scores, approaching the competition with a positive mindset could inspire the team to leave everything on the floor and do it for each other. Look for Tokyo Olympian Maellyse Brassart to lead the way for the Belgian team at home.

A weakened Belgian team could also be the perfect opportunity for a team like Mexico, South Korea or Australia to make a return to the Olympics as a team. So who will it be?